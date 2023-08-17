Video & Photo Story: Hangtime 2023 Highlights

Words

: TransitionWe’re still wrapping our heads around how amazing Hannah Bergemann’s 3rd year of Hangtime was, and honored that we were a part of it. To see what went down check out our Recap video here!Warm-up parties commenced each day on the new trick step up.First tricks to dirt were stomped!This year's event happened much earlier than years past providing primo fireweed glow.In between bouts of wind, the sessions went off.By the final session,12 year Mayumi Wakefield, was riding the line effortlessly.We saw more tricks than ever this year.Hannah's Patrol with custom Hangtime graphics.The community showed up for the final session of the week.Riders put on a show as they party trained down Blue Steel.Local kids got to watch their heroes throw down.Best Style went to Brooke Anderson, Riders Choice went to Barbara Edwards, and Most Progression went to Mayumi Wakefield.Big shout to everyone that makes this event what it is!Thanks Clair Cusack who whipped up some amazing food and everyone that helped get Blue Steel ready for the weekend. We're already looking forward to next year!