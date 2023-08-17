Video & Photo Story: Hangtime 2023 Highlights

Aug 17, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition

We’re still wrapping our heads around how amazing Hannah Bergemann’s 3rd year of Hangtime was, and honored that we were a part of it. To see what went down check out our Recap video here!

photo

Warm-up parties commenced each day on the new trick step up.

photo

First tricks to dirt were stomped!

photo

This year's event happened much earlier than years past providing primo fireweed glow.

photo

In between bouts of wind, the sessions went off.

photo

By the final session,12 year Mayumi Wakefield, was riding the line effortlessly.

photo

We saw more tricks than ever this year.

photo

Hannah's Patrol with custom Hangtime graphics.

photo

The community showed up for the final session of the week.

photo

Riders put on a show as they party trained down Blue Steel.

photo

Local kids got to watch their heroes throw down.

photo

Best Style went to Brooke Anderson, Riders Choice went to Barbara Edwards, and Most Progression went to Mayumi Wakefield.

photo

photo

Big shout to everyone that makes this event what it is!

Thanks Clair Cusack who whipped up some amazing food and everyone that helped get Blue Steel ready for the weekend. We're already looking forward to next year!

