Hanna Steinthaler Joins the Cube Actionteam for 2022

Press Release: Cube Actionteam

This is a unique opportunity for me. I’m super proud to be part of the CUBE Actionteam and to enjoy their trust and support. — Hanna Steinthaler

Hanna Steinthaler joins Veronika Brüchle, Jonas Goeweil and Gusti Wildhaber to round out the 2022 team roster. The Actionteam pilots will take on the 2022 enduro race season in full force, with a big focus on the global Enduro World Series and the Central European racing calendar. A team training camp kicks off the season in mid-March, where the new bikes and kit will be presented.Race Calendar:Tweed Valley, Scotland: 4-5 JunePetzen - Jamaica, Austria: 18-19 JuneVal Di Fassa, Italy: 25-26 JuneWhistler, Canada: 6-7 AugustBurke, USA: 13-14 AugustSugarloaf, USA: 13-14 AugustCrans Montana, Switzerland: 17-18 SeptemberLoudenville, France: 24-25 SeptemberFinale Ligure, Italy: 1-2 October