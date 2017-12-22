VIDEOS

Hannah Barnes: Adventures with Lumi - Video

Dec 21, 2017
by Brodie Hood  
Adventures with Lumi

The holidays are here and so is everything that comes with it, the rich food, having a few more drinks than usual, exchanging gifts, sparkly lights, and indulging in Christmas TV. Who doesn’t love this time of year! More importantly, it’s a time of year for family, friends and getting outside together. If it is a white Christmas then that is the icing on the cake!

by BrodieHoodPhotography
Views: 6,949    Faves: 31    Comments: 0


Last December my Mum and I did a great ride together and made the ‘Adventures with Mum’ video. This year, it’s all about Lumi! We got Lumi at the beginning of the year, and like everyone who has a dog, just can’t imagine life without her! We packed up the car and camped out overnight, waking to a beautiful blanket of snow. It was going to be Lumi’s first of many snowy adventures, and off we went! With quite a bit of snow and an icy cold wind up top, we had to keep moving and didn’t have much time for our sandwiches. I was slipping and sliding all over the place, and Lumi was in her element! I am excited for many more days like it over the years to come.

Adventures with Lumi

Adventures with Lumi

Adventures with Lumi

Adventures with Lumi

Happy Holidays everyone!

MENTIONS: @BrodieHoodPhotography


Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Torque - First Ride
75105 views
The 10 Best Videos of the Year
63744 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54442 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
53118 views
Win a Flow MK3 Wheelset and Quart of Sealant - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
37342 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
35778 views
Mongoose's $2,999 Teocali Pro - Review
35617 views
The Interview: Greg Minnaar
35334 views

32 Comments

  • + 28
 Wow, a video that actually shows a rider walking uphill! Amazing, I thought I was the only one.
  • + 14
 lumi is looking through the corners nicely.. take note people
  • + 4
 My trail dog, Chase, has amazing lines. Enters wide, looks through the whole corner, apexes near the end. It's a sight to behold!
  • + 10
 beautiful!!

can't imagine my rides without my traildog Lana, she's been my trail partner for over 4 years now and damn she can shred!!!

#mytraildogisfasterthanyou
  • + 10
 Name of the dog definitely suits the snowy landscape. Lumi = Snow in Finnish.
  • + 4
 Please, please be careful riding with dogs in the snow.. my friend tragically lost her lovely collie to hypothermia a few weeks ago while out with her in the snow. Just hadn't noticed how cold it was getting once the wind came up and the poor dog, slowed and slowed and despite being put in a group shelter, warmed and then carried down she died in the car. So, so sad and avoidable unfortunately. Much sorrow and guilt all round.. just don't let it happen to your faithful friends..
  • + 8
 Is that Joe singing??
  • + 2
 I ran my Aussie like that then he died at age 11 of an enlarged heart. Doctor said my fault. Today I don't endurance run my dog. She just gets normal exercise like free play with other dogs, chasing ball, swimming, etc.. Just no long endurance. My Aussie sometimes logged 30-40 miles a week.
  • + 5
 I bet your dog was very happy and not regret a second!
  • + 2
 @CHELIE: Absolutely. However, you didn't see the suffering with the enlarged heart so it's a catch 22.
  • + 3
 @swellhunter: Enlarged heart,cancer etc. somehow we all die,but it's important how we live.
  • + 4
 I love that Lumi is wearing a matching harness! Such a great video on so many levels!
  • + 1
 The dog is awesome, for sure... but also kudos to Hannah for camping in the snow and riding. I'm feeling properly guilty for slacking off these last few weeks, gotta get my winter rides on!
  • + 3
 Watching that dog have so much fun made my eyes water (also see :not crying)
  • + 0
 I usually don't like the looks of blue-eyed dogs, but she is quite lovely. I'm headed out now to ride the North Backbone Trail in Salida, CO. We got about an inch of snow last night on what were fairly dry trails in the Arkansas Hills. It will be way easier riding than Hannah's, but I am sadly dogless. Thanks for the inspiration.
  • + 1
 Awesome! My dog Gracie is an Aussie Border Collie mix and looks very similar to Lumi. Wonderful companion and trail dog, but she never stops! Love every minute of it.
  • + 2
 What a glorious tail that pup has! Nothing like riding with your best friend!
  • + 2
 Proof that you can ride in shorts in the winter!!! The winter gear guide was right.
  • + 2
 Don't know which is more brilliant: Lumi's eyes or the paint job on that bike.
  • + 1
 Nice work Brodie! A far cry from the riding in Morocco in October. Still waiting for meaningful snow in Idaho. Cheers!
  • + 1
 I love dogs... I like mountain... I'm pretty passionate about mtb! What else?! This video is amazing!!
  • + 3
 Dog is my copilot
  • + 1
 My next major life goal is to enlist a trail/camping buddy. This definitely stoked that fire.
  • + 1
 Great holiday flick! My daughter is going to be so stoked to watch this after school! Nice work!
  • + 1
 Hannah has to be one of the coolest,smartest, and quietest pros out there. I may be a fan boy...but...it is what it is.
  • + 2
 lumi is all like "omg best day ever!"
  • + 7
 I think for a dog every day is like "omg best day ever!" - I wish I was more like that. Smile
  • + 1
 What breed?
  • + 1
 My guess is Australian Shepherd, or at least some kind of mix involving that breed.
  • + 1
 Purebred Blue Merle Australian shepherd for sure.
  • + 2
 @super8: no way to know "for sure" - it could be anything along those lines. All those herding dogs, shelties, bc's, rough collies, aussies, mini-aussies, etc come in Blue Merle. My pooch looks like a purebred sheltie, but he's actually a BC mix.
  • + 1
 @R0c1nant3: And they are all awesome buddies!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042073
Mobile Version of Website