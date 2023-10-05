Video: Hannah Bergemann & Friends Riding Endless Scree Runs in Bolivia

Oct 5, 2023
by Myles Trainer  

Words: Myles Trainer

This is the culmination of 6 friends jumping on a plane to Bolivia in search of the longest scree runs in the world. The objective was riding scree, but, what they learned along the way about friendship and experiencing a new place to its fullest, held the highest importance.

Check out the video to see some of the trip to Bolivia with Yannick Wende and Bucketlist Experience. And be sure to grab the latest issue of Freehub Magazine to get the full story!

photo
17,000ft scree fields called for numerous breaks

photo
Earn your turns

photo
Hannah Bergemann dropping!

photo
Setting intentions for the trip and paying respect to Pachamama

photo
Huayna Potosi

Video - Myles Trainer & Hannah Bergemann
Most good drone shots - David Flores
Photography - David Flores, Hannah Bergemann & Quinn Campbell
Riders - Matt Russell, Leif Trott, Knight Ide, Quinn Campbell, Hannah Bergemann, Yannick Wende & Myles Trainer

Posted In:
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 The Pachamama is worthy of our respect.
  • 1 0
 Coca leaves + 4000m above sea = laughing Big Grin





