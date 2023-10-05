Video: Hannah Bergemann & Friends Riding Endless Scree Runs in Bolivia

Words

: Myles TrainerThis is the culmination of 6 friends jumping on a plane to Bolivia in search of the longest scree runs in the world. The objective was riding scree, but, what they learned along the way about friendship and experiencing a new place to its fullest, held the highest importance.Check out the video to see some of the trip to Bolivia with Yannick Wende and Bucketlist Experience. And be sure to grab the latest issue of Freehub Magazine to get the full story!17,000ft scree fields called for numerous breaksEarn your turnsHannah Bergemann dropping!Setting intentions for the trip and paying respect to PachamamaHuayna PotosiVideo - Myles Trainer & Hannah BergemannMost good drone shots - David FloresPhotography - David Flores, Hannah Bergemann & Quinn CampbellRiders - Matt Russell, Leif Trott, Knight Ide, Quinn Campbell, Hannah Bergemann, Yannick Wende & Myles Trainer