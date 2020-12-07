Hannah Bergemann, Angi Weston & Kate Pearce Join World Ride for a Online Movie Night

Press Release: World Ride

World Ride is hosting their next online movie night on December 10, 2020 at 7:00pm MST (6:00PM PST). This virtual event is in partnership with Transition Bikes and will feature the ladies of Transition Bikes- Hannah Bergemann, Angi Weston, and Kate Pearce. These three ladies have picked out their favorite mountain bike films- the ones that have inspired them over the years. They will be part of the movie night event for live Q&A after the films!World Ride has been able to continue our work during this challenging year and has purchased four bikes for the bike library in Guatemala. World Ride has been collecting bike donations for the past few months and have shipped donated bikes to expand the Guatemala bike library. "The global bike shortage has been an interesting issue that we have been working through. There is a demand for additional bikes in the Guatemala bike library, but we have not been able to purchase any. We are grateful to have generous supporters who have donated bikes for us to ship down there for the women we work with," says World Ride director Julie Cornelius.With the proceeds from this movie night event, World Ride will be helping give scholarships to women in Nepal and Iran for a mountain bike skills instructor training course that will take place next year when travel is safe again. Along with the instructor training course, World Ride continues to accept bike donations to ship to the countries they work in, as well as new countries they plan to expand to next year including Peru and Lesotho. World Ride will also be helping support women with leadership and guide training and helping to build pump tracks in Nepal and Guatemala in 2021.