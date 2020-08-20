Hannah Bergemann Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Aug 20, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Hannah Bergemann is a freeride sender based in Bellingham and a legend in the making. Her riding speaks for itself, as you can see below, but her humble attitude and stoked nature go far beyond her big sends on the bike.

Jill Kintner and Michelle Parker surprised Hannah Bergemann with her Red Bull helmet in front of the Transition office, where she works on the marketing team, and Paris Gore captured the moment.

We can't wait to see what Bergemann and Red Bull accomplish together.


The Driven | Hannah Bergemann

by ridetenet
Hannah Bergemann Welcome

by TransitionBikeCompany
Disco Process

by konaworld
2 Comments

 Had a chat with her mom riding in Hood River in 2019, and after hearing we'd been in Bellingham said "Oh, my daughter Hannah lives there! She works for Kona!" We were like sweet! We only realized after that she was talking about one of the hardest shredders around, Hannah F*cking Bergemann!
 Hell yes! You are amazing and definitely deserve it.

