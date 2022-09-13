Hannah Bergemann's Hangtime Freeride Event Returns for 2022

Hannah Bergemann & Brooke Anderson riding the Blue Steel jump line during last year's Hangtime.

Event Schedule

Friday, September 30th:

Saturday, October 1st:

Hangtime, a women’s freeride event hosted by Hannah Bergemann on the Blue Steel jump line in Bellingham, Washington, will be returning for 2022. Some of the best and up-and-coming female freeriders in the world will come together to ride, progress, and strengthen the community.The event is September 30th - October 1st, and is co-presented by Transition Bicycles and Red Bull USA, with additional support from Wilderness Trail Bikes, SRAM, Rockshox, Tenet Components, Hest Outdoors, We Are One Composites, Smith Optics, & Dakine.Blue Steel will be closed to public for the athletes to session and get comfortable riding the lineIn the morning the athletes will have another private session on the jumps. This will be followed by a session in the evening (around 4pm, wind depending) that is open to the public for viewing! All are welcome to come watch these ladies throw down on this massive jump line!Afterparty at Transition Outpost, ~7-10pm!(Sunday, October 2nd will be the back-up jam day in case of weather)Recap video from the 2021 event: