Hannah Otto Sets FKT on the Whole Enchilada

5:50:38

Photo: Re Wikstrom/Competitive Cyclist

Decorated MTB racer and 2022 Leadville Race Winner, Hannah Otto, recently completed Moab’s famous Whole Enchilada trail (climb the fireroad and descend the infamous route) on 10/11/22 in a blazing time of. This is the fastest know time recorded for both men and women!FKT Stats:-55.27 miles-8,011 feet of elevation gain-Lowest Elevation: 4,004 feet-Highest Elevation: 11,146 feet-Finishing Time: 5 hours 50 minutes and 38 seconds-Previous Fastest Known Time on this route (Male or Female): 6 hours and 47 minutes-Route: https://www.strava.com/segments/33042217At 16 years old Hannah claimed her first World Champion title in the sport of triathlon, but at age 20 she transitioned to the sport of mountain biking. She went from World Champion in one sport to the back of the starting grid in another. Marking incremental improvements and dreaming big has always been the key to Hannah’s success. It’s taken her to World Cup competitions and the Olympic Long Team on the mountain bike. Hannah wants this video to show anyone that views it that they’re stronger than they realize.