Hannah Otto Sets FKT on the Whole Enchilada

Nov 15, 2022
by Competitive Cyclist  

Words: Competitive Cyclist

Decorated MTB racer and 2022 Leadville Race Winner, Hannah Otto, recently completed Moab’s famous Whole Enchilada trail (climb the fireroad and descend the infamous route) on 10/11/22 in a blazing time of 5:50:38. This is the fastest know time recorded for both men and women!

FKT Stats:
-55.27 miles
-8,011 feet of elevation gain
-Lowest Elevation: 4,004 feet
-Highest Elevation: 11,146 feet
-Finishing Time: 5 hours 50 minutes and 38 seconds
-Previous Fastest Known Time on this route (Male or Female): 6 hours and 47 minutes
-Route: https://www.strava.com/segments/33042217

At 16 years old Hannah claimed her first World Champion title in the sport of triathlon, but at age 20 she transitioned to the sport of mountain biking. She went from World Champion in one sport to the back of the starting grid in another. Marking incremental improvements and dreaming big has always been the key to Hannah’s success. It’s taken her to World Cup competitions and the Olympic Long Team on the mountain bike. Hannah wants this video to show anyone that views it that they’re stronger than they realize.

Hannah Otto rides through technical chunky rock on the classic Porcupine Rim Jeep trail section of The Whole Enchilada in Moab UT
Photo: Re Wikstrom/Competitive Cyclist


Regions in Article
Moab, La Sal Mountains

Trails in Article
Porcupine Rim

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Press Releases Competitive Cyclist Hannah Otto XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
77279 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
69311 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
36953 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
34277 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
34244 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
32407 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
31590 views
Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More
31024 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Wow. Thats fast...
  • 1 0
 This made the social media rounds a week ago. You'd think with so many putting the info out they would've caught her rear shock is not a DPD.
www.velonews.com/news/mountain/hannah-otto-sets-fkt-on-the-whole-enchilada-in-moab-utah
  • 4 0
 Makes more sense than Braydens doohickey
  • 1 1
 Pretty cool. Interesting to make this a press release. Every time I've asked folks to do this loop I get denied. People just don't see the point of it when you can so easily shuttle and make it fun rather than a sufferfest. Maybe I'll have more success when all these old dogs are on ebikes and have a full day at their disposal. Maybe I'll never get to do the loop. If I do I'll make sure to post up my time because STRAVA!!!!!
  • 2 0
 But who has the climb up the single track and go down the fire road KOM?
  • 2 0
 I don't get it, I go way faster when I ride the shuttle up.
  • 1 0
 The whole whole enchilada
  • 1 0
 Insane!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009045
Mobile Version of Website