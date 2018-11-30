Hans Rey Has At Least 8 Bikes Stolen From His Garage & Camper Van in East Midlands, England

|My garage and camper van have been broken into in the East Midlands in England. At least 8 of my precious bicycles have been stolen. Some of these bikes are very unique and are not even for sale in the UK. If you come across any of these, please let me know.—Hans Rey
As you can imagine, Hans Rey has some unique bikes, several of which aren't even available to purchase in the UK. Keep your eyes open for the following GT Bicycles:
• Sensor LTS (new model size L, without front wheel) Mustard gold.
• Sensor AOS (olive green)
• eVerb electric bike w Shimano Steps motor, without battery. (neon yellow)
• Grade carbon gravel bike (carbon w yellow fork)
• Zaskar 100 Hans Rey edition (white)
• Zaskar 100 reg. carbon edition
• Zaskar Trials bike (white)
• Legacy urban commuter bike (silver)
