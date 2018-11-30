INDUSTRY INSIDER

Hans Rey Has At Least 8 Bikes Stolen From His Garage & Camper Van in East Midlands, England

Nov 30, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesMy garage and camper van have been broken into in the East Midlands in England. At least 8 of my precious bicycles have been stolen. Some of these bikes are very unique and are not even for sale in the UK. If you come across any of these, please let me know.Hans Rey


As you can imagine, Hans Rey has some unique bikes, several of which aren't even available to purchase in the UK. Keep your eyes open for the following GT Bicycles:

• Sensor LTS (new model size L, without front wheel) Mustard gold.
• Sensor AOS (olive green)
• eVerb electric bike w Shimano Steps motor, without battery. (neon yellow)
• Grade carbon gravel bike (carbon w yellow fork)
• Zaskar 100 Hans Rey edition (white)
• Zaskar 100 reg. carbon edition
• Zaskar Trials bike (white)
• Legacy urban commuter bike (silver)









17 Comments

  • + 4
 I thought Hans Rey lived in California. When did he move to England, or is this a second residence?
  • + 1
 Yeah , cuz he is always riding with B Lopes.......so I thought the same
  • + 4
 ill say it once and ill say it again, garages are the worst place to keep nice mtn bikes
  • + 5
 She won't let me keep them in the bathtub anymore.
  • + 1
 pieces of art belong in the living room where everyone can see them
  • + 2
 Brutal! Wonder if the thieves were watching his tales from the garage series on his yt channel
  • + 4
 No Way!
  • + 4
 No way! That sucks.
  • + 2
 Will be druggy fucknuggets.
  • + 1
 There is a special place in hell for bike thieves. And I don't even think hell exists.
  • + 1
 Nothing I hate more than a goddamn thief. I hope they find humans smash his nuts into a puddle
  • + 1
 Death to ALL bike theives!!! F-ing "See you next Tuesday's"
  • + 2
 Boo. Kill em all.
  • + 0
 Cut the scumbags hands off !!! Friggen thieves..Hope Hans gets em back.
