Hans Rey Introduces 'Tales of Adventure' Visual Podcast with Memories from a 5-Day Urban MTB Ride in LA

'Hans Rey's Tales Of Adventure' is a new visual podcast series. I will be telling and reading the stories of some of my over 40 mountain bike adventure trips, past and present, accompanied by many previously unknown photos, clips and anecdotes.Episode 1 features my 'Urban MTB Adventure' - 'TransAngeles' with Missy Giove and Tim Commerford - traversing Los Angeles in 5 days on MTB and eBikes. It’s all about the contrasts between nature and harmony, and the urban jungle and chaos with all its contrasts, hidden trails and neighborhoods.