Happy Campers II - IFR Tennessee Team Camp 2018









Cali was good to the team... maybe too good. Next up was an altogether different affair without any form of blessing from the weather gods and demanded a long flight across the country into Jacksonville, Tennessee. Time to get the all-new 29er compatible Boxxer set up at the Sram test camp at the Windrock Bikepark. It was time to put the new Boxxer through its paces and get extra comfy ahead of the biggest season of their young careers. Smashing through Neko Mullaly's recently flooded backyard, those extra tenths had to be found...















Will the real slim Ernie please stand up.

















Charlie flicking some mud off his big rig before heading back to base to twist some dials and flip some levers with Evan Warner and the Sram crew.













Oh it was damp.









Jack making time through the axle-deep ruts forming at the end of Neko Mullaly's proud creation.

















Dean on the attack through the ultra greasy Tennessee rocks.









Chappie doing his utmost to beat the savage grit coating every inch of the new bikes.









Charlie knows his goon airs better than most.













Besides finding that perfect set-up, keeping as warm and dry as possible in the slop was the name of the game.









Bernat GP killing the style game casually once again.













The uplift buses ran dawn to dusk to make sure the squad got their fill.













Mr Moir and company monster-trucking towards that first WC round in Croatia.



