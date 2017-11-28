EVENTS

Happy Ride 2017: La Poma, Barcelona

Nov 27, 2017
by Filip Pobocik  

Happy Ride 2017
La Poma, Barcelona
Happy Ride 2017
Words and photography // Filip Pobocik

One doesn't have to explain that the Happy Ride in Barcelona is easily one of the worlds sickest dirt jump events. Pro riders from around the globe meet here with local youngsters to ride the flawlessly shaped trails at La Poma. What I appreciate the most, is the fact that everybody is shredding together and the contest atmosphere is not present at all. It's just a huge session, where one flawless run or just banger tricks (even though there were many!) aren't the main thing. It's about riders having fun together, pushing the limits beyond unpredictable, and shocking the crowd with an unreal amount of style, airtime and incredible bike control. But enough talking, let the pictures speak for themselves.

Day One:

Happy Ride 2017
Local boy Adolf Silva sending stylish motowhips all day long. Such a pleasure to watch this kid.

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017
BMX and MTB riders shredding the MBA line together. One love!

Happy Ride 2017
Amateur MTB category winner Sergio Lopez following Adolf Silva during the practice runs.

The first day already showcased some great riding. Never ending trains during the Spanish sunset, that's La Poma at its finest.

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017
Sunsets at La Poma are on point!

When the darkness breaks out it only means one: Banger time!

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017
Sir Sergio Layos sending beautiful Cancan 3's on the big line.

Happy Ride 2017
Marcel Durbau warming up with some 3 whips.

Happy Ride 2017
Clicked flatspins from Max Fredriksson.

Happy Ride 2017

Day Two:

After the first day, the expectations for the finals on Sunday were high! More and more pro riders started to appear and the riding level grew constantly throughout the day. Big Air contest on the last quarter of the big line, best trick contest with tricks from another planet, double flip trains and a lot more. The final day of Happy Ride was on fire!

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017
Adolf Silva (left) with Sergio Layos (right) having a blast on the "to the moon" dirt quarter.

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017
Big Air contest dominated by Spanish blood. Andreu Lacondeguy (left) with Sergio Layos (right)

Did somebody say best trick contest? Yep, here we go. Riders are ready, the crowd is hungry, let's play around with the laws of physics a bit... again...

Happy Ride 2017
Andreu Lacondeguy coming to the top.
Happy Ride 2017
Sir Bienvenido Aguado taking it easy before the best trick session.

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017
Happy Ride 2017
Adolf Silva (left) and MarcelDurbau (right) sending backflip superman seat grabs as if it was nothing.

Happy Ride 2017
No handed frontie from local pro rider Bienvenido Aguado.

Happy Ride 2017
Causal cork 7 from Nicholi Rogatkin.

Happy Ride 2017
Antoni Villoni sending super extended backflip cliffhanger and landing clean after few tries. Madness!!!

Happy Ride 2017
No handed cork 7 by Nicholi Rogatkin.

Happy Ride 2017
And the winner of best trick is... Bienvenido Aguado with a frontflip cliffhanger!... how can you even?!... ah... nothing...

Results of the best run in Pro MTB. The winner Nicholi Rogatkin, followed by 2nd. Max Fredriksson and 3rd. local, Marcel Durbau.

Happy Ride 2017

Ending up the weekend with style and the biggest cake I ever saw, fireworks and a lot of Champagne in the air! The 10th anniversary of Happy Ride didn't disappoint. For more pictures, feel free to visit my website www.filippobocik.com and give me a follow on IG: @filippobocik

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

Happy Ride 2017

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @filippobocik


