Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.











Time Speciale 12 Enduro Pedal

$350 USD



Time's all new Speciale 12 is an Enduro pedal built with a longer, thinner profile that reduces weight as well as exposure to rock and root pedal strikes. ( Learn more .)







2018 Bird Zero AM

Custom builds start from £1374



With revised geometry and new CNC detailing, Bird's "hardcore hardtail" is designed for 150-160mm suspension forks for maximum trail hooliganism. ( Learn more .)







100% Racecraft+ Goggle

$85 USD



100% have armed the Racecraft+ with an injected polycarbonate lens for visual clarity and an elevated lens retention wall ensure the Plus + shield lens stays secure. ( Learn more .)







Kellys Bikes Noid #1

3,199 – 3,999 €



Kellys' new DH bike allows the quick adjustment of the frame’s chainstays, wheelbase length, bottom bracket height, and the head tube angle. ( Learn more .)







Shovel Eighty8 Chainguide

80 €



Thr original Eighty8 chainguide with only 88 grams, and while the new one is only 70 grams they're keeping the name. Made with aluminum, titanium, and polyamid plastics, the guide is designed to be tough, lightweight, and low-profile. ( Learn more .)







Radon 2018 MTB Lineup

$various



Radon has announced several bikes, including the JAB—their new fighter-jet-esque 160mm bike with a geometry flip-chip and concealed Horst link suspension. ( Learn more .)







Forestal ATS45 Stem

€159.95



(

The Forestal ATS45 Stem is designed for All Mountain, Enduro and Dirt. Machined in Barcelona, Spain from 7075-T6 aluminium, it is used by the Lacondeguy brothers. Learn more .)







Last Bikes Coal

From 2999 €



Last Bikes' new Coal has gotten the longer/lower/slacker treatment, as well as progressive kinematics and good mid-stroke support. ( Learn more .)







Race Face Carbon Wheel Guarantee

Free, kinda



Race Face recently announced a two year guarantee for their carbon wheels that covers damage of any kind, including moments of user error, like backing over your wheel as you drive away from the trails. ( Learn more .)







Kingdom Vendetta X2

€999 (frame only)



As a celebration of 10 years of the Vendetta, Kingdom bikes has produced a Limited Edition "hardcore" titanium hardtail. It can be built with 27.5, 27.5+ or 29er wheels, uses Ti-3Al-2.5V ti, and comes in raw finish only. ( Learn more .)







Peaty's Loam Foam

£9.99



(

Steve Peat's Loam Foam is a professional grade, biodegradable cleaner that he contends is tough on dirt yet safe to use on all bike surfaces including carbon, brake pads and disc brakes. Learn more .)







Deviate Cycles - Guide

From £5699 including UK VAT



The Guide is designed around a Pinion C-Line gearbox and uses high pivot suspension design for desirable anti-squat characteristics and no pedal kickback. ( Learn more .)







Shred Boost Sunglasses

$160 – $200 USD



No, not another hub standard. These latest sunglasses from Shred are engineered by two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety, and use high-grade urethane lenses instead of more common polycarbonate or CR-39 lenses. ( Learn more .)





Polygon Siskiu T Series

$1899 – $2499 USD



Polygon's new affordable trail bike line has different wheel sizes based on your frame size, and uses a traditional faux-bar suspension design. ( Learn more .)







Truvativ Descendant 35mm Bar & Stem

$80 USD



Times are changing and Truvativ has announced 35mm Descendant bars and stems. They come in 9°/5° or 7°/5° sweep, carbon or aluminum, 20mm or 25mm rise, and in special edition collaborations with Kyle Strait and Jérôme Clementz. ( Learn more .)







Look X-Track Pedals

TBC



Look's latest pedal breaks from their old twin-spring design. The new platform mechanism is similar to the Shimano SPD system and their cleats are interchangeable. ( Learn more .)







Ghost Bikes Asket Hardtail

From 1,599 €



(

There's still a place in the world for rugged hardtails, and the Asket comes in both 29" and 27.5" versions—all with aluminum frames, wide tires, dropper posts, and a 1x drivetrains. Learn more .)