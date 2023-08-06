Video: Riding The Hardest Trail in Verbier with Ludo May & Kilian Bron

Aug 6, 2023
by Ludo May  

Words: Ludo May

In this third episode of Ludo May's serie "Let's ride", we take you on THE most difficult trail in the Verbier region alongside Kilian Bron. After a few challenges and hike a bike sections, the two friends find themselves at the top of the famous "Jackass", an exposed trail with successive switchbacks. Experience this epic day of riding in a playground both riders are particularly fond of.


4 Comments
  • 1 0
 When Ludo says he'd rather walk a section of trail I can't imagine how sketchy it gets. Great riding guys!
  • 1 0
 Awesome video! Are you guys riding on the commencal meta v5 or SX V5
  • 1 1
 Any silverstar slopestyle news?
  • 1 0
 A great place to ride





