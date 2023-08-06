Video: Riding The Hardest Trail in Verbier with Ludo May & Kilian Bron

Words: Ludo May



In this third episode of Ludo May's serie "Let's ride", we take you on THE most difficult trail in the Verbier region alongside Kilian Bron. After a few challenges and hike a bike sections, the two friends find themselves at the top of the famous "Jackass", an exposed trail with successive switchbacks. Experience this epic day of riding in a playground both riders are particularly fond of.Follow more adventure of Ludo May on:http://instagram.com/ludo_mayhttps://www.facebook.com/ludomayyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_mayhttp://www.ludomay.ch