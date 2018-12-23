VIDEOS

Video: Hardtail Hucking 3

Dec 23, 2018
by Marcin Matuszny  
HARDTAIL HUCKING 3.0 – Marcin „Banan” Matuszny

by Banan725135650
Views: 2,292    Faves: 22    Comments: 10



Rider: Marcin "Banan" Matuszny
Cameraman: Jakub Kocjan


Hello everyone! For the third time! After a success of the second part done a year ago, we have decided to work on the next one. We would like to invite you to watch next part – Hardtail Hucking 3.0.

From true love for the hardtail, mountains, and woods... The Hardtail Hucking 3.0 video is a continuation of our film project which has started over four years ago. The first and second part is available below:

• HARDTAIL HUCKING
• HARDTAIL HUCKING 2.0




Hardtail Hucking 3.0 is comin . Pic by BeHere.photo.
Local trails are always good spot for chill
Hardtail Hucking 3.0 is comin . Pic by BeHere.photo.

Ideas for next parts were born in our minds. I hope that we will be able to surprise you with something new soon. For sure this is not the end of our cooperation with Jakub Kocjan. Expect more productions soon!

Hardtail Hucking 3.0 is comin . Pic by BeHere.photo.
Loam, loam everywhere
Hardtail Hucking 3.0 is comin . Pic by BeHere.photo.

The pictures which were shot by behere.photo come from spots where we have been recording Hardtail Hucking this season.

Pic by BeHere.photo.
It was also sometimes wet.
Pic by BeHere.photo.

On the occasion of the upcoming Christmas I would like to wish you all the best and a lot of days spent cycling in the upcoming season!

DIY
Our new child - KRBL Trails

See you on the track & woods in the 2019 season!

4 Comments

  • + 2
 May your ankles remain intact and your riding gnarly, good sir.
  • + 1
 Ouch, ouch... and ouch. Fast tho
  • + 1
 Throwing the shovel at the end, been there. goo.gl/images/wT9ojK
  • + 1
 Poor wheel...

Post a Comment



