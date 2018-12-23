Video: Hardtail Hucking 3

Rider: Marcin "Banan" Matuszny
Cameraman: Jakub Kocjan
Hello everyone! For the third time! After a success of the second part done a year ago, we have decided to work on the next one. We would like to invite you to watch next part – Hardtail Hucking 3.0.
From true love for the hardtail, mountains, and woods... The Hardtail Hucking 3.0
video is a continuation of our film project which has started over four years ago. The first and second part is available below:
• HARDTAIL HUCKING
• HARDTAIL HUCKING 2.0
Ideas for next parts were born in our minds. I hope that we will be able to surprise you with something new soon. For sure this is not the end of our cooperation with Jakub Kocjan. Expect more productions soon!
The pictures which were shot by behere.photo
come from spots where we have been recording Hardtail Hucking this season.
On the occasion of the upcoming Christmas I would like to wish you all the best and a lot of days spent cycling in the upcoming season!
See you on the track & woods in the 2019 season!
