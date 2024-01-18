Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options

There's always something new and interesting popping up in the hardtail market, and the current crop of new bikes is no exception. It's been a couple years since we last did a hardtail roundup, so here's a fresh lineup of frames and bikes for the more masochistic out there.
Pipedream Moxie
Features
• 29" or 27.5"+ • Steel frame • 64° HTA, 77.5° STA • 64mm BB drop
• Sizing: Longish, Long, Longer • 140-170mm fork optimized • £795 (Frame) • More Information
The Moxie is a quintessentially modern trail hardtail, with good geometry, sensible features, and simple (yet bright) styling. The sliding dropouts are a nice feature, as they allow the end user to adjust chainstay length to their preference or run the bike as a singlespeed, all within a range of 425-441mm. I've spent some time on a Moxie, and though the Long size's 470mm reach was a bit tight for me, the bike was still quite impressive. Overall it feels like a bike meant to be ridden hard, with a beefy tubeset and geometry to match.
Banshee Enigma
Features
• 27.5" or Mixed Wheel • Aluminum frame • 63.5° HTA, 75° STA • 42mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L • 140-160mm 27.5” / 100-130mm 29” Mixed • $1,149 USD (Frameset) • More Information
True to its name, the Enigma is a truly unique hardtail in the field of options out there. Focused around small wheels, but with the capability to be run as a mixed-wheel package, the bike combines a very short rear end and slack head angle to make for something quite aggressive and descent-focused. The reach numbers are surprisingly short, but perhaps that was done in the name of agility, in order to offset the otherwise stretched-out package.
Chromag Doctahawk
Features
• 29" wheels • Steel frame • 62.5° HTA, 76.5° STA • 48mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, M/L, L, XL • 160-180mm fork • $1,796.55 CAD (Frame) • More Information
When the Doctahawk first came out, it just about broke the internet with its extreme geometry, which was pretty much unprecedented for a production bike at the time. Somehow, that wild head angle has started to normalize a bit, with other hardcore hardtails starting to fall in line with the precedent set by this bike. That said, it's still amongst the most extreme, partially because of other distinctly Chromag features, like very short chainstays and fairly low stack height for a given fork travel.
I'm not completely sold on long-travel hardtails as a concept, but the Doctahawk has proven itself on some of the most intense trails in the Sea to Sky, so it might be the ticket for the right rider.
Cotic BFeMax
Features
• 29" wheels • Steel frame • 65° HTA, 74.5° STA (140f) • 60mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL • 120-160mm fork • £495 (Frame), £1495 (Complete) • More Information
With angles that may seem conservative on paper, the BFeMax draws more from its long wheelbase to achieve stability at speed. That then allows for a slightly steeper head angle than you'd expect, keeping steering a bit sharper than some super-slack options. Top tubes get quite long per size on these, due to the relatively slack seat tube angle and long reaches. A good option for folks who want a more traditional fit feel, versus the more upright and vertical feel of steeper STA bikes. The BFeMax sports a wide range of build kit options, all sporting very good value for the frame quality. Even the frame-only option is one of the better deals going right now.
Radical Grim Ripper
Features
• 27.5", 29", or Mixed Wheel • Steel frame • 63.5° HTA, 77° STA (130f) • 55mm BB drop
With a short rear end, sliding dropouts, and a very aggressive front end, the Grip Ripper has quite the name to live up to. Things look pretty compelling, with a slack head angle, short fork travel, and two reach numbers to choose from. They quote the frame as being compatible with any 27.5/29 wheel arrangement, but it's worth noting that there isn't any geometry adjustment to compensate for the changes - you'll just be altering the static geo as you would on any of these. Still, an option worth playing with.
Marin El Roy
Features
• 29" Wheels • Steel frame • 63.5° HTA, 77° STA • 65mm BB drop
• Sizing: Regular, Grande • 140mm fork • From $699 (Frame), $2,399 (Complete) • More Information
I spent quite a while riding an El Roy, and it still stands as one of the most capable hardtails I've ridden to date. The geometry is planted and fast, with a solid wheelbase per size and a low BB to keep things hooking in the turns. The rear end may look spindly, but it's as stiff as any other hardtail - I'm never one to mention the alleged compliance of a rigid triangle of metal. Luckily, you're hurtling so quickly down trail you'll probably skip over a few of the hits you'd otherwise slam into. The extreme geo of El Roy is certainly biased towards descending though, as the climbing position can feel almost comically upright and a bit cramped for technical sections.
Bird Zero 29
Features
• 29" Wheels • Aluminum frame • 64.3° HTA, 74° STA • 71mm BB drop
• Sizing: M, M/L, L, XL • 120-140mm fork • $583 (Frame), $3,000 (Complete) • More Information
I've always been curious about the Zero 29, as it was one of the first aggressive short-travel hardtails to hit the mass market. The geometry has held up for the most part, though a steeper seat tube angle would probably be welcome for most. The a-la-carte build options mean you can go any direction with the build straight from the factory, or simply pick up a slick alloy frame to build yourself. The static BB drop on this is one of the lowest around, which bodes well for some fun corners.
Rocky Mountain Growler
Features
• 29" Wheels • Aluminum frame • 64° HTA, 75° STA • 55mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL • 130-150mm fork • $1,119-2,299 (Complete) • More Information
Rocky's take on the hardcore hardtail is sensible and well-specced, with pricing that still feels reasonable compared to some of the more boutique options in here. None of the geometry numbers are the most extreme, but that's probably to the benefit of most people, as the majority of folks don't have access to the wildest terrain around. This bike tested very well against the pack in our 2021 Field Trip, so rest assured that it packs solid bang for your buck.
Norco Torrent
Features
• 29" Wheels • Steel or Aluminum frame • 64° HTA, 76° STA • 45mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL • 150mm fork • $899 (Frame), $1,519-2,999 (Complete) • More Information
Similar to the Rocky option, but slightly more Norco flavored. The differences between the two are slight, mostly revolving around the rear center length. The Rocky has 10mm more chainstay length on average, with a constant 435mm across the board. Keeping to their Ride Aligned ways, Norco's stays change length per size, with a 420 or 425mm option depending on your frame fit. There are steel and alloy options, and a wide range of prices to cater to your needs and wants.
Nukeproof Scout
Features
• 29" or 27.5" Wheels • Aluminum frame • 64.5° HTA, 74° STA • 70mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL • 130-150mm fork • £500 (Frame), £1,400-3,000 (Complete) • More Information
With a super-low bottom bracket, size-specific chainstays, and otherwise well-rounded geometry (that's three hyphens folks, count em), the Scout is one of the more compelling options on the market if you're looking for something dialed straight out of the box. The alloy frame has a simple layout, the components spec is solid for each price point, and the two wheel size options mean no preference is left out. The Scout has long been a part of Nukeproof's lineup, and the evolution is apparent.
Whyte 909X
Features
• 27.5" Wheels • Aluminum frame • 64.5° HTA, 74.5° STA • 61mm BB drop
If you want a high-end build kit, excellent geometry, and are committed to the small-wheel lifestyle, then the 909X might be the Goldilocks pick from this bunch. It's far from cheap, but Whyte's "enduro hardtail" looks to be a pretty killer package if you're looking for excellent downhill performance in a quality alloy frame. Like a few of the options here, the availability is a bit questionable, but assuming the full-suspension price range and internal routing are okay with you it could be worth a look.
Priority 600HXT
Features
• 29" Wheels • Steel frame • 65° HTA, 75.5° STA • 60mm BB drop
The 600HXT is the first hardtail (and one of the first bikes, really) on the market to feature Pinion's Smart.Shift gearbox, the newly evolved version of their fully-enclosed drivetrain system. The geometry is pretty neutral, but well-suited to varied terrain and hard riding. The sliding dropouts are critical to tensioning the Gates drive, so don't expect to get additional chainstay length out of them like you would with some of the other options here. While the price of the 600HXT is rather high, it is a novel option on the market, catering to a specific niche.
Kona Honzo ESD
Features
• 29" Wheels • Steel frame • 63° HTA, 77.5° STA • 62.5mm BB drop
• Sizing: S, M, L, XL • 150mm fork • $699 (Frame), $3,099 (Complete) • More Information
We've already touched on the ESD a number of times, including in a First Ride where Kaz shared some thoughts: When gravity takes over the Honzo ESD is in its element, and at times I found myself forgetting I was on a hardtail... that is, until I was reminded by the vibrations coursing through my bones as I carried too much speed into a rocky section of trail. ... If you're hardtail aficionado who's lucky enough to live somewhere with easy access to steep trails, the Honzo ESD might be the ticket. The standard-issue Honzo is going to be the way to go for riders looking for more of an all-rounder, something that's more manageable and engaging on mellower terrain.
On One Wrekker
Features
• 29" Wheels • Titanium frame • 62° HTA, 77° STA • 50mm BB drop
458mm chainstays, 62° head angle, long reach numbers, 150mm fork. All ingredients adding up to the most outlandish hardtail on this list, with a massive footprint regardless of size, and angles that are firmly meant for the steepest terrain. I really want to ride this bike (stay tuned to see if that works out), but you'll definitely want to make sure you have the terrain to warrant such a wild creation before pulling the trigger. You could temper the geo a bit by reducing fork travel and downsizing reach accordingly, but overall it does seem like a fairly fleshed out package ready to get rowdy.
If you don't want titanium, or want to save some bucks, then the Hello Dave is a similarly aggressive steel option out of the same warehouse.
Starling Roost
Features
• Mixed Wheels • Stainless steel frame • 64° HTA, 76° STA (140f) • 69/50mm BB drop
• Sizing: M, L • 120-160mm fork • £1220 (Frame), A la carte builds available • More Information
As one of the few dedicated mixed-wheel hardtails out there, the Roost is dedicated to the setup, with optimized geometry and build kits to match. Though you can run a wide range of fork travel, things are optimized around the standard 140mm, which strikes a great balance for most people. The frame itself is built with stainless steel tubing, which not only looks excellent, but should withstand the test of time as well. There are clever build details all around, which helps the value proposition when you're investing in a fairly boutique option. With only two sizes available, the fit range is fairly narrow, but hopefully there's one in there for folks who may be interested.
Haro Saguaro
Features
• 29" Wheels • Aluminum frame • 64.5° HTA, 76.5° STA (140f) • 70mm BB drop
Freshly released, and representing a major comeback for a recently dormant brand, the Haro Saguaro is a very modern option for those looking for something decidedly downhill-oriented. The geometry is great, the frame has some nice touches (though internal routing is a bummer), and three build kit options hit three distinct price points. See more in the First Look here
Pace RC529
Features
• 29" or Mixed Wheels • Steel frame • 64.5° HTA, 77° STA (140f) • 65mm BB drop
• Sizing: M, L, XL • 140-150mm fork • £789 (Frame), £3369+ (Complete) • More Information
Another newbie, the Pace RC529 sports a modular frame for multiple wheel size options, chainstay length options, and chain tensioning. There are plenty of mounting points, should you need such a thing, and you can even run a Transmission drivetrain on their custom UDH dropout. The geometry is solid, and in line with most of the others here, but like every option in this list it's the little details that are going to draw you in.