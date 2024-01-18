Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options

When the Doctahawk first came out, it just about broke the internet with its extreme geometry, which was pretty much unprecedented for a production bike at the time. Somehow, that wild head angle has started to normalize a bit, with other hardcore hardtails starting to fall in line with the precedent set by this bike. That said, it's still amongst the most extreme, partially because of other distinctly Chromag features, like very short chainstays and fairly low stack height for a given fork travel.



I'm not completely sold on long-travel hardtails as a concept, but the Doctahawk has proven itself on some of the most intense trails in the Sea to Sky, so it might be the ticket for the right rider.