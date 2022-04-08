Hardtail Round Up - Sea Otter 2022

It's not new, not by a long shot, but this 1996 Nukeproof Reactor is still a looker. Check out that coil sprung linkage fork, and the period-correct stem length.
Hope you like red... This Kona ESD was build up with all sorts of fancy parts, including a wireless SRAM AXS drivetrain and RockShox dropper post, titanium Cane Creek cranks, and Derby carbon wheels.
The Bombtrack Cale is designed to be an trail / adventure bike, with a 150mm dropper post, 130mm RockShox Pike fork, plus room for three water bottles and rear rack mounts.
BMC's TwoStroke 01 is a purebred XC machine, with speed and efficiency taking top priorities. This is the top of the line model, which goes for $5,699 USD, a price that gets you a carbon frame, SRAM GX AXS wireless drivetrain, RockShox SID Select+ fork, and DT Swiss X 1700 wheels with Vittoria Barzo tires. The 67-degree head angle and 75-degree seat angle are right in line with what's becoming the norm for modern cross-country bikes.
Why Cycles' Jefe hardtail gets its name from Jefe Branham, an endurance badass and overall awesome human being (full disclosure, I used to work with Jefe when I lived in Gunnison, Colorado). The bike is his pro model, and a portion of each sale goes to help support him on all his crazy bike riding adventures. The frame has room for up to a 29 x 2.6" tire, plus fender and bottle mounts for equipping it for multi-day rides.
