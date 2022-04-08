Hardtail Round Up - Sea Otter 2022

It's not new, not by a long shot, but this 1996 Nukeproof Reactor is still a looker. Check out that coil sprung linkage fork, and the period-correct stem length.

The Pine Mountain 2 is Marin's steel adventure / bikepacking machine. With a 120mm fork the head angle sits at 66.5-degrees, and the seat angle is 74.5-degrees.

Mike Levy approved. There's no excuse for running out of water, or really any supplies at all when you have this many mounting bolts available.

The Inverness was built specifically for Duncan Shaw, Marin's resident trials wizard.

The Alcatraz has been updated for 2022 with a new frame that's available in two sizes. As shown, it retails for $1,579 USD, or there's a frame-only option for $549.

There was no shortage of titanium hardtails on display, including this Thomson Hooch.

The Sage Flow Motion is made from 3/2.5 titanium in Portland, Oregon, and is designed around a 150mm fork. It's long and slack with a 491mm reach for a size large, and a 64-degree head angle.

It makes me happy to know that Chris Chance is still out there making bikes. There are two hardtail mountain bike options, the Yo Eddy and the Wicked Eddy, along with a road bike and a cross bike, all welded in Medford, Oregon.

The aluminum Canyon Stoic comes in just under $2,000, a price that includes a RockShox Pike fork, a Schwable Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tire combo, and a dropper post.

Hope you like red... This Kona ESD was build up with all sorts of fancy parts, including a wireless SRAM AXS drivetrain and RockShox dropper post, titanium Cane Creek cranks, and Derby carbon wheels.

Spot's Rocker carbon hardtail can be set up with a geared drivetrain or run as a singlespeed thanks to the 15mm of sliding adjustment that the dropouts provide. The design also makes it possible to set up the Rocker as a belt-driven singlespeed.

The Bombtrack Cale is designed to be an trail / adventure bike, with a 150mm dropper post, 130mm RockShox Pike fork, plus room for three water bottles and rear rack mounts.

BMC's TwoStroke 01 is a purebred XC machine, with speed and efficiency taking top priorities. This is the top of the line model, which goes for $5,699 USD, a price that gets you a carbon frame, SRAM GX AXS wireless drivetrain, RockShox SID Select+ fork, and DT Swiss X 1700 wheels with Vittoria Barzo tires. The 67-degree head angle and 75-degree seat angle are right in line with what's becoming the norm for modern cross-country bikes.

We recently finished putting the miles in on a Salsa Timberjack as part of our Value Bike Field Test down in Tucson, Arizona. A full review is on the way. Spoiler alert: it's a really fun bike.

This Turner Nitrous was shining bright in the California sun.

Why Cycles' Jefe hardtail gets its name from Jefe Branham, an endurance badass and overall awesome human being (full disclosure, I used to work with Jefe when I lived in Gunnison, Colorado). The bike is his pro model, and a portion of each sale goes to help support him on all his crazy bike riding adventures. The frame has room for up to a 29 x 2.6" tire, plus fender and bottle mounts for equipping it for multi-day rides.