Video: Specialized Epic vs. Viathon M1 - Hardtail Head-to-Head

Jul 9, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Specialized Epic Hardtail
vs.
Viathon M1

Specialized's $9,500 S-Works Epic vs. Viathon's $6,500 M1


Words by Daniel Sapp, Video by Michael McQueen



Two SRAM AXS Equipped Hardtails

Specialized S-Works Epic HT
• 100mm fork
• 68.5° head tube angle
• 74° seat tube angle
• Frame weight: 790g
• $9,500 USD
First Look
Viathon M1 XX1 AXS
• 120mm fork
• 69.5° head tube angle
• 73.6° seat tube angle
• Frame weight: 1,035g
• $6,500 USD
First Look


Last year, we received a press kit for a new bike brand, Viathon. Now, we don't really spend a ton of time reviewing cross-country hardtails here at Pinkbike, but when we realized that Viathon was owned by Walmart Stores, Inc., our interest in this particular bike grew.

This past winter, we had the opportunity to get one of Viathon's XX1 AXS equipped M1 XC bikes in for testing. It just so happened that I already had Specialized's brand new S-Works Epic hardtail, also sporting SRAM's XX1 AXS drivetrain hanging out in my garage. That meant it was time for some back to back riding and comparisons between the two bikes. Because when else can you compare a bike "from Walmart" to what is arguably one of the most high-performance production XC race bikes in the world?


Big Box Store vs Big Bike Brand

Specialized holds a ton of power in the world of cycling. It's one of the biggest brands, with the ability to manage every aspect of that brand from R&D, prototyping, testing, manufacturing, developing one-off parts for anything, to the sales floor, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. While that's no doubt impressive, Walmart is the world's largest company, with over $514.405 billion dollars in revenue and 2.2 million employees. Both brands have their roots in being family-owned businesses. Specialized was founded in 1974 by Mike Sinyard who is still at the helm of the red ship today, and Walmart was founded by Sam Walton in 1962 with family members still very much involved with the brand.

The connection Walmart has with bikes is not necessarily what you see when you walk into one of their stores. As any serious mountain biker would tell you, buying a bike from Walmart is likely not the best idea. However, their Viathon brand of bikes throws that notion aside, although you won't see a Viathon anywhere in a store as they're sold exclusively online through Walmart.com.

Walmart’s interest in mountain bikes stems from a personal connection. Brothers Tom and Steuart Walton are both avid mountain bikers and have invested heavily in the trail infrastructure surrounding Walmart’s global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Their investment company also recently purchased the high-end cycling clothing brand Rapha.

So is Walmart about to disrupt the bike industry? Their massive reach, purchasing power, and supply chain are forces that few other major companies in the world, much less bike brands, can even start to compete with. Just looking at the two bikes here, there's a $3,000 difference for nearly the same spec.

However, for Walmart to make an impact in the bike industry their bikes have to not only rival the top players at the cash register but also on the trail.


Spec and Geometry

The S-Works Epic and Viathon's top-of-the-line M1 are both very similar when it comes to kit. They both sport SRAM's XX1 Eagle AXS wireless drivetrain, a RockShox SID Ultimate fork, and fancy carbon wheels. The Epic does have Specialized's BRAIN cartridge in the fork and a power meter while the M1 has a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. The Epic also has 100mm of travel vs the M1's 120mm.

When it comes to geometry, things are somewhat similar at first glance but there are some notable differences. The M.1 is designed and engineered by Kevin Quan, who's worked for brands like Cervelo, Diamondback, BH, and more in the past decade. Viathon claim they are not just targeting racers with the M.1, but the numbers are comparable to many of the carbon hardtails that we see in XC racing, despite its slightly longer travel 120mm fork.

The wheelbases are within a couple of millimeters and a lot of other numbers are close. But, the Epic has slightly longer reach, a degree slacker 68.5° head tube angle and a slightly steeper seat tube. All about what you’d expect from a more cutting-edge bike at the forefront of World Cup racing. At least on paper, the Specialized has the edge in the geometry department.

Frames and Weight

Both frames feature a threaded BB and internal cable routing. They have multiple bottle mounts and everything else you’d expect on a modern, high-performance XC bike. The Epic HT frame is an eye-popping light 790 grams, while the Viathon is a more typical 1,035 grams. Specialized achieves this by doing a lot of fancy work with their carbon fiber and utilizing their near-infinite R&D budget to cut weight absolutely anywhere possible, without sacrificing durability or ride quality, while Viathon uses the more standard Toray carbon found in most high-end XC race bikes. That said, the Viathon is still pretty damn light and in the realm of most production race hardtails, so a 245g (½ lb) difference in frame weight is pretty astounding.

As complete bikes, there are a few differences with our test bikes—the Viathon has a slightly longer fork and a wireless dropper post, but the Specialized has a power meter. Still, even with that, the Epic comes out well over a pound lighter as a complete bike.



Convenience Factor

If you’re going to buy the Epic HT, it’s coming from a certified Specialized bike shop and will be built by a mechanic that’s likely trained by Specialized and certified to work on that bike. You’ll roll out of the bike shop with the bike sized to fit you, pedals installed, tires set up tubeless, and everything ready to pedal to the trails. All you have to do is swipe a credit card and go riding. If there’s ever a warranty issue or another problem, your shop should have your back.

With the Viathon, you press purchase online, the bike is built up by a PBMA certified mechanic at Viathon, and then slightly disassembled, packaged, and delivered to your home or your local Walmart. Re-assembly requires a few basic Allen keys, a Torx, and pump. All of the necessary tools, including a torque wrench, are provided (minus a pump), and the bike can be built up at a trailhead or in a parking lot following the provided instructions if you need them. I did run into the issue of the batteries for the AXS not being fully charged and the tires weren't set up tubeless, so that's something worth considering.

Price

Comparing price, the Viathon is way ahead in this field. At $3,000 less than the Epic, you can take a week or two off work, fly somewhere warm, have your own training camp, a vacation, whatever.


Performance & Conclusion

How does all of this stack up? Both bikes have their strong suits in spec. Some riders will appreciate the dropper post, while others will certainly want a power meter. Specialized has some of their proprietary technology in the Epic with the BRAIN fork and the Epic certainly takes the win in geometry and weight.

On the trail, even without the dropper post, the Epic outperforms the M1. The bike has a more modern geometry and while both bikes are undoubtedly at the top of their class, the Epic has a noticeably better ride quality and is less harsh than the M1. The geometry makes it easier to ride and it has a lower weight which is key in accelerating out of turns and when the bike is pointed uphill.

At the end of the day, a lot of riders will find great value in Viathon's bikes, especially their lower-end offerings which come in at one of the best component-for-component values there is...similar bikes from Specialized or other brands cost much more. There is, however, a lot to be said for the ride quality of the Epic. For someone wanting one of the best riding bikes in this category, that $3,000 may not be a big deal but for many others, it'll be better spent on something else.

If you were choosing between the two, which one would be for you? Let us know in the comments below.

Posted In:
Videos Reviews Hardtails Specialized Viathon Specialized Epic Viathon M1


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
96815 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
87940 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
60552 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
58149 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
55931 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
43026 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
40590 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
39758 views

55 Comments

  • 34 0
 Massive round of applause to the Viathon product manager for this bike. You managed to get a head to head review against one of the biggest players in the game on a respected review site. I hope you have a giant shit eating grin this morning and get a bonus. My hats off.
  • 7 1
 Need to collab with Shimano sandals
  • 3 18
flag Geochemistry (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Pinkbike is a respected review site? Really?
  • 3 2
 Why does the PM always get the credit? ????????‍♂️
  • 1 4
 Shit eating grin. Sounds pretty condescending. Was that really necessary?
  • 12 0
 Most people who are dropping 5k+ on a HT are either racing, rich, or are sucked into this sick obsession and this is their 4th bike.

Either way I think most of those are going to spend the extra 3k for the 1lb and better handling.
  • 2 0
 If stores had derailleur hangers and service parts, their 24hr availability makes a compelling case for riders who race far from home and can’t wait for a shop to open or special order. Far fetched but a good insight into what big companies can do to rewrite the rule book. It’s a great alternative for people buying random carbon frames off of ali baba
  • 2 0
 Agreed, and when they're spending 3k extra to shed a pound in weight, if they really want a dropper I'm sure they can afford one.
  • 1 0
 @landscapeben: Or they could buy the walmart bike and spend 2500$ on an epic frame and come out with a better bike...
  • 7 0
 I recently purchased a heavily discounted M.1 w/ XO group for a friend. After stripping/selling the XO group and replacing w/ 12sp SLX, the net cost for my friend was $1550 for a carbon hardtail w/ SID fork, Stans wheels and 12sp SLX. Good value imho, and a reasonable geo for my friend's intended uses (bikepacking, day rides on dirt roads, and on rare occasions easy singletrack).
That said, I learned some things about the M.1 while stripping and building it:
- headset is an integrated FSA. God help you if some issue leads to wear on the carbon "cup" surfaces and the bearings don't seat properly. There's no fixing that. All to save $2, or 8g, on some alloy cups??? On a $3500 bike?? Just give me ZS56/44 please.
- the tire clearance in the rear is inexcusably poor. Swapping the stock 2.3" front tire to the rear showed just-acceptable clearance. And that 2.3 measured at 2.25. No proper 2.35 or 2.4 tire is going to fit with reasonable clearance. For what benefit? None. This is a Boost spaced, 1X ony drivetrain. Someone was either lazy (or cheap = stock mold) with the yoke area. So owners are forever limited to ~2.25" tires. Stupid in this day and age when many Boost haardtails can easily fit 2.6"..
- several fasteners on the bike were WAY over-torqued. Removing the crank required a 14" breaker bar AND a cheater extension of PVC.
- the der hanger bolt was broken before even removing the bike from the box (probably from over torque). The hanger design is terribly vulnerable to breaking. First off, the design doesn't securely hold the inner and outer "plates" together, so the thru axle holes become offset very, very easily. Once that happens, you can't pass the thru axle into the threads until you fiddle w/ the two dropout/hanger plates. If you tap on the axle to try and seat it into the threads, you'll likely break the bolt which holds the hanger/dropout in the frame, because (again, due to stupid/poor design) there is significant leverage on the plate relative to the bolt location. Why they use a special, easily-broken bolt is anyone's guess. You'd think it was a technique to save your derailleur by sacrificing the hanger . . . except that once the axle is installed the axle is holding everything together, and no amount of force to the der or hanger will transfer to the fragile bolt.
- the internal routing for the rear der is terrible. Getting housing around the BB (when threading to/from the downtube and chainstay) is nearly impossible, and that's coming from someone with proper patience, tools and experience w/ internal routing challenges.
Slapping an AXS group on this quality of a frame seems like lipstick on a pig to me. The M.1 is only negligbly better than some $300 direct-from-China hardtail frames in my experience. The narrative that it was designed by an experienced industry dude seems laughable . . . either Kevin Quan is a poor designer, or they had to accept stupid frame parameters (ie, stock choices from frame manuf) to meet their cost goals.
  • 6 0
 I've been riding a Viathon M.1 all summer and I absolutely love the bike. I've had absolutely no issues at all with the bike. It rides great and the 120mm fork makes it a lot more fun on the downhill than previous hardtails I've
owned with 100mm forks. 10/10 would recommend.
  • 1 0
 Nice One Dangus!
  • 6 0
 Someone pointed out in another review that although Viathon wanted to create a cost competitive bike for new riders and thus chose to focus all resources on a hardtail, they kind of missed the mark by going for a thoroughbred race-focused bike. Even if the geometry were completely on point, I would think the majority of prospective purchasers are going to be fairly dedicated XC racers.. which doesn't seem to be the demographic within MTB that has experienced dramatic growth in the last 10 years, nor the demographic most focused on price point. I would love to see Viathon bring their value to an entry level bike that appeals to a wider audience, thinking 130-140 mm fork, aluminum frame, dropper post, 1x drivetrain, and more relaxed geometry. Is it possible they could create a great hardtail for new riders well under $1k? That's what I would be thrilled to see and that's what I feel the industry is still lacking...
  • 1 0
 The M.1 is perfect for student athletes actually. Technically "XC Racers" but parents are price conscious and need a bike with a lot of value for practice/training, competition and trail riding.
  • 5 0
 Hear me out,
You could buy the frame only Epic................$2500
And the Viathon M1.......................................$ $6500
And be comparable to the Epic full bike........$ 9500

Then you’d have The better handling and geo with a friggin AXS dropper post, a 120mm Sid fork, and no Spesh brain nonsense.......Economies of scale are crazy,

Or as previously mentioned, a Viathon, and a Cheap Mexico vacation

Bikes are friggin cool!
  • 2 0
 Slow clap in the background
  • 10 1
 $9500 for a HT.....
  • 11 0
 10k after you put a proper seatpost on it.
  • 3 1
 $6,500 for a Walmart bike...
  • 15 0
 You could buy the Walmart bike and a Ripmo AF...
  • 1 1
 Specialized...
  • 2 1
 Exactly.. it's like buying a $230,000 Corvette. If you're spending that much, get something really special. There are about 20 builders in the US that will make something and paint something a hell of alot sweeter than an off-the-shelfer like this $9500 heap.
  • 8 1
 Last month, I got myself a fully with a gearbox for €9500:

www.motoren-toerisme.be/motoren/yamaha-tenere-700-2020
  • 3 0
 @NinetySixBikes: I lol’d so hard
  • 1 0
 Wait until you see the prices for top of the line road bikes. They're more and have ZERO suspension.
  • 1 0
 @Paddock22: mind blown.. You're right.. and riding road is not really that fun.
  • 2 0
 @5poundplumbbob: You could buy the Epic AND a Ripmo AF!!

www.specialized.com/us/en/s-works-venge-disc---sram-red-etap-axs/p/171337?color=271662-171337&searchText=97819-0349
  • 1 0
 @Paddock22: and taking into account that Specialized isn't near the most expensive road bikes you can see people riding around.
  • 1 0
 @Paddock22: That Ripmo is a total bike industry sleeper . The Foes Ridgeback is another... underrated.
  • 2 0
 I bought the cheapest epic hard tail at $2700, (at the time). I have since installed a dropper, XO shifty bits, carbon bar, nice stans wheels, and better grips, for an additional $1700. So at $4400 retail I have something that is not S-Works but actually cheaper than their pro model with equivalent parts. I love the bike, it climbs like a scalded monkey and has a really smooth ride for a carbon HT.
  • 11 6
 still waiting for the Grim Donut review
  • 2 0
 It's torture. No reason they can't put it out. It's been so long that I often forget the Grim Donut exists, which helps a little with the waiting period.
  • 11 5
 Looks like a Session.
  • 1 0
 both seem needlessly expensive, and way out of my price range. ...but id have the specialized given the choice, because it looks nicer.. and whats 3k extra, when you're already happy paying 6?

i wouldnt want a wireless drive chain though, i hate batteries
  • 4 0
 This was a fantastic comparison. Hope to see more content like this. The direct comparisons are great.
  • 2 0
 So true. I personally want to see the 2021 Honzo ST go up against the Chromag Surface.
  • 1 0
 I really want to know if it's worth the extra loot.
  • 3 0
 Wouldn’t an angleset on the Viathon change that to the better bike in this case? It sounds like this bike is one adjustment away from being the better of the two.
  • 5 0
 Let the hate flow
  • 1 0
 To me it seems that the 120mm fork on the M1 is a afterthought. With a 100mm fork the HA would be 70º or more.
And that's where Viathon cuts the cost,speccing a generic op n mold frame with outdated geometry.
  • 1 0
 Cant I get a custom steel HT from Curtlo, IF, Naked, or one of the many other guys doing work in the US with a solid build and maybe a used car / truck for about $9500?
  • 2 0
 Yup and be about 100x cooler too.
  • 1 0
 @twozerosix: the more I think about it.. you could have dudes with the last names of Erikson, Potts, DeKerf, or Strong build you a bike for this much.
  • 3 0
 Bikes like that Spesh really make me want to ride up hills.
  • 3 1
 Which one will look better when riding with Jorts?
  • 1 0
 Neither, they both have gears.
  • 2 0
 Does the Viathon come with meth?
  • 2 0
 Viathon with shimano sandals and jorts. +1 point.
  • 2 0
 Install and angleset and size up and you’ve got near identical geometry.
  • 2 0
 Except you can't install an angleset. The Viathon stupidly uses an integrated headset arrangement (the "cups" are shaping/machining directly in the headtube carbon) so with no possibility to press in cups, you can't press in an angleset regardless of source (Cane Creek and Works both require standard ZS style headtube).
  • 1 0
 Crazy. No wonder Specialized is selling on Backcountry now. Dealer traitors.
  • 2 0
 The real question is, how do these compare to the Grim Donut?
  • 1 0
 once you pass the $1k mark it's no longer really a walmart bike.
  • 2 1
 doin teh i gotta pee bounce all day long
  • 2 0
 "It was really cold and I didn't bring a sweater."

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016013
Mobile Version of Website