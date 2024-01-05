Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration

New documents released by the administrators in charge of Wiggle
reveal large debts owed across the cycling industry and beyond including £20,000 to Haribo.
The latest update from the troubles at Wiggle details the company's financial situation from the time it entered administration
in October last year. The 51-page statement of Administrator's proposal
goes in-depth into the state of Wiggle as it entered administration with a complete list of creditors owed money.
Currently, the administrators in charge of the process have received 89 retention of title submissions and as of December 20, 85 agreements have been reached with creditors. Retention of title agreements ensures that if payments can't be made for goods received then the creditor/supplier can potentially recover the goods or when the administrators sell stock the proceeds can be shared amongst those owed money. While only 85 retention of tile agreements have been reached there are significantly more entities listed in the document. In a report by road.cc
it mentions the list in the document may be outdated as it understands some of the debts have already been settled or are now lower than recorded.
Looking closer at the long list in the Administrator's proposal document there is a wide range of creditors from big distributors to sponsored riders, videographers and even Haribo. While Haribo is potentially owed a total of £20,275.20 there are some significant sums in the list with multiple entities waiting on payment of over £1 million. Some of the highest debts at the time the company entered administration in mid-October include:
- Axman Enterprise Co. £1,615,690.12
- Internetstores GmbH £1,302,143.50
- Ideal Bike Corporation £1,291,050.58
- Madison £1,095,272.90
- Extra UK £925,614.77
In brighter news, the future sale of the company continues to look positive as following an update on the sale process at the start of December
the Administrator's proposal compiled on December 20 reveals several entities are looking into buying the business. The latest document states 24 Non-Disclosure Agreements were signed by potential purchasers wanting to look into the company with seven progressing to meeting the management team.
Funded offers were to be submitted by December 4, although no details are provided as the report states: "Given the sale process is ongoing, it is not appropriate to provide further details at this stage and all creditors will be updated in our first progress report."
Hopefully, with multiple parties interested in the company, we may have better news coming from Wiggle in the coming months.
They have sold off most of the stock so any new buyer will have to bring deep pockets to pay for historic debts that they will have nothing to show for.
Don't pay up and they wont supply you again and you will have to purchase new carbon mould tooling / get production going with new suppliers which will take a year at least.
Doesn't look good for NP and Vitus in my eyes in the short term at least.
If it goes south and overseas creditors are likely to get zero - any money left will go to preferential creditors such as the bank etc - not that there will be any stock left to liquidate in order to get any cash anyway as most of it has been sold at cost price to cover immediate operating costs.
You think the moulds / any other associated articles of production currently sitting in the Taiwanese manufacturers factory would be released by them back to a new owner if they have an unpaid debt of over a £1millon though? - That is absolutely not going to happen.
Either the debt is paid or hundreds of thousands of pounds of moulds are toast.
Nukeproof will be a separate entity owned by someone else (don’t know who yet).
If that happens, whoever buys NP would be essentially buying designs, branding and IP as the overseas manufacturer that has not been paid will hold the carbon moulds etc and there wont be any real stock left as its all been sold off to CRC - that or the new owner would need to buy NP and then clear millions of pounds of debt to receive essentially nothing but a continued relationship with old suppliers.