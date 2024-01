Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration

£1,615,690.12

£1,302,143.50

£1,291,050.58

£1,095,272.90

£925,614.77

New documents released by the administrators in charge of Wiggle reveal large debts owed across the cycling industry and beyond including £20,000 to Haribo.The latest update from the troubles at Wiggle details the company's financial situation from the time it entered administration in October last year. The 51-page statement of Administrator's proposal goes in-depth into the state of Wiggle as it entered administration with a complete list of creditors owed money.Currently, the administrators in charge of the process have received 89 retention of title submissions and as of December 20, 85 agreements have been reached with creditors. Retention of title agreements ensures that if payments can't be made for goods received then the creditor/supplier can potentially recover the goods or when the administrators sell stock the proceeds can be shared amongst those owed money. While only 85 retention of tile agreements have been reached there are significantly more entities listed in the document. In a report by road.cc it mentions the list in the document may be outdated as it understands some of the debts have already been settled or are now lower than recorded.Looking closer at the long list in the Administrator's proposal document there is a wide range of creditors from big distributors to sponsored riders, videographers and even Haribo. While Haribo is potentially owed a total of £20,275.20 there are some significant sums in the list with multiple entities waiting on payment of over £1 million. Some of the highest debts at the time the company entered administration in mid-October include:- Axman Enterprise Co.- Internetstores GmbH- Ideal Bike Corporation- Madison- Extra UKIn brighter news, the future sale of the company continues to look positive as following an update on the sale process at the start of December the Administrator's proposal compiled on December 20 reveals several entities are looking into buying the business. The latest document states 24 Non-Disclosure Agreements were signed by potential purchasers wanting to look into the company with seven progressing to meeting the management team.Funded offers were to be submitted by December 4, although no details are provided as the report states: "Given the sale process is ongoing, it is not appropriate to provide further details at this stage and all creditors will be updated in our first progress report."Hopefully, with multiple parties interested in the company, we may have better news coming from Wiggle in the coming months.