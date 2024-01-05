Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration

Jan 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

New documents released by the administrators in charge of Wiggle reveal large debts owed across the cycling industry and beyond including £20,000 to Haribo.

The latest update from the troubles at Wiggle details the company's financial situation from the time it entered administration in October last year. The 51-page statement of Administrator's proposal goes in-depth into the state of Wiggle as it entered administration with a complete list of creditors owed money.

Currently, the administrators in charge of the process have received 89 retention of title submissions and as of December 20, 85 agreements have been reached with creditors. Retention of title agreements ensures that if payments can't be made for goods received then the creditor/supplier can potentially recover the goods or when the administrators sell stock the proceeds can be shared amongst those owed money. While only 85 retention of tile agreements have been reached there are significantly more entities listed in the document. In a report by road.cc it mentions the list in the document may be outdated as it understands some of the debts have already been settled or are now lower than recorded.


Looking closer at the long list in the Administrator's proposal document there is a wide range of creditors from big distributors to sponsored riders, videographers and even Haribo. While Haribo is potentially owed a total of £20,275.20 there are some significant sums in the list with multiple entities waiting on payment of over £1 million. Some of the highest debts at the time the company entered administration in mid-October include:

- Axman Enterprise Co. £1,615,690.12
- Internetstores GmbH £1,302,143.50
- Ideal Bike Corporation £1,291,050.58
- Madison £1,095,272.90
- Extra UK £925,614.77


In brighter news, the future sale of the company continues to look positive as following an update on the sale process at the start of December the Administrator's proposal compiled on December 20 reveals several entities are looking into buying the business. The latest document states 24 Non-Disclosure Agreements were signed by potential purchasers wanting to look into the company with seven progressing to meeting the management team.

Funded offers were to be submitted by December 4, although no details are provided as the report states: "Given the sale process is ongoing, it is not appropriate to provide further details at this stage and all creditors will be updated in our first progress report."

Hopefully, with multiple parties interested in the company, we may have better news coming from Wiggle in the coming months.

Posted In:
Industry News Wiggle


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,883 articles
Report
29 Comments
  • 26 1
 So this is why they stopped sending haribo in their orders
  • 7 0
 Haha yeah! Just gonna say same. Looks like they weren't paying for them either!
  • 20 0
 Kids and grownups love it so the happy world of unpaid debts
  • 13 3
 Don’t know if they can wiggle out if this one?
  • 13 1
 Letting them go under would be a haribo mistake.
  • 12 3
 This is Haribo news.
  • 8 1
 Big deal I owe 8 bucks to my mom for a vase I broke in middle school
  • 5 1
 Me too.
  • 1 0
 @Jaffa1: How did you broke his mom's vase?
  • 7 0
 You do not MESS with the MASTERS of the GUMMI BEAR!!!
  • 4 2
 Be interesting to see what will happen to the £3million odd owed to the two Taiwanese suppliers that were making the Nukeproof and Vitus bikes.

They have sold off most of the stock so any new buyer will have to bring deep pockets to pay for historic debts that they will have nothing to show for.

Don't pay up and they wont supply you again and you will have to purchase new carbon mould tooling / get production going with new suppliers which will take a year at least.

Doesn't look good for NP and Vitus in my eyes in the short term at least.
  • 1 0
 More likely creditors will make their claims and get what they can, then the company will be sold as whatever is left. That or the sale price would reflect the debt on the company's balance sheet.
  • 1 0
 @Lanebobane: It seems like most of the big debts are associated with Nukeproof / Vitus - hard to believe a buyer would take those on as its essentially paying for goodwill / brand name and IP as the stock you are paying for has been sold a long time ago.

If it goes south and overseas creditors are likely to get zero - any money left will go to preferential creditors such as the bank etc - not that there will be any stock left to liquidate in order to get any cash anyway as most of it has been sold at cost price to cover immediate operating costs.
  • 1 0
 I reckon the IP on the designs for the bikes and associated moulds would sit with company in administration. To not own that would be suicide as you'd be beholden to your frame manufacturer. If that stacks up then Nukeproof/Vitus would own enough IP for another brand with a manufacturing capability/supply chain to pick it up and run with it?
  • 1 0
 @villageidiot16: The IP and design would definitely remain with NP/CRC.

You think the moulds / any other associated articles of production currently sitting in the Taiwanese manufacturers factory would be released by them back to a new owner if they have an unpaid debt of over a £1millon though? - That is absolutely not going to happen.

Either the debt is paid or hundreds of thousands of pounds of moulds are toast.
  • 3 0
 Why do Wiggle owe 1.3 million to internetstores GmbH? They are another Signa United business. I get the other 4 in the list as they bike manufacturers or parts distributors, but another company in your own group is odd.
  • 2 0
 Business, you can move it across companies and more importantly tax areas.
  • 1 0
 Very commonly done, could be for tax implications or any number of other reasons.
  • 1 0
 Companies under the same ownership group often do business with each other. Internetstores was probably providing some kind of services to Wiggle. Even though they are under the same parent company they are different entities, and the transactions between the two are accounted for as such. The Internetstores and wiggle bankruptcy proceedings are separate and would look at each companies financial situation on its own.
  • 2 0
 Halfords/Tredz will end up with the business.

Nukeproof will be a separate entity owned by someone else (don’t know who yet).
  • 1 0
 This would be the best outcome for Nukeproof/Vitus/Ragley. The other potential buyers would just crush these brands.
  • 3 0
 We'll just have to order direct from the big H in future...
  • 1 0
 Someone will buy Nukeproof. Per NP sales rep, their profits exceeded their expectations in 2023. They simply had unfortunate owners…
  • 1 0
 But someone can only buy NP if Wiggle / CRC are sold to a new buyer and they decide to separate the brand and sell separately or if the company goes into complete liquidation and the assets are effectively sold off by auction or some other means and NP is again split from CRC as the owning party.

If that happens, whoever buys NP would be essentially buying designs, branding and IP as the overseas manufacturer that has not been paid will hold the carbon moulds etc and there wont be any real stock left as its all been sold off to CRC - that or the new owner would need to buy NP and then clear millions of pounds of debt to receive essentially nothing but a continued relationship with old suppliers.
  • 3 1
 Whoever gets it is getting a sweet deal
  • 2 0
 When pinkbike comments become reality
  • 3 0
 Sports Direct incoming
  • 2 1
 Sh*tmix
Below threshold threads are hidden







