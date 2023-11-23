Harley-Davidson Founded Serial 1 eBike Brand Sold to LEV Manufacturing

Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 eBike brand has been sold to LEV Manufacturing, Inc. which plans to build future bikes in the US.Bicycle Retailer reports
that the band developed by Harley-Davidson and then turned into its own division in 2021 has been acquired by LEV Manufacturing and investment firm Lave VC. LEV Manufacturing has been building e-mobility products for over 16 years and plans to relocate the Serial 1 brand to Florida and commit to building future bikes domestically.
LEV Manufacturing said: Serial 1 will establish e-bike assembly in the USA seamlessly aligned with the company's growth strategy.
"Serial 1's partnering with LEV Manufacturing ensures its commitment to quality and Serial 1's premium e-bike offerings will be upheld by a dedicated in-house production team in the USA. The addition of new USA-based service and support teams is great news for consumers who will see lower bike prices throughout the Serial 1 dealer and sales network.
"Bringing e-bike production to the USA is an important next step for the Serial 1 brand. We couldn't be more thrilled to announce this acquisition with a perfect partner in LEV Manufacturing, which will help Serial 1 better serve our customers, dealers and master distribution partners worldwide. The added benefit of reducing production costs and subsequently lowering the MSRP is a significant win for our consumers and partnerships."