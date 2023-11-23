Harley-Davidson Founded Serial 1 eBike Brand Sold to LEV Manufacturing

Nov 23, 2023
Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 eBike brand has been sold to LEV Manufacturing, Inc. which plans to build future bikes in the US.

Bicycle Retailer reports that the band developed by Harley-Davidson and then turned into its own division in 2021 has been acquired by LEV Manufacturing and investment firm Lave VC. LEV Manufacturing has been building e-mobility products for over 16 years and plans to relocate the Serial 1 brand to Florida and commit to building future bikes domestically.

LEV Manufacturing said: Serial 1 will establish e-bike assembly in the USA seamlessly aligned with the company's growth strategy.

"Serial 1's partnering with LEV Manufacturing ensures its commitment to quality and Serial 1's premium e-bike offerings will be upheld by a dedicated in-house production team in the USA. The addition of new USA-based service and support teams is great news for consumers who will see lower bike prices throughout the Serial 1 dealer and sales network.

"Bringing e-bike production to the USA is an important next step for the Serial 1 brand. We couldn't be more thrilled to announce this acquisition with a perfect partner in LEV Manufacturing, which will help Serial 1 better serve our customers, dealers and master distribution partners worldwide. The added benefit of reducing production costs and subsequently lowering the MSRP is a significant win for our consumers and partnerships."

5 Comments
  • 7 0
 that might be the most e-bike e-bike I have ever seen. does it come with a free sleeve tattoo, avaitors and jordan slides?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully they'll be needlessly loud and marketed to overweight seniors. Welcome to the motorcycle, er I mean "bike" fraternity.
  • 2 0
 Great, there goes my Ford F150 e-Harley Davidson edition dream truck!!
  • 1 0
 Hope there will be spares available for purchase
  • 1 0
 Hey baby! Wanna ride on my hog?







