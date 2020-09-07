Haro's Shift R Bike Lineup - Across the Pond Beaver

Shift R Lineup

Shift R9 Geometry

Shift R9

Shift R9 Details

• Wheel Size: 27.5"

• 160mm rear travel

• 170mm travel fork

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $3,250 USD

• Available: Early September 2020

Shift R7

Shift R7 Details

• Wheel Size: 27.5" & 29"

• 140mm rear travel

• 150mm travel fork

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $2,050 USD

• Available: Early September 2020

Shift R5

Shift R5 Details

• Wheel Size: 27.5" & 29"

• 120mm rear travel

• 27.5" - 130mm travel fork, 29" 120mm fork

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $1,750 USD

• Available: Early September 2020

For 2020 Haro re-designed their Shift R series with the three-genre encompassing lines all taking on the same frame layout, details and suspension design.The R9 is aimed at enduro riding and uses 27.5" wheels with 160mm rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. The R7 is aimed more at all-mountain riding and uses either 29" or 27.5" wheels with 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork. The R5 is aimed at trail riding and also uses either 29" or 27.5" wheels with 120mm rear travel and either a 120mm or 130mm fork for the 29" and 27.5" wheeled bikes respectively.The frame layout for the Shift R series might be familiar. The Horst pivot rocker design with a vertical shock is a favourite amongst a lot of brands, and with good reason. With some careful design it can easily produce favourable suspension characteristics while wrapping it all up in a frame arrangement with minimal overlap leading to good stiffness and low weight, while still having room for a water bottle inside the front triangle.The all aluminum frames use boost hub spacing and Trunnion mount shocks connected to the rocker link via bearings.Cable routing is all internal, with the cables popping out of the main frame, over the main pivot, and re entering the chainstays.Geometry is up to date with pretty generous reach measurements and steps between the sizes to offer coverage for a good range of rider sizes. Sizes are consistent too, with the Shift R9, R7 and R5 all sharing the same reach numbers across the sizes. Head angle is slackest for the R9 at 65°, steepening to 66° on the R7 and then to 69° on the R5. The bottom bracket heights are a little on the high side, with a 15mm drop for the R9, and seat angles are also a touch slack. All bikes come specced with 40mm stems and 170mm crank arm lengths.The Shift R9 is the longest travel option in the Shift R line up, sporting 160mm rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. It's available as a 27.5" bike and at the time of writing it's on offer for $3,000 USD and is available through the Haro website with options to pick up in selected stores too.The Shift R7 is available as either a full 27.5" version or a full 29" version, with 140mm rear travel and a 150mm travel fork. The geometry does vary slightly between the 27.5" and 29" versions, but things like the head angle and reach remain the same for both versions.The Shift R5 is the shortest travel option in the Shift R line, with 120mm of rear travel. Available in a 27.5" or 29" version, the smaller wheels come with a 130mm fork and the bigger wheels with a 120mm fork. Sizing follows the rest of the Shift R line, with consistent reach numbers between all the bikes.