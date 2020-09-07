Haro's Shift R Bike Lineup - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 7, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
2020 Haro Shift R9


Shift R Lineup

For 2020 Haro re-designed their Shift R series with the three-genre encompassing lines all taking on the same frame layout, details and suspension design.

The R9 is aimed at enduro riding and uses 27.5" wheels with 160mm rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. The R7 is aimed more at all-mountain riding and uses either 29" or 27.5" wheels with 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork. The R5 is aimed at trail riding and also uses either 29" or 27.5" wheels with 120mm rear travel and either a 120mm or 130mm fork for the 29" and 27.5" wheeled bikes respectively.

2020 Haro Shift R9
2020 Haro Shift R9
2020 Haro Shift R9

The frame layout for the Shift R series might be familiar. The Horst pivot rocker design with a vertical shock is a favourite amongst a lot of brands, and with good reason. With some careful design it can easily produce favourable suspension characteristics while wrapping it all up in a frame arrangement with minimal overlap leading to good stiffness and low weight, while still having room for a water bottle inside the front triangle.

The all aluminum frames use boost hub spacing and Trunnion mount shocks connected to the rocker link via bearings.

Cable routing is all internal, with the cables popping out of the main frame, over the main pivot, and re entering the chainstays.

Haro Shift R9 Geometry
Shift R9 Geometry

Geometry is up to date with pretty generous reach measurements and steps between the sizes to offer coverage for a good range of rider sizes. Sizes are consistent too, with the Shift R9, R7 and R5 all sharing the same reach numbers across the sizes. Head angle is slackest for the R9 at 65°, steepening to 66° on the R7 and then to 69° on the R5. The bottom bracket heights are a little on the high side, with a 15mm drop for the R9, and seat angles are also a touch slack. All bikes come specced with 40mm stems and 170mm crank arm lengths.




Shift R9
2020 Haro Shift R9
Shift R9 Details
• Wheel Size: 27.5"
• 160mm rear travel
• 170mm travel fork
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $3,250 USD
• Available: Early September 2020
haromtb.com

The Shift R9 is the longest travel option in the Shift R line up, sporting 160mm rear travel paired with a 170mm fork. It's available as a 27.5" bike and at the time of writing it's on offer for $3,000 USD and is available through the Haro website with options to pick up in selected stores too.




Shift R7
2020 Haro Shift Shift R7
Shift R7 Details
• Wheel Size: 27.5" & 29"
• 140mm rear travel
• 150mm travel fork
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,050 USD
• Available: Early September 2020
haromtb.com

The Shift R7 is available as either a full 27.5" version or a full 29" version, with 140mm rear travel and a 150mm travel fork. The geometry does vary slightly between the 27.5" and 29" versions, but things like the head angle and reach remain the same for both versions.




Shift R5
2020 Haro Shift Shift R5
Shift R5 Details
• Wheel Size: 27.5" & 29"
• 120mm rear travel
• 27.5" - 130mm travel fork, 29" 120mm fork
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $1,750 USD
• Available: Early September 2020
haromtb.com

The Shift R5 is the shortest travel option in the Shift R line, with 120mm of rear travel. Available in a 27.5" or 29" version, the smaller wheels come with a 130mm fork and the bigger wheels with a 120mm fork. Sizing follows the rest of the Shift R line, with consistent reach numbers between all the bikes.



Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Across The Pond Beaver 2020 Enduro Bikes Haro Haro Shift R


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
85144 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
81491 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
68580 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
64502 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
54930 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
49076 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
42786 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
42116 views

20 Comments

  • 6 0
 Solid looking budget bikes. That top linkage looks super familiar I just can't put my finger on what bike it was on.
  • 2 1
 Marin?
  • 2 0
 Nice to see more budget bikes popping up! The long seat tubes are a little lame, and I assume the 71° ST angle is a typo, but otherwise the build looks good.

I'm curious why some brands still stick with long seat tubes. GT does the same thing. Are product managers not current on MTB geometry and longer dropper posts? Anything longer than 17" on a large is pretty long these days.
  • 1 0
 Great to see Haro still kicking around and always good to see more good value out there!
  • 1 0
 You don't need to capitalize trunnion, it's not a proper noun nor a trademark or such.
  • 2 1
 transition.
  • 2 0
 that's it
  • 4 5
 Never heard of this brand. But the more decent budget options out there, the better.
  • 8 1
 Assume you're taking the piss?
  • 3 4
 @jlawie:

Never heard of them either!
  • 2 0
 Haro has made BMX bikes for decades, but has also dabbled in MTB for the last 15 years or so. Usually simple/inexpensive models and dirt jumpers.
  • 5 0
 wanna know how I know you didn't grow up riding bmx?
  • 1 0
 @jlawie: No, wasn’t doing that. I just actually hadn’t heard of them before. Am more of an XC guy myself, never really got into bmx
  • 1 1
 71' seat tube angle should raise some eyebrows.
  • 2 0
 It looks much steeper then 71 degrees
  • 3 0
 Likely 71 degrees actual seat angle. Effective angle will be a bit steeper.
  • 3 0
 Actual STA ≠ Effective STA
  • 1 0
 @Richt2000: according to the graphic, that is the effective angle, actual is not indicated.
  • 1 0
 Dang
  • 1 0
 Looks like a...Marin?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012837
Mobile Version of Website