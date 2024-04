Haro Shows Off New Aluminum Trail & Enduro Bikes

Haro Greer

A beefy rocker link drives the trunnion-mounted shock. Internal cable routing.

Both bikes have a clean, straightforward looks to them - Haro isn't trying to reinvent the wheel here.

The Daley has 140mm of travel, a 150mm fork, and 29” wheels. As shown, the Alloy 2 model is expected to retail for $3,300 USD.

After re-entering the mountain bike world with the Saguaro hardtail earlier this year, Haro are expanding their lineup with the addition of two new aluminum full suspension models. Both models use a fairly straightforward Horst link suspension layout – there aren't any wild linkages or idler pulleys to be seen. The bikes are expected to be available later this summer, and carbon versions are in the works that will be released further down the line.Haro recently signed Pinkbike Academy alum Evan Wall, and he'll be racing on the new Greer enduro bike this season. The Greer has a mixed wheel setup, with 160mm of travel and a 170mm fork. The head angle sits at 63.8-degrees, and a size large has a 485mm reach with 435mm chainstays.The Alloy 1 model shown will be approximately $4,000 USD. The version on display had a raw finish; fingers crossed that remains one of the options when the final versions are announced. Lately it seems like more and more aluminum options are emerging, and I'm all for it, especially when those bikes have a smart parts spec that keeps the performance high and the price reasonable.