Haro Shows Off New Aluminum Trail & Enduro Bikes

Apr 18, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo
Haro Greer

After re-entering the mountain bike world with the Saguaro hardtail earlier this year, Haro are expanding their lineup with the addition of two new aluminum full suspension models. Both models use a fairly straightforward Horst link suspension layout – there aren't any wild linkages or idler pulleys to be seen. The bikes are expected to be available later this summer, and carbon versions are in the works that will be released further down the line.

Haro recently signed Pinkbike Academy alum Evan Wall, and he'll be racing on the new Greer enduro bike this season. The Greer has a mixed wheel setup, with 160mm of travel and a 170mm fork. The head angle sits at 63.8-degrees, and a size large has a 485mm reach with 435mm chainstays.

The Alloy 1 model shown will be approximately $4,000 USD. The version on display had a raw finish; fingers crossed that remains one of the options when the final versions are announced. Lately it seems like more and more aluminum options are emerging, and I'm all for it, especially when those bikes have a smart parts spec that keeps the performance high and the price reasonable.

photo
A beefy rocker link drives the trunnion-mounted shock.
photo
Internal cable routing.

photo
photo
Both bikes have a clean, straightforward looks to them - Haro isn't trying to reinvent the wheel here.

photo
The Daley has 140mm of travel, a 150mm fork, and 29” wheels. As shown, the Alloy 2 model is expected to retail for $3,300 USD.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Haro Haro Daley Haro Greer Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,729 articles
Report
89 Comments
  • 84 0
 Looks decent, first time I've thought that about any Haro MTB.
  • 43 0
 brushed aluminium makes everything look good
  • 13 0
 @johnny2shoes: Very practical to own as well. No paint to chip is nice.
  • 28 0
 It's amazing how just like the most basic 4 bar brushed aluminum bike looks so good.
  • 6 0
 Looks like an old aluminum v1 smuggler
  • 3 0
 @johnny2shoes: They should just clear the brushed aluminium one with a simple logo and send it!
  • 7 1
 @johnny2shoes: what about polished aluminum like an old GT
  • 3 0
 Haro was my first MTB in 2010. Good to see they are making some good sensible bikes again!
  • 2 0
 @mior: I have one of these. I don't ride it but I just can't let it go. It's just cool.
  • 1 0
 @mior: oof don't get me started. especially if hugging a juicy bit of thermoplastic.
  • 3 0
 @mior: Sadly its nearly impossible to get a truly polished alloy for production these days due to safety and environmental challenges. Brushed finish seems to be as close as anyone can get... is anyone offering a truly polished raw alloy frame?

GT used to "ball burnish" their frames to achieve the "polished" look
  • 1 0
 @dstroud70: I ride my 93ish RTS as my main xc bike lol
  • 1 0
 @FarmerJohn: what are the safety and environmental challenges? i was able to get my gt frame from nearly corroded and super dull to eye-hurting shiny with a tub of polish and a whole day.
  • 1 0
 @mior: You rubbing it out in the corner of the garage is a lot different than large scale production. Another challenge that I recall is blemishes- small dings or scratches in a tube can be hidden with a dab of filler and paint to keep the reject rate low but with large scale production, the reject rate goes through the roof. If you polish a tube to hide blemishes, you are effectively reducing wall thickness and sacrificing durability
  • 1 0
 @NRZ: the logo is a bit oversized…
  • 2 0
 @FarmerJohn: yeah that is a good point... when i removed the BB i found what looked like walnut blasting medium so maybe thats how they did it? the bike has blemishes for sure but its cool af
  • 64 0
 This is what the Privateer Gen 2s should have been. Impressive Haro, Impressive.
  • 3 1
 Luckily gen 1 privateers still exist
  • 1 0
 @zyoungson: they discontinued the gen 1 bikes long ago
  • 8 0
 I still can't believe they messed up the aesthetics of the Gen2 so much ...
  • 1 0
 Privateer taking it to the grave that the Gen 2 isn’t ugly and is going to sell.
  • 3 0
 This is a lot what a raw Patrol looks like ! But I own a raw aluminium spire , hard for me not to like this bike !
  • 1 0
 I have a Gen I Ohlin's LE and I thought the same exact same thing. But be warned, these bikes are all boat anchors.
  • 49 2
 I mean it does look good but mainly because it’s a Transition alloy patrol
  • 5 0
 Exactly
  • 4 0
 That bike was and still is rad.
  • 2 2
 ...except that I would trade my patrol for the shorter chainstay on the Haro. 440 is just too long to bunny hop
  • 14 0
 Damn, looking forward to this. I probably don’t know any1, who didnt’t have haro bmx i early 00’s back when we were kids.
Those were some good days and memories with Haro bikes.
It’s good to see them coming back from shadows.
  • 2 8
flag G-Sport (14 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Except they all cracked if you actually rode them.
  • 5 0
 Haro Nyquist R1 in poo-brown.
Must’ve weighed like 40kgs or something.
  • 14 0
 Good looking, good spec what's not to like.
  • 8 10
 The trunnion shock
  • 1 0
 @Frank191:
That’s what I was thinking.
Why a trunnion shock?
  • 8 0
 What a nice looking, practical, and reasonably priced bike. Great work Haro!
  • 1 0
 Yep came to say the same thing — nothing earth shattering, but would buy for those reasons.
  • 8 0
 Looks like the last Privateer.
  • 7 0
 My first thought was like "is this a cheap version of a RAAW Jibb or Madonna"?
  • 6 2
 No because with the RAAW bikes you're getting way better value somehow. I'm not sure how, but trust me the frame (and no shock) is way more valuable at $2600 than this complete bike at $3300.
  • 1 0
 @The-Wheel: Sarcasm is strong with this one.
  • 1 0
 @The-Wheel:

RAAW makes your wallet raw ....
  • 4 0
 How much fancy stuff do you need to have fun? Affordable NPC bike that's going to be raced so you know the frame isn't a turd. Big win - the People's Bike. Had a Haro as my first legit freeride hardtail back in the day and it was a great do-all bike.
  • 3 0
 Haro escape 8.2 2003 was my first real bike, loved it with all my heart at 13years old … this MX 160/170 bike makes me reminisce with that hydro formed top tube! Damn good looking simple kinda man bike right there!
  • 2 0
 If you like to wheelie and manual through your terrain 430/435 on medium and larges makes sense and reaches really shouldnt exceed 470ish imo with those chainstays.

Haro used to make worthwhile mountain bikes years ago, glad to see them back in the game. They have a long history in aluminum frames.
  • 2 1
 Is this Ty Buckenberger making a difference at HARO? Saw his name in the " Industry Digest " article some days ago and seems like quite an established design engineer. Nice to see Haro at it again as my brother's 1st ever new bicycle he owned an MTBer was a Haro in the early 2000s here in RSA.
  • 1 0
 He was hired 4 months ago-he probably just got done onboarding, aint getting a bike made that fast.
  • 4 0
 As a former 80's freestyle kid, much love for HARO getting back after the quality they *were* known for.
  • 3 0
 Man I miss my '88 Haro Master in day glow green. Used to frame surf down our street at 30 mph, helmetless! Ah the care free days of the 80's and 90's.
  • 1 0
 I think it would be cool if they sold some of these in the old school graphic/color schemes. I’m considering this on now — if they do that, I’m definitely in.
  • 1 0
 I recently bought a Haro BMX race bike and I have been super impressed by the value for the money, frame quality, and how Haro prioritized the part spec. I would consider their new Greer bike. Would love for PB to do a review.
  • 1 1
 I'm willing to bet good money that it comes back something like this; "while we did enjoy the way it handled the downhill, the weight and pedaling performance was lackluster. If you're into this kind of thing, this might be the bike you're looking for." Or some variation thereof with a lot more words that would get a passing grade from a freshman English professor.
  • 1 0
 @LiveFreeorDie:

But bruisers they do like (gucci brands like RAAW) get praised and words are used to describe their tank-like tendency in a positive light instead.

It's the pre-opinions some reviews have that are slightly lem and misleading.
  • 4 0
 I wonder if Greer was named after Greer Ranch in Murrieta.
  • 6 2
 No, an Australian feminist writer.
  • 3 0
 Considering the other bike seems to be named after Daley Ranch, another So-Cal trail system, you're probably onto something.
  • 3 0
 $3300 sounds like a steal. This year's ripmo AF....except it looks way better.
  • 2 0
 I was looking forward to a new Kona, but this Sea Otter is proving to change some minds
  • 3 0
 That's definitely a bike of all time
  • 1 0
 Nice looking bike... The Greer looks like a 160 brother of the Pyga TiG Trail... or if the TiG Trail kind of update on the Slakline
sa.pygaindustries.com
  • 1 0
 For all you picture people . This is a crap product with cheap bolts,bearings ,spokes etc etc ....money grab for the that looks good crowd.
  • 1 0
 Currently riding the original Scout, love it but I wish it had around 140mm rear travel and 29" wheels... The Daley is looking real good!
  • 2 0
 Affordable good looking bikes. Pinarello you messed up..
  • 2 0
 I like the ra(a)w finish.
  • 1 0
 Next "YouTuber" Pro Model?.......oh I wish I was a "YouTuber"....love these bikes.
  • 1 0
 Is that Marzocchi fork new? Hadn't seen it before... with the shiny Grip X damper
  • 1 0
 Now if it actually comes in that raw finish…
  • 1 0
 reminds me of my old PK Ripper . buff it out!!
  • 1 0
 I like how the Daley trail is a daily trail bike.
  • 1 0
 Look decent and look like dirt jump rigs.
  • 1 0
 Shame… just one split top tube away from a master-ful design
  • 1 0
 love the raw aluminum frame
  • 1 1
 Low price surely thanks to the lack of chainstay protection...
  • 2 1
 Norco Sight 2020
  • 2 0
 Harco Gright
  • 1 0
 came to post this. For those folks who want a Sight without a high pivot or high price tag.
  • 1 0
 Nice welds.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a TREK !
  • 1 0
 kona gone Haro in
  • 1 0
 Well done Haro.
  • 2 3
 I doubt these ever make it to market.
  • 6 7
 looks sick, too bad for the short chainstay
  • 5 8
 Haro has a BMX background, though I don't think 435mm is particularly short. And remember that on most full suspension mountainbikes, the chainstay grows a bit as the rear suspension compresses so sagged geometry is usually a bit longer.
  • 6 1
 @vinay: Yes, but that's true of essentially all bikes, so if 435 mm feels too short to someone, it will feel just as much too short on this bike with 435 mm chainstays as whatever bikes they're referencing. Well, unless 435 mm was a bit short on the hardtails they exclusively rode until these Haros persuaded them to try rear suspension and the 437 mm dynamic length of these chainstays make all the difference.
  • 3 0
 @R-M-R: Considering how small these differences are in CS length between brands or how small they are between frame size (for brands who actually grow the chainstay along with the other frame dimensions), 2mm might be the difference. I primarily ride my hardtail so yeah, that's my reference indeed. I don't ride loads of different mountainbikes, let alone different full suspension bikes. But my perception from reading these bike reviews here on PB is that 425mm and shorter is considered short and 445 and longer is considered long. Then 435mm would be about middle ground, wouldn't it? Regardless of course, for someone who considers 435mm too short, this one is too short. Point was, Haro is big in BMX bikes. The designers have a perception of how their bikes should be and customers also have expectations of how Haro bikes would ride even when spec'd with dirt-worthy wheels. It just wouldn't make sense for them to cater to the Pole audience.
  • 1 1
 @vinay: What you've said is mostly true, the issue is that it wasn't very relevant to MartinStuflesser. He's already decided 435 mm is too short for his taste. Unless he's referring to a hardtail (his profile picture shows a bike with rear suspension) and ~2 mm makes a critical difference, the statement about dynamic chainstay growth - while true - is irrelevant to him because the same effect occurs on the rear-centres he has deemed too short.

To address the separate topic of typical chainstay lengths, which was not the original topic: 425 mm is extremely short. Only about 2% of all 29ers ever made have had a static chainstay length of 425 mm or less - and many of them are small brands, catering to niche preferences. Such lengths are slightly more common for frames using 27.5" rear wheels, but it's still extremely short. It could be argued that the ideal length is in this range and such dimensions are rare only due to the difficulty or impossibility of executing such a design with the size of the wheels we use. The counterargument is current trends are toward chainstays that are longer than what is dictated by the packaging challenges.

It's true that the typical range of chainstay lengths is remarkably small, considering the differences in terrain, riding styles, body sizes, and wheel sizes, so maybe we should experiment with lengths outside this range, but that's a whole different conversation. To go back to what started our conversation: regardless of what's normal or ideal, MartinStuflesser just likes longer chainstays.
  • 3 0
 I love that there are some bikes left with short chainstays… well actually not. But at least, we get 435 here.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: Yeah, maybe I should have limited my post above to that one sentence just beyond halfway: "Regardless of course, for someone who considers 435mm too short, this one is too short." I might subconsciously limit my bike review reading time to the ones with the shorter chainstays and without the big rear wheels so I must admit my perception of what currently is short, medium and long is probably skewed. Then again, whatever Pinkbike reviews is a subset of all bikes being produced anyway so even if I'd read them all, my perception would have been skewed.
  • 1 1
 Looks Like a Seshero.
  • 1 1
 edit* deleted
  • 5 7
 I got a haro on looking at these bikes







