Haro Shows Off New Aluminum Trail & Enduro Bikes

After re-entering the mountain bike world with the Saguaro hardtail
earlier this year, Haro
are expanding their lineup with the addition of two new aluminum full suspension models. Both models use a fairly straightforward Horst link suspension layout – there aren't any wild linkages or idler pulleys to be seen. The bikes are expected to be available later this summer, and carbon versions are in the works that will be released further down the line.
Haro recently signed Pinkbike Academy alum Evan Wall, and he'll be racing on the new Greer enduro bike this season. The Greer has a mixed wheel setup, with 160mm of travel and a 170mm fork. The head angle sits at 63.8-degrees, and a size large has a 485mm reach with 435mm chainstays.
The Alloy 1 model shown will be approximately $4,000 USD. The version on display had a raw finish; fingers crossed that remains one of the options when the final versions are announced. Lately it seems like more and more aluminum options are emerging, and I'm all for it, especially when those bikes have a smart parts spec that keeps the performance high and the price reasonable.
Both bikes have a clean, straightforward looks to them - Haro isn't trying to reinvent the wheel here.
GT used to "ball burnish" their frames to achieve the "polished" look
Those were some good days and memories with Haro bikes.
It’s good to see them coming back from shadows.
Must’ve weighed like 40kgs or something.
That’s what I was thinking.
Why a trunnion shock?
RAAW makes your wallet raw ....
Haro used to make worthwhile mountain bikes years ago, glad to see them back in the game. They have a long history in aluminum frames.
But bruisers they do like (gucci brands like RAAW) get praised and words are used to describe their tank-like tendency in a positive light instead.
It's the pre-opinions some reviews have that are slightly lem and misleading.
sa.pygaindustries.com
To address the separate topic of typical chainstay lengths, which was not the original topic: 425 mm is extremely short. Only about 2% of all 29ers ever made have had a static chainstay length of 425 mm or less - and many of them are small brands, catering to niche preferences. Such lengths are slightly more common for frames using 27.5" rear wheels, but it's still extremely short. It could be argued that the ideal length is in this range and such dimensions are rare only due to the difficulty or impossibility of executing such a design with the size of the wheels we use. The counterargument is current trends are toward chainstays that are longer than what is dictated by the packaging challenges.
It's true that the typical range of chainstay lengths is remarkably small, considering the differences in terrain, riding styles, body sizes, and wheel sizes, so maybe we should experiment with lengths outside this range, but that's a whole different conversation. To go back to what started our conversation: regardless of what's normal or ideal, MartinStuflesser just likes longer chainstays.