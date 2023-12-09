Harriet Burbidge-Smith Parts Ways with Trek





I am looking forward to 2024 and what it holds. Biggest thank you to @trekbikesaunz @trekbikes for the last 3 years. From my first downhill bike, first Crankworx podium and creating Momentum and some of my best mates, I have loved being a part of the team. Unfortunately this is my last year on Trek and I’ll leaving at the end of 2023. A special thanks to @smashlongbuckler for everything over the last 3 years, I will miss you and the whole Australian team very much! THANK YOU!I am looking forward to 2024 and what it holds. — Harriet Burbidge-Smith