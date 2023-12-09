Harriet Burbidge-Smith Parts Ways with Trek

Harriet Burbidge-Smith has announced that she will no longer be riding with Trek after three successful years with the brand. Since joining Trek Harriet has progressed from taking her first Crankworx podium to becoming one of the series' top competitors.
We don't know where Harriet will be ending up next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
|Biggest thank you to @trekbikesaunz @trekbikes for the last 3 years. From my first downhill bike, first Crankworx podium and creating Momentum and some of my best mates, I have loved being a part of the team. Unfortunately this is my last year on Trek and I’ll leaving at the end of 2023. A special thanks to @smashlongbuckler for everything over the last 3 years, I will miss you and the whole Australian team very much! THANK YOU!
I am looking forward to 2024 and what it holds.— Harriet Burbidge-Smith