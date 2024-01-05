Harriet Burbidge-Smith Signs with Canyon

I have fun on big jumps and I’m pushing myself to progress towards even bigger tricks, but I still love head-to-head racing too. — Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Bike skills are really important but off-the-bike you can learn so much more that can improve you as a rider. It took me years to find a community and learn those things and I feel like I am still so new to the sport and continuing to learn so much. Having an opportunity to pass that on has been completely fulfilling to me, and having a sponsor who can values that is super important. — Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Australian freerider Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith will be riding for Canyon in 2024.The Red Bull athlete, two-time amateur BMX World Champion and eight-time Australian Champion will be joining Sam Soriano, Tim Bringer, Olivia Silva, Ryan McNulty, Kaos Seagrave and Fabio Wibmer in the Canyon CLLCTV freeride stable.Her main bikes will be the Canyon Stitched and Torque and she'll be kicking off her season at Darkfest and Red Bull Hardline before heading to New Zealand for Slopestyle, Speed & Style and Dual Slalom competitions at Crankworx Rotorua. She will compete in all four rounds of the Crankworx World Tour.The 27-year old is also committed to getting other riders into the sport, whether through digging or riding. “I grew up without opportunities or even knowing how to get into Freeride, so it was never a path until recent years. I’m determined to change that.” Haz hopes to continue her progression camp to bring more women in to the sport, part of which involves digging, building trails and learning new features and progressing to learning new skills and tricks.Canyon says that Burbidge-Smith will be a staple fixture at Canyon’s CLLCTV community events over the coming years.