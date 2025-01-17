Harriet Harnden, Monika Hrastnik, Henry Kerr, Heather Wilson & Stan Nisbet Join Reece Wilson's AON Racing

2025 Rider Line-Up:

PRESS RELEASE: AON Racing





UCI MTB 2020 World Champion, Reece Wilson, has announced the launch of his new downhill race team, AON Racing. This team is set to revolutionise the sport with its unique approach and pioneering technology.



His new venture, AON Racing, is one of the very few pure prototype downhill race teams in the 2025 Whoop UCI MTB World Series. This provides the team with unparalleled freedom to select and create the finest components and collaborate with leading equipment partners, ensuring a competitive edge at every race.



Reflecting on his journey, Reece shared, "During the last few years of racing, I've had this niggle in the back of my head. I want to take my destiny into my own hands. To have zero restrictions has always been a dream of mine. The technology and things we’re developing are going to be a game changer for the sport. It’s a super exciting new era for mountain biking."



AON Racing is a realization of Reece's childhood dream to build his own team. The name AON is derived from the Scottish Gaelic word ‘Aonacht,’ meaning unity, symbolizing their collaborative approach to racing.



Partnering with Gamux, who are known for their uncompromising approach to bike design, AON Racing aims for nothing less than pure racing excellence. Gamux create custom race bikes that are unparalleled in innovation, achieving speed and efficiency. Unlike most factory teams, this partnership ensures that each bike is tailored to meet the specific needs and demands of individual racers, providing them with the best possible opportunity to excel at the highest levels of the sport. The Gates belt driven bike with Pinion gearbox leverages cutting-edge technology.



The final piece of the AON puzzle is the rider line-up which has now been revealed:



Harriet Harnden - one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. Hattie is currently the world’s Number 1 Female Enduro Rider and with 77 career victories in 4 different disciplines, AON Racing have secured one of the best female mountain bike riders in the world.



Monika Hrastnik – with 16 world cup podiums, a 3 x European Champion and multiple national titles, Monika is primed to join AON Racing and the perfect addition to join Hattie in the Elite Women.



Henry Kerr – after finishing 8th in Mont-Saint-Anne last year, Henry has never been more driven to win a World Cup race. With his masters degree in engineering, Henry brings more than just racing to AON.



Heather Wilson – at 18 years old, Heather will be racing her final year as a junior. With 3 World Cup Wins and finishing up 2nd overall for 2024, the current National Champion is preparing herself for plenty more podiums in 2025.



Stan Nisbet – at just 16 years old, Stan has spent the last couple of years being mentored by AON Racing’s very own Reece Wilson. He’s been National Champion and has several European Cup podiums under his belt. Stan will certainly be turning heads at the World Cups this year.



Management - the team will be managed by Grega Stopar and Tine Mahkovec both from Ljubljana, Slovenia based Cycling club Rajd. The pair have a long history with Reece so there was no questioning when it came to knocking on their door. With 15 years’ experience in managing teams, Grega & Tine are well equipped to lead AON Racing in this new venture.



With the team fully assembled* and Reece’s strong comeback in 2024, highlighted by a podium finish in Loudenvielle, the stage is set for an exciting new chapter with AON Racing.



*Stay tuned for the final announcement coming soon!