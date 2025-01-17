Powered by Outside

Harriet Harnden, Monika Hrastnik, Henry Kerr, Heather Wilson & Stan Nisbet Join Reece Wilson's AON Racing

Jan 17, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Reece Wilson announced the name and bike that his new team will be riding last week and now we've got news of who is on the final roster. Two Elite women, two Elite male riders and two Juniors will form the team with Reece Wilson, Harriet Harnden, Monika Hrastnik, Henry Kerr, Heather Wilson and Stan Nisbet.

They will ride custom bikes by Gamux with belt drives and be in the running for the chance of winning the €100K bounty from Gates.

2025 Rider Line-Up:

Reece Wilson: UCI MTB 2020 World Champion and founder
Harriet Harnden: World’s #1 Female Enduro Rider
Monika Hrastnik: 3x European Champion
Henry Kerr: Rising star with engineering expertise
Heather Wilson: Junior World Cup Champion
Stan Nisbet: Talented protégé mentored by Reece

The team will be managed by Grega Stopar and Tine Mahkovec.

Currently, that puts AON Racing into 12th place in the team rankings.



PRESS RELEASE: AON Racing


UCI MTB 2020 World Champion, Reece Wilson, has announced the launch of his new downhill race team, AON Racing. This team is set to revolutionise the sport with its unique approach and pioneering technology.

His new venture, AON Racing, is one of the very few pure prototype downhill race teams in the 2025 Whoop UCI MTB World Series. This provides the team with unparalleled freedom to select and create the finest components and collaborate with leading equipment partners, ensuring a competitive edge at every race.

Reflecting on his journey, Reece shared, "During the last few years of racing, I've had this niggle in the back of my head. I want to take my destiny into my own hands. To have zero restrictions has always been a dream of mine. The technology and things we’re developing are going to be a game changer for the sport. It’s a super exciting new era for mountain biking."

AON Racing is a realization of Reece's childhood dream to build his own team. The name AON is derived from the Scottish Gaelic word ‘Aonacht,’ meaning unity, symbolizing their collaborative approach to racing.

Partnering with Gamux, who are known for their uncompromising approach to bike design, AON Racing aims for nothing less than pure racing excellence. Gamux create custom race bikes that are unparalleled in innovation, achieving speed and efficiency. Unlike most factory teams, this partnership ensures that each bike is tailored to meet the specific needs and demands of individual racers, providing them with the best possible opportunity to excel at the highest levels of the sport. The Gates belt driven bike with Pinion gearbox leverages cutting-edge technology.

The final piece of the AON puzzle is the rider line-up which has now been revealed:

Harriet Harnden - one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. Hattie is currently the world’s Number 1 Female Enduro Rider and with 77 career victories in 4 different disciplines, AON Racing have secured one of the best female mountain bike riders in the world.

Monika Hrastnik – with 16 world cup podiums, a 3 x European Champion and multiple national titles, Monika is primed to join AON Racing and the perfect addition to join Hattie in the Elite Women.

Henry Kerr – after finishing 8th in Mont-Saint-Anne last year, Henry has never been more driven to win a World Cup race. With his masters degree in engineering, Henry brings more than just racing to AON.

Heather Wilson – at 18 years old, Heather will be racing her final year as a junior. With 3 World Cup Wins and finishing up 2nd overall for 2024, the current National Champion is preparing herself for plenty more podiums in 2025.

Stan Nisbet – at just 16 years old, Stan has spent the last couple of years being mentored by AON Racing’s very own Reece Wilson. He’s been National Champion and has several European Cup podiums under his belt. Stan will certainly be turning heads at the World Cups this year.

Management - the team will be managed by Grega Stopar and Tine Mahkovec both from Ljubljana, Slovenia based Cycling club Rajd. The pair have a long history with Reece so there was no questioning when it came to knocking on their door. With 15 years’ experience in managing teams, Grega & Tine are well equipped to lead AON Racing in this new venture.

With the team fully assembled* and Reece’s strong comeback in 2024, highlighted by a podium finish in Loudenvielle, the stage is set for an exciting new chapter with AON Racing.

*Stay tuned for the final announcement coming soon!


61 Comments
  • 1243
 And how the hell do they all fit into that lil Cessna?
  • 130
 That made me laugh
  • 61
 You sir have raised the bar.
  • 550
 Looking forward to seeing what Hattie can do on the Gamux 👍
  • 430
 Great to see AON Racing supporting three top female riders. All the very best in 2025 and beyond.
  • 390
 Oh wow, Hattie on the team too! Is she focusing on DH this year or also continuing with Enduro? Should be exciting!
  • 281
 One heck of a lineup
  • 80
 Just dropping a team more highly ranked than SC syndicate!
  • 191
 A brand new team, higher in the ranking than syndicate already?! Pretty big expectations. Stoked to see more attention to belt drives
  • 42
 Yeah this I don't get. In the thing a few days ago it said hattie had 51 points (I was trying to work out if she'd switch to dh) but now she's got loads?

Anyway, cool lineup.
  • 60
 @johnny2shoes: yeah not sure. Whole system is a bit wonky right now. I’m just happy to watch some vital raw and the occasional illegal race stream haha
  • 160
 @johnny2shoes: Hattie has 182 UCI points currently, as the rankings only use the top four riders the AON Racing total comes from Monika Hrastnik (685), Heather Wilson (366), Henry Kerr (339) and Reece Wilson (311).
  • 80
 @johnny2shoes: It said she ranks 51st in points not has 51 points
  • 102
 I think a massive can of worms is about to explode. Only the top 15 teams get guaranteed spots, which currently leaves out MASSIVE individuals and teams... and how would you feel if you were Pivot, who have supported teams/individuals/the industry for years and years, and now you're leapfrogged by a complete new-comer in AON just because they signed riders with lots of points.

Nothing against AON, big Reece fan, just saying it's about to get crazy... imagine teams adding riders last minute to pip the 15th spot and knock someone out of the guarantee. Also, I might not understand any of this.
  • 101
 @werewolflotion: At least 28 teams will be invited to each world cup. The top 15 teams and 5 wildcard teams get guaranteed spots for the year, an additional 8 wildcard teams will also be invited to each world cup on a round by round basis with a minimum 1 month notice. Plus there's multiple other ways for teams to send individuals to world cups if their team doesn't qualify.

You don't have to worry about any significant team or rider not being at a world cup
  • 103
 @werewolflotion: If I was Pivot - then I would feel like why do I deserve to be at the world cups if I don't have any high performing riders on my team? Kerr is getting old and didn't perform last season. Who else do they have that is competitive in DH?

The teams that are willing to pay decent salaries to attract the best riders deserve to be the world cups.
  • 100
 @ponyboy24: Didn't perform?! OK, it might not have been his best season of all time, but he got 2nd at both Hardlines, 5 top 15s at WCs, two of those being top 10s. He also did that while managing the team and running one of the most popular MTB YouTube channels...
  • 30
 @ponyboy24: Kerr will perform well. Seems popular right now to dog on him. And I honestly think Jenna will do well if she avoids injury.
  • 51
 @werewolflotion: imagine signing a quarterback so your team could win more games or a striker (soccer) so it could score more goals - welcome to the world of professional sport
  • 10
 @andrewbikeguide: You're missing my point. I'm not trying to be anti-competitive, I'm merely musing at the wild possibilities this system might allow. Imagine a new team is formed and they sign your former quarterback who takes all the points he earned with you with him, and then your pro team becomes a minor league team...
  • 42
 @eblackwell: 2nd at both Hardlines that he has an unequal amount of practice on.
  • 51
 @eblackwell: unfortunately hardline and YouTube have no bearing on it so that is somewhat moot. I think the big question pivot needs to ask is why no high ranking riders want to join the team or are being offered a spot on the team. The rule changes can be blamed but they have been the same for every team and others have managed to keep/land riders with points.
  • 10
 @eblackwell: I wasn't criticising Kerr as a bike racer, but he is also a team manager - and he runs a team that is very weak on talent. Enable existing riders to perform and attracting top talent to his team - that is his job and responsibility.
  • 10
 Note - I am referring to the team strength in DH in that comment. (Enduro is a different story with Morgan Charre's always on the podium).
  • 130
 So many podium contenders on the year where they shrank the podium! Rooting for this team.
  • 100
 This is very good.
  • 92
 This is the most exciting team of 2025. Super cool to see it come together.
  • 50
 Does Gamux do a CX bike? I know Hattie Harden can ride the wheels off of one of those too.
  • 10
 Don’t see it on their website. I think they’re strictly a gravity oriented brand at the moment
  • 70
 She can remove the paint from her trek and race the bare carbon frame. Saves weight too.
  • 10
 @xciscool: yea
  • 20
 @xciscool: AON is the team, i wonder if Gamux is their sole frame sponsor? They have EWS and WCCX athletes, seems like an opportunity to have an additional frame sponsor to cover multiple disciplines.
  • 20
 @xciscool: won't it rust? /s
  • 10
 Shoot me down if this is a stupid question......
With regard seeding and UCI point .
Is it only points from Downhill events that are used ?.
Reason I ask is if not Hatties cross discipline points make her Avery valuable asset ?
  • 40
 This is some team! Going to brilliant following them!
  • 42
 So... Currently 21 teams have some of the highest points scoring riders on them for 15 spots. Interesting.... Or a shambles.
  • 33
 Its crazy that only 15 teams get invited, really hope that is something that is looked at for the future
  • 20
 Stacked lineup. Is there any relation between Heather and Reece? Or just same last name?
  • 90
 "Same Saw ,Different Tattie !"
  • 30
 Same Shaw ,Different Tattie ! Loosly translated from old Scots to NO .
  • 20
 Stoked for the riders on this team, will be good to see ma boi Henry up the local.
  • 42
 What's the word on Camille Balanche?
Pivot perhaps?
  • 90
 She'll be riding for a small boutique brand in the foothills of the rockies.
  • 12
 @pisgahgnar: or scott
  • 11
 @pisgahgnar: and that team might not have world cup team status, which would be unfortunate
  • 10
 @pisgahgnar: I thought they were having financial challenges
  • 10
 @chrismac70: Rocky Mountain isn’t based in the Rockies
  • 31
 Reece had what in the back of his head? (paragraph 3 press release)
  • 40
 A niggle with attitude!
  • 20
 Where does Reese get his bankroll?
  • 300
 He used to do Pantene Hair Shampoo adverts back in the day .
  • 81
 dudes got a plane bro, pockets aint empty cuz
  • 10
 @Brasher: that’s what I’m saying dude, where’s from tho
  • 60
 @mariomtblt: William Wallace from Braveheart was his grandpa
  • 14
 @Brasher: that's Reece Wallace your thinking of bud.
  • 30
 Shots fired
  • 10
 Sign Sam hill, so he has a bike, and the team will be infinitely better.
  • 10
 Kade joining is the final announcement?
Below threshold threads are hidden







