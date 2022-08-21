Harriet Harnden Out of Racing with an Arm Injury

This was a really hard decision to make, which is why I know it’s the right decision…



I rode practice yesterday and although my arm was painful I was just happy to be having fun out on the trails and get through the day.



However, this morning we practiced Pro stage and it was a very different story. I got less than half way down the stage and I was in agony! Not only was it really painful to ride, every time I hit the slightest bump I was worried my arm would collapse and I’d injure myself even more. So at that point I made the sensible decision to sit this one out. I also will no longer be heading to Les Gets for World Champs. I will head straight home to get myself properly checked out and on the road to recovery Hopefully I’ll be back to full strength in time for the last two rounds of @world_enduro .



This certainly isn’t the post I was hoping to be writing, however I’ll be back and I’ll be up for the fight. — Harriet Harnden