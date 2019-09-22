Pinkbike.com
Video: Effortless Trail Bike Style with Hayden Zablotny
Sep 21, 2019
by
Jackson Parker
Follow
Following
Back At It
by
clear-glass-media
Views: 1,833
Faves:
24
Comments: 0
After missing the majority of the summer due to injuries, Hayden is back on the bike and sending it.
Effortless style coming from this kid!
Moments before boosting to another dimension
Hayden cruising through the dark forest
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
RedBurn
(3 mins ago)
1minute riding compilation would have been enough
[Reply]
