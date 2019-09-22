Video: Effortless Trail Bike Style with Hayden Zablotny

Sep 21, 2019
by Jackson Parker  
Back At It

by clear-glass-media
Views: 1,833    Faves: 24    Comments: 0

After missing the majority of the summer due to injuries, Hayden is back on the bike and sending it.

Effortless style coming from this kid!

Going big on the money booter

Moments before boosting very high
Moments before boosting to another dimension

Hayden cruising through the dark forest


rideordie


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 1minute riding compilation would have been enough Smile

Post a Comment



