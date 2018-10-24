INDUSTRY INSIDER

Hayes Acquires Reynolds Cycling

Oct 24, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
From Left Corry Cochran Controller Todd Tanner Director Product Development Wayne Bradshaw Director of Operations Darren Campbell President Hayes Bicycle Group Phil Malliet CEO Hayes Performance Systems Scott Montgomery CEO Mike Dufner CFO VP Operations All Reynolds staff unless noted. At Reynolds production R amp D and HQ facility Salt Lake City
At Reynolds' headquarters: (from left) Reynolds's Controller Corry Cochran, Director Product Development Todd Tanner, Director of Operations Wayne Bradshaw stand with Hayes Bicycle Group President Darren Campbell and Hayes Performance Systems CEO Phil Malliet, flanked by Reynolds' CEO Scott Montgomery, CEO, and VP Operations CFO Mike Dufner.


Hayes Performance Systems owns Hayes Disc Brake, Manitou, SUNringlé, ProTaper (the mountain bike part), and Wheelsmith, so the addition of one of the world's top carbon wheel makers should be a good fit. The announcement comes on the tail of a very active development period for Reynolds, which includes being one of the first wheelmakers to be signed off by Shimano to make Micro-spline freehub systems. The Salt Lake City-based carbon manufacturer will be launching three additional designs this month. Couple that with the recent launch of Hayes' excellent Dominion disc brakes and insider talk of a similar renaissance emerging from Manitou's suspension team and it all starts to make sense.

Reynolds DH wheels
Bernard Kerr's signature Reynolds Black Label DH wheels.

No information was released about the purchase price, or if the consortium plans to maintain Reynolds' current factory location. The latter seems like a no-brainer, however, as their Utah manufacturing and research facility is centered in one of the nation's busiest and most cost effective high-tech marketplaces. With high-end manufacturing at home and a dedicated manufacturing facility in China, Reynolds Cycling is an asset for the Hayes Group's ambition to recharge its image and take a larger share of the OEM market.

In a perfect world, Hayes could take advantage of the resurgence of aluminum wheels by positioning SUNringlé there, while using the Reynolds brand as
review
Hayes' Dominion brake signaled the consortium's ambition to reestablish their position in the high-end marketplace.
a spear point with which to establish a place for the group among elite-level bike makers. Pivot Cycles is one of Reynolds' current OEM customers. That said, it would be easy to pass off such an acquisition as business-as-usual for a bike industry that always conglomerates when the market is stable and growth is slow. That is definitely the present situation, but in this case, Reynolds fills a void that has been missing from the Hayes portfolio for too long.

Reynolds launched their TR (Trail Rated) range of wheels earlier this year with more options and attractive pricing aimed at the OEM market.


Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
92531 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
79011 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
66000 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
63552 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
54031 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
42013 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
40372 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
39304 views

9 Comments

  • + 7
 shouldnt this be thee other way around ?????!
  • + 3
 Good for Hayes.
  • - 3
 What next ??? Who got the balls to buy Shimano ?

To counteract act RS/SRAM/Fox domination ?

Black Label ....Johny Walker ....mmmm i think ill buy those BK whéel just´cause it say Black Label !!! But jut no 26 ????? Aewww come on !!!
  • + 5
 Shimano is bigger than SRAM, Hayes combined.
  • + 2
 fish.shimano.com Shimano is bigger.
  • + 2
 Shimano should buy Fox (Raceface), would be insane. And get some OEM stuff going on...
  • + 2
 wow
  • + 1
 tastes like chicken
  • + 1
 Please no!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024600
Mobile Version of Website