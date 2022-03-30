Hayes Bicycle Group Announces New Reynolds Wheels & Manitou Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: HAYES BICYCLE GROUP

Reynolds Blacklabel 327 PRO &329 Trail PRO

Reynolds Blacklabel 327 Trail EXPERT & 329 Trail EXPERT

Reynolds TR327 Trail; TR329 Trail

Manitou Jack Dropper Post

Warranty

We are pleased to launch a new collection of Trail wheels, featuring several new wheelset options from Reynolds, along with a new, versatile Manitou Jack dropper seatpost.Taking the rider further down the trail, the new Reynolds Trail wheels redefine the category, being light, strong, and compliant. The new low profile, wide channel rim increases cornering speed, trail feel, and improves compliance, featuring an asymmetric rim profile for better power transfer and overall wheel durability. Bridging the gap between XC speed and Enduro tough, Reynolds trail wheels will leave you with confidence-inspiring precision and control.Blacklabel Mountain wheels combine Reynolds’ asymmetric, hookless rim profile featuring our proprietary Impact Dispersing Matrix (IDM) technology and MR5 lay up process. The rim design offers a perfect balance of width, depth, and layup for wheels that provide ultimate durability, riding comfort, and trail-hugging traction like you’ve never experienced before.Manufactured and designed by Industry Nine and Ringlé, the precision hubs set the bar in mountain bike wheel performance. All Reynolds Trail wheels are available with the most current Shimano and SRAM freehbub bodies.Reynolds’ premium wide trail wheelset, the Trail PRO, starts with Reynolds’ asymmetric, hookless rim profile featuring our proprietary Impact Dispersing Matrix (IDM) technology and MR5 lay up process, specifically created for speed, durability, and comfort. These wheels feature 100% CNC machined Reynolds/Industry Nine Hydra hubs with 6-pawl, .52-degree engagement, Sapim CX-Ray spokes, and aluminum nipples.The Blacklabel Trail Expert wheels combine Reynolds' asymmetric, hookless rim profile, featuring our IDM technology and MR5 lay up process, specifically created for speed, durability, and comfort. The wheels include Reynolds/Ringlé Super Bubba X hubs with 6-pawl, 4-degree engagement, Sapim CX-Ray spokes, and aluminum nipples.The TR327 Trail and TR329 Trail series use the same asymmetric hookless rim profile as our premium Blacklabel Trail wheels, with our CR3 lay up process. The wheels include new Reynolds/Ringlé SRX MTN hubs with 3-pawl, 12-degree engagement, Sapim Sprint spokes and brass nipples.The Manitou Jack dropper post features a cartridge bearing for smooth, precise operation and three drop options – 185mm, 160mm, and 80mm – for improved handling when you need it. Available in 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters, the Jack includes a Manitou cable head which is the same dimension of a cable clamp, allowing all the cable tension adjustment to be completed on the lever side.To further demonstrate the serviceability of Manitou products, the Jack dropper cartridge can be fully rebuilt to replace bushing and seals when the time comes, keeping the smoothest post on the market feeling like it's brand new. The 80mm Jack features a shorter overall length at 320mm, for use on youth performance, Gravel and XC applications; while providing an actuated auto reset function when the post is in the fully dropped position. Manitou: Science of Smooth.Reynolds is confident that we build the best carbon rim and wheel systems in the cycling industry. All of our wheels are produced in our own facility, by our own staff, to our strict engineering specifications. Therefore, we confidently offer a lifetime warranty to the original owner of Reynolds rims.To the original owner, all Manitou products determined by the factory to be defective in materials and/or workmanship, within two years from the date of original purchase, will be repaired or replaced at the sole discretion of the manufacturer.