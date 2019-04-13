Hayes' JUNIT Component Range for Youth Shredders - Sea Otter 2019

Hayes' new ambassadors: (from left) Brodie Walker, 9 from Orem Utah;, Sam Dean, 9 from Sandy, Utah; Carter Stanfield, 12 from Sandy, Utah; River Bell, 9 from Cottonwood heights, Utah; and Clive Lariviele, 7 from Lehi, Utah.

Hayes Performance Systems

The ProTaper grip has an extension which fits standard 22mm diameter brake and dropper clamps. The new Dominion lever is custom made for small hands. Compare a conventional 22mm handlebar (below) to the 15.6mm JUNIT ProTaper bar. The clamp diameter is the standard, 31.8mm.

JUNIT Machete forks are dedicated to 24" and 20" wheels and share the same high-performance ABS+ damper, adjustable travel (up to 120mm) and damping controls of the adult forks.

SUNringlé Düroc tubeless ready wheels ensure similar suppleness and traction for lighter, smaller riders. Vee Tires are spec'ed on Commencal's team bikes.

Hayes new two-piston Dominion A2 brake caliper was released concurrent with the JUNIT youth range, along with a six inch rotor. Another look at the small-sized Dominion lever, which includes Hayes' tool-less reach adjust function.