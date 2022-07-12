Hayes' New Dominion T4 Brakes Use Titanium & Carbon Fiber to Save Weight

Jul 12, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Hayes' Dominion A4 brakes have garnered a strong contingent of loyal fans in the years since their introduction back in 2018, and now there's an even lighter version on the way called the T4 that uses carbon fiber lever blades, titanium hardware, and additional machining to shed as much weight as possible. All of those measures allowed Hayes to reduce the weight of each brake by 50 grams, for a total weight savings of 100 grams per set compared to the A4 version.

Hayes aren't claiming to have created the absolute lightest brakes on the market, but at 257 grams per wheel the T4's are lighter than SRAM Codes by around 40 grams, and 5 grams lighter than Shimano's XTR 4-piston brakes. Brakes aren't typically the first place most riders go to save weight, but if the power and performance remain the same it certainly doesn't hurt to knock a few extra grams off the scale.
Hayes Dominion T4 Details

• 17mm pistons
• Reach adjust, pad contact adjust
• Claimed weight: 257 grams (90cm hose + mounting hardware)
• DOT 5.1 fluid
• Price: $325 USD per brake
hayesbicycle.com

The spec sheet claims that the T4's reach adjust is still a tool-free affair, but that doesn't appear to be the case – the dial found on the aluminum lever blade isn't anywhere to be seen on the carbon blades, which are produced by Reynolds, Hayes' sister company. Adjusting the lever reach and pad contact is still possible, you'll just need to use an Allen key to make those tweaks.

Titanium hardware was used wherever possible, and the caliper underwent additional machining to shed weight.

All of the Domain's other features are still in place – the brakes use DOT 5.1 fluid, with four 17mm pistons in each caliper. The caliper body has seen extra machining to remove any excess material, and there are little depressions on each side that are probably worth a few grams of weight savings. Thankfully the set screws that help get the caliper perfectly aligned haven't gone anywhere – that clever feature helps set the Domains apart from other brakes on the market.

The Dominion T4's bolts, push rods, compression and banjo fittings are all titanium, and there are composite reservoir covers to lighten things up even further, along with aluminum back plates on the brake pads.

Not surprisingly, all of that carbon fiber and titanium does raise the final price – the Dominion T4 brakes are priced at $325 USD per wheel, compared to $250 for the Dominion A4. The aluminum-backed T4 pads are $38.99 USD.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Brakes Hayes Hayes Dominion


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
121093 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84091 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
56970 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
53482 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
52139 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
47853 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
43273 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
38488 views

16 Comments

  • 10 0
 Dominion A4’s are the best brakes I’ve ever used. If you’re considering buying brakes, they should be at the top of your shopping list. They’re now on all but one bike in the household. They will be installed on that bike next time I get a chance to pick some up.
  • 1 1
 No offense but Hayes brakes do have quite some track record …They will need time before winning hearts and minds !
  • 2 0
 @Euskafreez: If you get a chance to try them they are great. I still run shimano on my bikes but I dont mind the bite point issues and slightly prefer the lever feel compared to dominions, also prefer mineral oil, but I'd happily run dominions if shimano ends up s****** the bed. Dominions do feel more consistent and the breakaway force at the lever is mental. 9.5/10 brakes in my books.
  • 1 0
 @Kamiizoo: My point ain't about the oil being used or the way these brakes perform, it's about mid term reliability. I still have PTSD from their HFX lmao. I wish them the best though !
  • 7 0
 "All of those measures allowed Hayes to reduce the weight of each brake by 50 grams, for a total weight savings of 100 grams per set" - big thanks for helping us with this difficult maths problem
  • 1 0
 If you mount them on a bowhead is that a 150g saving or an increase of 150g? Confused
  • 3 0
 To Mike Kazimer - please ask Hayes when are they gonna finally release the 220mm D-series rotor they had Gamux Racing test for them earlier this year. Badly need 2 of them in my life! Big Grin
  • 4 0
 I'll undo all that weight saving effort by carrying a chocolate bar and a packet of crisps with me...
  • 4 1
 ...which you wouldn't carry using the A4 brakes
  • 3 0
 @tofhami: Exactly, I'd forage wild berries in the forest
  • 1 0
 @JonnyNorthshore: that's my way of saving money, too
  • 1 0
 $325 per brake! I don't know what that is in proper British tea tokens, but shimanos work great, same with sram and Magura MT7 are crazy powerful, but made of plastic. All a lot cheaper. Why are we shaving weight off 4 pot brakes when its pretty clear there is no difinative advantage between alloy and carbon frames in dh racing.
  • 3 0
 Brilliant brakes apart from the fact you need to remove the caliper to change pads!
  • 1 1
 Let me file that next to 'ebikers having to shift manually' in the first world problems library
  • 1 0
 I have a set of Dominions on my bike and it is sufficient to remove the wheels to remove the pads. That is a lot easier than removing the caliper.
  • 1 0
 Mike needs a coffee or a Domain





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009500
Mobile Version of Website