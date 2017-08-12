FIRST LOOK

Prototype Hayes DH Brake - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 12, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Hayes prototype DH bikes


Whistler is the home of the bru and the brah, flat brim hats, flannel fashion, and some of the best lift accessed riding this side of, well, anywhere on earth. All of that is multiplied ten fold during the coming week of Crankworx festivities, but there's something else for all us bike nerds out there: plenty of new and unseen gear, a lot of it still in the prototype stages of development. Today's find is a prototype four-piston downhill brake from Hayes.


Hayes prototype DH bikes


Hayes has a long and somewhat mixed history when it comes to brakes. Their Mag was one of the first viable disc brake options when it was released back in 1997 (twenty years ago!), and it was followed up by a lineup of less than stellar performers in more recent times, including the Prime that was, well, less than prime if we're frank. Hayes is taking a fresh approach with their new stopper, however, which appears to be a four-piston brake aimed at downhill and all-mountain use.

I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but the fact they were bolted to a Rocky Mountain Maiden downhill sled, owned by Zac Smith, Product and Tech Specialist at Hayes Performance Systems, is also a hint as to their intentions.


Hayes prototype DH bikes
Hayes prototype DH bikes


Smith was tight lipped when it came to any technical info, but there were a few things to note, the most obvious being the large, indexed reach adjustment dial, and the sealed bearing lever pivot. There's also a small screw tucked in where the plunger and lever meet that I assume is for dead stroke adjustment. The massive caliper is all-new as well, and the system uses DOT4 brake fluid.

Will the new brake perform well? It pretty much has to at this point, but it won't be a simple task given the competition that it will be going up against.

20 Comments

  • + 8
 I don't really understand how Hayes managed to amass an entire portfolio of formerly respected, OEM dominating brands that are now hanging by a thread- Manitou, Answer, Sun-Ringle, and of course Hayes brakes. It's really almost impressive. I hope for their sake (and ultimately everyone's sake) that they can throw down a couple true aces and get their brand cachet back. Until then even solid products will be a tough sell to fickle mountain bikers.
  • + 3
 The new Manitou Mattoc is a very good fork. In fact, I have yet to ride a fork with better damping and adjustments. They just need to get rid of the reverse arch.
  • + 2
 @WayneParsons: The problem is that few are willing to try, because their lyrics and 36s are just so good.
  • + 1
 @WayneParsons: Best fork they've ever ridden.....
  • + 5
 Anyone else catch the set screw adjusters transverse to the mounting bolts? I presume these would be for fine tuning lateral position. Brilliant!
  • + 3
 I really hope these are good. I liked me Hayes nines that's ce on my stinky in 2005. The leaver shows a slight resemblance to them so yay?
  • + 2
 It's the new Stroker Ace! Pretty disappointing they're going away from the mono block design. $100 an end for 4 piston mono block calipers was a crazy deal for a killer brake.
  • + 1
 I think the key word is "prototypes" Hayes can FEA the shit out of them once they prove that the overall concepts work and then decide on forged, machined or a combination of both. Prefer to see another company offering a mineral oil brake rather than DOT fluid.
  • + 5
 Wait, Hayes still make brakes?
  • + 4
 the New Hayes Guide Ultimates look like a solid offering.
  • + 1
 Thank you.
  • + 2
 Guides 2.0
  • + 2
 looks like a guide....
  • + 1
 That caliper looks an awful lot like a SRAM guide caliper...
  • + 1
 Poor Hayes they were once relevant.
  • + 0
 Do you have to bleed these out of the box or after the first ride?
  • + 0
 Hayes... go...away
  • - 1
 looks ugly and heavy.
Whats not to like?
  • + 0
 .....Jank af
  • + 0
 Dead brand

