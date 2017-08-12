Prototype Hayes DH Brake - Crankworx Whistler 2017





Whistler is the home of the bru and the brah, flat brim hats, flannel fashion, and some of the best lift accessed riding this side of, well, anywhere on earth. All of that is multiplied ten fold during the coming week of Crankworx festivities, but there's something else for all us bike nerds out there: plenty of new and unseen gear, a lot of it still in the prototype stages of development. Today's find is a prototype four-piston downhill brake from Hayes.











Hayes has a long and somewhat mixed history when it comes to brakes. Their Mag was one of the first viable disc brake options when it was released back in 1997 (twenty years ago!), and it was followed up by a lineup of less than stellar performers in more recent times, including the Prime that was, well, less than prime if we're frank. Hayes is taking a fresh approach with their new stopper, however, which appears to be a four-piston brake aimed at downhill and all-mountain use.



I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but the fact they were bolted to a Rocky Mountain Maiden downhill sled, owned by Zac Smith, Product and Tech Specialist at Hayes Performance Systems, is also a hint as to their intentions.











Smith was tight lipped when it came to any technical info, but there were a few things to note, the most obvious being the large, indexed reach adjustment dial, and the sealed bearing lever pivot. There's also a small screw tucked in where the plunger and lever meet that I assume is for dead stroke adjustment. The massive caliper is all-new as well, and the system uses DOT4 brake fluid.



Will the new brake perform well? It pretty much has to at this point, but it won't be a simple task given the competition that it will be going up against.



