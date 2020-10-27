Hayes Announce Limited Edition Dominion T2 Brake with Carbon Lever & Ti Hardware

Oct 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

PRESS RELEASE: Hayes

Hayes have announced a limited edition version of their Dominion A2 brake that shaves 50 grams per brake. The A2 is a slimmed-down, 2 piston version of the A4 meant for XC and trail bikes and this new version, the T2, goes lighter again thanks to some carbon and titanium upgrades.

Each brake now weighs 254 grams, thanks to a carbon lever produced in house by Reynolds, titanium hardware, a composite reservoir cover, pads with aluminum backing plates, and precise weight-reducing machining. There have also been some internal tweaks such as an added glide ring on the master cylinder piston and sealed ball bearings at the lever blade pivot. These updates are said to reduce friction and "keep the lever feel as lightweight as its carbon construction".


As in the A2, the brake has no dead stroke, meaning when riders move the lever, the pads start to move from the beginning of the stroke, and the bite point and lever reach can be adjusted using a 2mm allen key. Also brought over from the A2 is the 2-stroke dual-port bleed system that allows users to isolate your bleed to the caliper where air bubbles can hide behind pistons and the Crosshair Alignment screws on the caliper mount that allow riders to fine-tune alignment.


Hayes' D-Series rotors are designed to work with the calipers Semi-Met T106 pads, to cancel out noise and vibration. The T2 utilizes aluminum backing plates on the standard Semi-Met T106 pads to further reduce weight. Titanium rotor mounting bolts are included with every T2 Brake Kit for extra gram reduction.


The T2 is available now but is limited to just 500 sets. The brake retails for $289.99 or €258.83, which is around $60 more than the standard A2 brakes. More information on the brakes can be found, here.

