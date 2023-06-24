Headtubes of Eurobike 2023

Bulls had what felt like several square kilometres of booth space, and no shortage of aggressive frame design choices on display in Frankfurt.

Stoll with a nice, clean setup. More info in TEBP's coverage

Gregario's custom sized monocoque road frames from Italy

A nice, traditional chromoly gravel frame made by a well-known supplier, that's now built around an internally routed, aero headset.

Rocker Parts' adjustable stem with 90 degree quick-release for easy storage.

Storck had some special ones.

Ampyre had one of the more unique-looking headtubes for its off-road e-scooter. Laugh all you want, I'm going to send it off the Jaw Drop.

Another look at the Alutech e-Fanes for the bait.

Loic Bruni's custom Specialized Demo had an incredible paintjob.

This Liteville 303 steering stop is removable.

There is just so much going on here. This Frappé has a step-through frame, aero design, headset cable routing, and Headshok-esque suspension.

Iterations of CDuro's headtube. New version on the right.

Scott's Patron has a girthy front end.

It's not all sharp angles, straight lines, and hidden cables.

I guess gravel bikes are in the 'big headtube gussets' phase at the moment. I begrudgingly admit this Konrad in the Effigear booth looked pretty sick.

No headset cable routing here.

The longest headtube at Eurobike?