Headtubes of Eurobike 2023

Jun 24, 2023
Bulls had what felt like several square kilometres of booth space, and no shortage of aggressive frame design choices on display in Frankfurt.

Stoll with a nice, clean setup. More info in TEBP's coverage.

Gregario - custom sized monocoque road frames from Italy
Gregario's custom sized monocoque road frames from Italy

A nice, traditional chromoly gravel frame made by a well-known supplier, that's now built around an internally routed, aero headset.

Stem that you can flip by 90 for easy bike storage by Rocker Parts
Rocker Parts' adjustable stem with 90 degree quick-release for easy storage.
Rocker Parts - Stem that you can flip by 90

Storck had some special ones.

Ampyre had one of the more unique-looking headtubes for its off-road e-scooter. Laugh all you want, I'm going to send it off the Jaw Drop.

Alutech E Armageddon
Another look at the Alutech e-Fanes for the bait.

Thpinal.

Loic Bruni's custom Specialized Demo had an incredible paintjob.

This Liteville 303 steering stop is removable.

There is just so much going on here. This Frappé has a step-through frame, aero design, headset cable routing, and Headshok-esque suspension.

CDuro frame left and new version of tubes right
Iterations of CDuro's headtube. New version on the right.

Scott's Patron has a girthy front end.

It's not all sharp angles, straight lines, and hidden cables.

Konrad frame at Effigear stand
I guess gravel bikes are in the 'big headtube gussets' phase at the moment. I begrudgingly admit this Konrad in the Effigear booth looked pretty sick.

No headset cable routing here.

The longest headtube at Eurobike?

Huhn Cycles as a palate-cleanser for this article.


