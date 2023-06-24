Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Headtubes of Eurobike 2023
Jun 24, 2023
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
8 Comments
Bulls had what felt like several square kilometres of booth space, and no shortage of aggressive frame design choices on display in Frankfurt.
Stoll with a nice, clean setup. More info in TEBP's
coverage
.
Gregario's custom sized monocoque road frames from Italy
A nice, traditional chromoly gravel frame made by a well-known supplier, that's now built around an internally routed, aero headset.
Rocker Parts' adjustable stem with 90 degree quick-release for easy storage.
Storck had some special ones.
Ampyre had one of the more unique-looking headtubes for its off-road e-scooter. Laugh all you want, I'm going to send it off the Jaw Drop.
Another look at the Alutech e-Fanes for the bait.
Thpinal.
Loic Bruni's custom Specialized Demo had an incredible paintjob.
This Liteville 303 steering stop is removable.
There is just so much going on here. This Frappé has a step-through frame, aero design, headset cable routing, and Headshok-esque suspension.
Iterations of CDuro's headtube. New version on the right.
Scott's Patron has a girthy front end.
It's not all sharp angles, straight lines, and hidden cables.
I guess gravel bikes are in the 'big headtube gussets' phase at the moment. I begrudgingly admit this Konrad in the Effigear booth looked pretty sick.
No headset cable routing here.
The longest headtube at Eurobike?
Huhn Cycles as a palate-cleanser for this article.
Posted In:
eMTB
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Bulls
Cduro
Liteville
Moorhuhn
Scott
Specialized
Stoll
Eurobike 2023
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
78020 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
57646 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
47844 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
40451 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
38293 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
36392 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
31331 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
31039 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
mattg95
(1 hours ago)
Thanks, I hate it
[Reply]
3
0
codypup
(49 mins ago)
Nothing says "let's go huck our gravel bikes off a loading dock" like that headtube gusset.
[Reply]
3
0
Freddye
(15 mins ago)
I’m glad they routed the front brake hose outside the headset on the Scott Patron. It would’ve been messy otherwise
[Reply]
3
2
scary1
(1 hours ago)
Hey,at least I’m not looking at any high pivots
[Reply]
1
0
Tigergoosebumps
(36 mins ago)
Is bulls avail in the USA?
[Reply]
2
0
jakewashere
(24 mins ago)
Huck to flat test those.
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
(4 mins ago)
Honestly we should rent a Phantom for next year's Eurobike.
[Reply]
1
0
jdendy
(3 mins ago)
Quick release on a stem is the last place it should be placed
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046621
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments