Video: Juan Diego Salido Fights Back From Injury As He Prepares For Rampage

Coming out of an injury is hard, specially if its your first serious one. Crashing and braking my metacarpal at TDS (The Dirty Sanchez) in April, made me stay off the bike for 2 months and miss competing at Down Vallarta and Crankworx Innsbruck. After 60 long days of recovery, I was ready to start riding and training again. Crankworx Whistler was around the corner and I needed to be in shape for the rowdiness of the bike park. This is my story about the first big injury I've had in my 10 years riding bikes.
Thanks to all my buddies from @IndustryNineOfficial
for always having my back and supporting my projects.
