Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Juan Diego Salido Fights Back From Injury As He Prepares For Rampage

Sep 29, 2019
by Johny Salido  
HEAL

by juandiegotaylor
Views: 482    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Coming out of an injury is hard, specially if its your first serious one. Crashing and braking my metacarpal at TDS (The Dirty Sanchez) in April, made me stay off the bike for 2 months and miss competing at Down Vallarta and Crankworx Innsbruck. After 60 long days of recovery, I was ready to start riding and training again. Crankworx Whistler was around the corner and I needed to be in shape for the rowdiness of the bike park. This is my story about the first big injury I've had in my 10 years riding bikes.

Train Gap

Train Gap


Transition TR11 2020
Pumptrack Challenge Crankworx Whistler 2019

Whipoffs Crankworx Whistler 2019









Thanks to all my buddies from @IndustryNineOfficial for always having my back and supporting my projects.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
69965 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
66289 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
65328 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
63293 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
62537 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
59702 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
53878 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
46215 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012354
Mobile Version of Website