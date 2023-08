Video: 15-Year-Old Van Isle Local Oozes Style in 'Heat Wave'

Julian, just jibbin' around

15 year-old, Vancouver Island local, Julian Moutinho makes a trip up-island to the Comox Valley for some dusty, mid-summer shredding. "Heat Wave" features Julian doing what he likes best, having huge amounts of fun on his mountain bikes. Our goal was to showcase Julian's personality, his speed, and his effortless style on the bike; we think we were able to do just that. Enjoy!We were stoked to be able to do a bit of shooting in between Julian's busy summer racing schedule.Many thanks to Dunbar/Corsa Cycles & Flying Squirrel Sports for making this project come to life.Video/Photos: Liam Morgan Riding: Julian Moutinho Supported by: Dunbar/Corsa Cycles Music: Foster the PeopleShot on the unceded traditional territory of the K'ómoks First Nation