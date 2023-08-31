Video: 15-Year-Old Van Isle Local Oozes Style in 'Heat Wave'

Aug 31, 2023
by Liam Morgan  

15 year-old, Vancouver Island local, Julian Moutinho makes a trip up-island to the Comox Valley for some dusty, mid-summer shredding. "Heat Wave" features Julian doing what he likes best, having huge amounts of fun on his mountain bikes. Our goal was to showcase Julian's personality, his speed, and his effortless style on the bike; we think we were able to do just that. Enjoy!

photo
photo
Julian, just jibbin' around

We were stoked to be able to do a bit of shooting in between Julian's busy summer racing schedule.

photo
photo

photo

Many thanks to Dunbar/Corsa Cycles & Flying Squirrel Sports for making this project come to life.

Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Riding: Julian Moutinho
Supported by: Dunbar/Corsa Cycles, Flying Squirrel Sports
Music: Foster the People
Shot on the unceded traditional territory of the K'ómoks First Nation

Regions in Article
Vancouver Island

Posted In:
Videos Julian Moutinho


Author Info:
lmfilms avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2011
33 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
122669 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60331 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52487 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
42009 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
38623 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37544 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
34750 views
Staff Ride: Seb Stott's Canyon Strive CFR
32810 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Yaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh JuJu! That was awesome!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032953
Mobile Version of Website