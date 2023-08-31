Video: 15-Year-Old Van Isle Local Oozes Style in 'Heat Wave'

15 year-old, Vancouver Island local, Julian Moutinho makes a trip up-island to the Comox Valley for some dusty, mid-summer shredding. "Heat Wave" features Julian doing what he likes best, having huge amounts of fun on his mountain bikes. Our goal was to showcase Julian's personality, his speed, and his effortless style on the bike; we think we were able to do just that. Enjoy!
Julian, just jibbin' around
We were stoked to be able to do a bit of shooting in between Julian's busy summer racing schedule.
Many thanks to Dunbar/Corsa Cycles & Flying Squirrel Sports for making this project come to life.
Video/Photos: Liam Morgan
Riding: Julian Moutinho
Supported by: Dunbar/Corsa Cycles
, Flying Squirrel Sports
Music: Foster the People
Shot on the unceded traditional territory of the K'ómoks First Nation