Helen Grobert's Cannondale Scalpel Si - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

The Cannondale Scalpel Si sports 100 millimeters of suspension travel, with a Carbon Lefty strut up front. Grobert's SRAM XX1 Eagle transmission frees up the left side of the handlebar for a RockShox "Full Sprint" dual-lockout button that operates the Scalpel's Lefty strut and Monarch Shock simultaneously. Grobert opts out of the dropper seatpost club, presumably, to save the extra pound. She is one of the taller riders on the Women's circuit and appears to have little trouble high-posting jumps and drops.