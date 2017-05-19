PINKBIKE TECH

Helen Grobert's Cannondale Scalpel Si - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

May 19, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017


PB photographer Matthew Delorme photographed German Olympian Helen Grebert's Scalpel Si in the Cannondale pits. Grobert, who is an excellent bike-handler, joins the ever-growing number of cross-country professionals who opt for dual-suspension as an equalizer on the World Cup circuit's tougher venues.

Helen Grobert
Cannondale photo
The Cannondale Scalpel Si sports 100 millimeters of suspension travel, with a Carbon Lefty strut up front. Grobert's SRAM XX1 Eagle transmission frees up the left side of the handlebar for a RockShox "Full Sprint" dual-lockout button that operates the Scalpel's Lefty strut and Monarch Shock simultaneously. Grobert opts out of the dropper seatpost club, presumably, to save the extra pound. She is one of the taller riders on the Women's circuit and appears to have little trouble high-posting jumps and drops.


Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
Enve cockpit, and a RockShox XLoc Full Sprint remote lockout button near the lightweight foam grip.
Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
Carbon rocker link and a RockShox damper, with its hydraulic remote tucked into the carbon top tube.

Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
What's that sticker? Eighty-Aid.com was founded by Larry Westney and Markus Dellinger, who have developed special dampers and performance mods for Cannondale Lefty suspension.

Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
Cut-away upper guide and a conservative, 32-tooth chainring that warns of the climbing ahead.
Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
The Scalpel's pivotless chainstays frame the sport's most influential drivetrain.

Helen Grobert Scapel si
Eggbeaters: the second most famous product in the history of Crankbrothers.
Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, Enve M50 wheels and Schwalbe Racing Ralph tires


Helen Grobert Cannondale Scalpel Si 2017



MENTIONS: @Cannondale

18 Comments

  • + 12
 "Most influential drivetrain"...You guys are really pushing eagle hard.
  • + 9
 One might say they're being quite bald.
  • + 3
 No kidding.
  • + 5
 I demoed the new Scalpel last week. I was shocked by how well it descended, even without a dropper post. It was also a much funner bike than I expected. I was popping off little rollers and roots, even with the saddle way up my crack.
  • + 5
 Ok, now I'm curious, what's product does crankbrothers have that is more famous than eggbeaters?
  • + 3
 Mallets?
  • + 4
 Kronolog dropper (more infamous than famous)
  • + 2
 Dropper was the first thing on my mind too!
  • + 4
 This coverage is amazing! Keep churning these out please pinkbike tup Salute
  • + 1
 Had a lefty fork (Jekyll 2006), but riding without hands (just for fun) wasn't possible. I never trusted the dynamics moving forward. Granted, I don't know a thing about physics, geometry and such.
  • + 3
 That's gotta be the lightest seatpost clamp going lol
  • + 2
 Where can I get that seatpost clamp?
  • + 2
 POP (Passion of Products) from switzerland. Have mine for 6 years without any issue...
  • + 1
 had a lefty supermax for a while. solid fork but no progression. I guess you don't need progression for XC.
  • + 1
 If weight is the number one topic here, then might as well give it.....
  • + 1
 No dropper? Not fast enough.
  • + 2
 sick !!!

