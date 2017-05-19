Helen Grobert's Cannondale Scalpel Si - XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto

PB photographer Matthew Delorme photographed German Olympian Helen Grebert's Scalpel Si in the Cannondale pits. Grobert, who is an excellent bike-handler, joins the ever-growing number of cross-country professionals who opt for dual-suspension as an equalizer on the World Cup circuit's tougher venues.
The Cannondale Scalpel Si sports 100 millimeters of suspension travel, with a Carbon Lefty strut up front. Grobert's SRAM XX1 Eagle transmission frees up the left side of the handlebar for a RockShox "Full Sprint" dual-lockout button that operates the Scalpel's Lefty strut and Monarch Shock simultaneously. Grobert opts out of the dropper seatpost club, presumably, to save the extra pound. She is one of the taller riders on the Women's circuit and appears to have little trouble high-posting jumps and drops.
Enve cockpit, and a RockShox XLoc Full Sprint remote lockout button near the lightweight foam grip.
Carbon rocker link and a RockShox damper, with its hydraulic remote tucked into the carbon top tube.
What's that sticker? Eighty-Aid.com was founded by Larry Westney and Markus Dellinger, who have developed special dampers and performance mods for Cannondale Lefty suspension.
Cut-away upper guide and a conservative, 32-tooth chainring that warns of the climbing ahead.
The Scalpel's pivotless chainstays frame the sport's most influential drivetrain.
Eggbeaters: the second most famous product in the history of Crankbrothers.
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes, Enve M50 wheels and Schwalbe Racing Ralph tires
