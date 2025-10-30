The NZ MTB Rally Returns With A Non-Racing Option in 2026

PRESS RELEASE: NZ MTB Rally

RALLY TOURS - THE NON RACING OPTION

What’s the NZ MTB RALLY?

Where does it take you?

The event is uplift assisted, and you’ll be whisked up by land, sea and air.

extended course option

While the NZ MTB Rally is a race, it’s also an event that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The whole thing is designed to be fun, not to make you suffer for the sake of it.

Who’s the NZ MTB Rally for?



The tracks are built to be tough but not scary. Ali Jamieson reminds there’s nothing mandatory like drops, gaps, or jumps.



“If you’re comfortable on single-black-diamond trails at home, and can manage a 4-6 hour day of riding with some tech and a little exposure, you’ll love it. A solid intermediate rider will find it very challenging, but achievable. And you can always walk a section — no one cares, and you won’t be the only one,” he says.



What’s included?

After a big day of racing, everyone has to recharge their batteries!

Rally Tours | The non-racing option

Rally Tours option

same trails

same uplifts

same accommodation

no timing chip and no pressure.

It’s for riders who want the adventure without worrying about the stopwatch — or for partners of racers who prefer to take it at their own pace. We ride together, share stories at the end of the day, and everyone still finishes with the same grin. There’s always the option to head off early, and a dedicated support rider (NOT a guide) makes sure you get off the mountain safely each day. — Jamieson

An enduro bike is the right tool for this event, but a skilled rider with thick tyres will likely survive. e-Bikes are also welcome to join in on the fun.

What bike should you bring?

6 days adventure on the bike

Day 1: The Wairoa Gorge

Day 2: Silvan and Richmond Hills



After the physicality of Day One, the flowy trails at Silvan Forest Park are a nice reset for what is still to come.

Day 3: Golden Bay - Kaiteriteri



Day 4: Cable Bay

Day 5: Heli Day // WAKAMARINA

Day 6: NELSON CITY

The final party and awards ceremony always delivers!

Anything else I should know?

The NZ MTB Rally returns to Nelson from March 14-21, 2026, for six epic days of uplift-assisted enduro 120 international competitors will complete a circular itinerary out of Nelson, taking in both historic tracks and IMBA gold-level bike trails. Amateurs alongside seasoned pros; this race is a bucket-list adventure as much as it is a competition. If there's a road, we'll shuttle it. When that road gets rough, we'll take our 4x4s. Where there's no road at all, we'll jump in our helicopters. And when there's nothing but water…we'll go by boat. Each day you're out hitting a different spot around Nelson — Wairoa Gorge, Silvan Forest Park, Golden Bay, Cable Bay, and the Nelson City Zone — and those beauties are sticking around for the 2026 event. It took Alistair Jamieson, the race director and his crew the better part of a decade to get the NZ MTB Rally up and cranking, so they're keen to keep fine-tuning it rather than trying to rebuild the whole thing every year. They've re-jigged a few of the transfers, chucked in some bonus links between stages, and built a handful of fresh "connector trails" to make the week roll smoother — literally and figuratively. The Nelson Council's been throwing some solid cash at trail upgrades, and the local trail builders have been out there digging up mint new stages almost every month. Each day's got its own vibe, and they're bloody proud of that. It's all about showing off how epic and varied the local terrain really is. But it's not just about the trails — it's also a chance for you to get a proper taste of the Nelson-Tasman region, the hospitality, the scenery, and the good times that come with it. There's also an extended course option if you're feeling spicy — it tacks on one or two extra stages each day. Those ones are proper black or double-black runs (Grade 5/6), or maybe a cheeky backcountry detour for the brave. You can pick your plan when you register, but nothing's locked in. If you're feeling fired up one day, go big; if you're cooked, take the normal route. The idea's to finish every day grinning, not limping. The idea’s to finish every day grinning, not limping.The organization runs proper infrastructure, but keeps it feeling like an adventure. Riders get full medic support – including a doctor and paramedics as well as mountain-side first aiders. Being honest, mechanical support is limited – Jamieson’s crew can get you patched up and rolling again, but you need to come with a well-maintained bike and at least a set of spare brake pads (you’ll need them). Being backcountry, the nearest bike shop is often a long way away.Jamieson also makes a big effort on food: “Our feed stations are renowned for being surprisingly well-stocked and did I mention the unlimited chilly bins of beers, cider & soft drinks —plus BBQ and music— at the final stage each day? Many people take the shortcut option just to get stuck into this early! We’re not judging,” he laughs.With 4×4, boat, and heli uplifts, riding time is maximized. The NZ MTB Rally is one of the most shuttle-heavy events out there. Why waste time grinding uphill when you could be enjoying more downs? Yet, the feeling of remoteness is never lost — you’re still self-reliant out there, and this is absolutely not a ‘tour de bike parks’.There is also a self-supported option — ideally for locals — where you’ll need your own vehicle and to make your own accommodation and meal arrangements.If you’re keen to explore the trails around Nelson but aren’t fussed about racing, theis perfect.Rally Tours follow the, use the, and stay in the, but there’sThis is an enduro, so an enduro bike will be the best tool for the job. Jamieson says anything from 150mm-170mm of travel is the sweet spot. If you do bring something a bit shorter, she recommends DH or enduro casing tyres, BIG brakes, and to keep your head on straight. e-MTBs are also welcome!“(Regardless of the bike you bring) I’d prioritize reliability over weight. Dual-ply tyres, fresh brake pads, new bearings. A week in NZ’s backcountry is no place for tired gear,” she says.8 stages // 28km // -2700m // +660mThe NZ MTB Rally kicks off with a thrilling first day of racing in the deep, rugged valley of the now famous Wairoa Gorge, a former private Bike Park build by a secretive billionaire in the 90’s for his private use. Riders battle through technical singletrack, with steep and gnarly descents, all of them hand-built over several years by a trail crew picked-out from amongst world’s best. The day ends with a cold beer and a well deserved BBQ on the finish line, right after the suspension bridge, while cheering at the last riders coming in !5 Stages // -2100m // +450mRiders who are coming back for the second year in a row will enjoy this new day for sure ! Silvan Forest MTB Park offers an exciting mix of scenic beauty and flowy trails with panoramic views of the surrounding hills and coastline, the experience combines adventure with stunning natural landscapes, and of course, fully shuttled!We couldn’t also dream of a better place to finish than this really cool amphitheatre with live music and barbecue facing the ocean and the next destination : Golden Bay !5 stages // 45km // -2650m // +780mThis third day will take the rider into the Abel Tasman National Park, to explore its dense native forest, through slippery and rooty single-tracks! Last stage of the day will take the rider to the beach of Kaiteriteri for a well deserved cold beer, enjoying the sunset on the next destination, on the other side of the bay : Cable Bay !6 stages // 26km // -2100m // +750mReady to set sail, matey?! Today is boat-day, starting with a 80-minute sunrise boat cruise across to Cable Bay. An awesome experience, with breakfast and coffee served onboard to top off the experience, and if we get lucky maybe even a few dolphins to join the party !And if you get a bit sea-sick, don’t worry, riding the amazing trails of Cable Bay Adventure park will heal you up in no time! With a perfect mix of flow and gnarly trails, hand-shaped between native and pine-trees forest, this place got everything for an awesome day of racing ! Not to mention the quality of the feed station there !3 stages // -1350m // +475mWakamarina trail is a must-do in Nelson area for all back-country adventure lovers ! And the adventure starts with an epic Heli-ride up to a tiny clearing in the middle of a wooded ridge, with no other option out than down an incredible single-tracks making its way between the black beeches, huge native ferns and crystal clear rivers !5 stages // 31km // -2700m // +600mThe final day showcases the best of the riding around town, straight from and to the accommodation in the city centre to discover all the amazing trails built and maintain by Nelson MTB ClubRiders race towards the finish line, knowing they’ve conquered one of the toughest MTB challenges in the world. The event concludes with a grand ceremony and party, celebrating both the winners and the incredible achievements of all participants.While the event is supposed to be a challenge, the goal isn’t to break you.“It’s designed to show you everything that makes mountain biking in New Zealand so special. The landscapes change every day; the support is there when you need it; and the vibe stays fun, no matter how hard you ride,” reminds Jamieson.Entries are now open, and there are still spaces available. The field is capped at 120, and at the time of writing, Jamieson tells us there are a dozen all-inclusive spaces left and five self-supported spots. So if you’re keen to make your NZ MTB Rally debut in 2026, head over to the NZ MTB Rally website and secure your spot!