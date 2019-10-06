Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Hellhoundzo, Dropper Powered Pumpkin, & Other Halloween Ideas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Oct 6, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
For your entertainment I bring you this Halloween themed comic (well, some of it is a comic).


First up is a simple costume for your beloved bike.

My local bike shop has been suggesting that I would enjoy this Kona Honzo for sometime now. They even let me take it home for a test ride. I doubt they expected that I would turn it into this Howling-at-the-Moon Hellhoundzo! To make a costume for your own bike (or one that you borrowed like I did) start with these supplies: bike, bike box, some fake fur (or real if you are into that kind of thing), hot glue gun and some zip-ties.

Step 1: Cut out some shapes from your bike box to be your Hellhoundzo's tail, torso, and legs.

Step 2: Lay your cardboard body parts on to the back of your fur fabric. Cut the fabric about 2 inches bigger than the cardboard. Step 3: Use the hot glue to attach the fabric around the edges. You could add some padding between the cardboard shapes and the fur to give your creature some depth.

Here is my cardboard template laid out and starting to be glued up.

Step 4: Zip-tie your newly created K9 body parts on to your bike. I suggest being careful that the costume will not get sucked into your wheels and kill you if you are actually going to ride this thing. Attach the back legs over the torso (and out of the path way of the cranks) to give your steed some depth.

Step 5: I glued marbles on to my pup to act as eyes and some white cardboard for teeth. You could also add a Pinkbike dog collar to really sell your creation.

It doesn't take a lot of creativity to think of other costumes you could create for your bike using this same technique. I hope one of y'all makes the Kanagroo one!

Dropper Powered Pumpkin

by Tajlucas
A Jack-in-the-box Jack O' lantern.

Lure unsuspecting people close to this pumpkin and then surprise them with the power of a dropper post!

Here is a design for a Friday Fails costume. You know you want to have a clip in one of those videos.


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich


8 Comments

  • 12 0
 Just when I though you couldn’t get any dumber, you go and do something like this...and totally redeem yourself!
  • 2 0
 images.app.goo.gl/UGoJxaPDF4ncQwJk8
  • 2 0
 love the friday fails costume, there could be one of the camera man asking you good bro?
  • 2 0
 OMG Taj! Iam dying ????????????.
  • 1 0
 The Friday fail costume is killer!!
  • 1 0
 The fail Friday one ????
  • 1 0
 * Smile ))
  • 1 0
 nice honzo

