Hello Again From Alicia's Recovery World

Jul 19, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
I ride bikes again now. It's very frustrating to be this bad at it and very amazing to be back at it at all.

Hey all, I’m writing again to check in and give an update on how the injury recovery is going these days. I’ve now passed the nine-month mark since I crashed my bike and hit my head. Last time I wrote, I had just returned to Bellingham after the first months of being hospitalized then working with an intensive outpatient clinic.

Since then, I’ve settled the tiniest bit into my old life again, traveled to my old home state of Montana then met my coworkers at Sea Otter, spent a month working with another brain rehab clinic, returned home to Bellingham, then spending two weeks at paragliding races, not competing but there to learn and once again be part of that community I love so much. My recovery process is both horrible and amazing.

photo
We saw seals when we went to Sea Otter. I really love seals. I also like how they socialize, how it's normal to hang out all in a giant cuddle pile. I am sure it's not as simple as it looks from the outside, but I think the world would be a better place if it were considered more normal to be cuddly with the many platonic people in our everyday lives.

There’s more loss here than I can really explain, and it's the type of situation I really can't think about too much because I don't want to crumble any more than I already have. Losing most of my ability to mountain bike, for one thing, doesn’t feel great.

I’m still riding most days, but my balance and coordination and ability to create specific physical responses to visual information are much worse than they used to be. I’m hugely thankful to still have most of what mountain biking has given me: the experience of working at something and seeing the progress, friendship and a venue where consistently being at our limits makes us all better at being friends with some nice forced vulnerability, permission to play around and just have fun, a job, and so much more.

But there's also having to constantly re-remember that I can’t keep trying to make plans to ride gnarly trails with my fast friends, I can’t assume that Whistler Bike Park will be fun in the years to come. Riding has still been absolutely delightful – it’s a great chance to still see my patient friends, and I make quick progress being an ultra-beginner compared to my last few years of feeling plateaued skillwise.

There are other pieces lost, too, of course. I used to have a pretty good memory and don’t anymore. My peripheral vision is much worse than it used to be, and losing hearing in one ear means I can’t sense sound direction anymore. My right pinky was stuck at 90 degrees, though I just had surgery for that and the surgeon says it may or may not fix it. And then there are the less concrete pieces, like the loss of my trust in myself, the constant second-guessing of almost any thought or experience. There’s the pre-limiting of myself, making assumptions about what I might or might not be able to do that then become the maximum of what I try. There’s viewing my life as a ‘before’ and ‘after’ and wishing I could have maybe even a minute that isn’t tinted through the lens of being the brain-damaged girl. Having a sense of time again would be nice. Since there's a blank spot between last September and November, I don't think my brain has learned to believe in the continuity of time again, so the fact that we're about to head to Crankworx is pretty weird.

photo
photo
I made this new friend recently.

photo
This little one, a friend's cat, is selective about who receives her affection, which makes it feel extra special.

Also, this has been a time of intense appreciation for the people and opportunities still in my life. First of all, at least one parent and often both were at the hospitals with me for the hospitalization period, and my brother visited too. Beyond my family, my friends showed up more than I could ever imagine. Friends visited me in the hospitals, even when I was several states away from almost everyone in my life. The letters sent to me will be saved as long as I live.

My friend Chelsea started a GoFundMe for me, which has now given me opportunities I’d never expected. I got a sweet new bike – one of the favorites I’ve reviewed ever – as a ‘get well’ gift from a rad bike company. None of that makes the injury feel remotely worthwhile (as if my opinion about its worthwhile-ness matters at all anyway), but I’ll take whatever silver linings I can find. People said the funeral-type praise, maybe in some part thinking (correctly at that point) that I was gone. Everyone – be nice to your friends and say the scary vulnerable things when they’re still alive and can hear you!

photo
Life is better in the air. I'm beyond thankful I can return to paragliding. Life feels more okay when I'm in the air than any other time, and being able to do something helps me regain some belief in myself.

Recently, I spent two weeks at two consecutive paragliding races. I decided not to compete in the name of caution and small steps back into the sport, but I still had constant moments of feeling giddy, reeling with the delight at how lucky I felt to be there and how good it felt to still be part of that community. Sometimes, I think the feeling of loss in my life these days shifts me to expecting to lose every time and makes me surprised now when something actually works out the way I want it to, when I can show up to a place I used to feel at-home and still feel like I belong. (Though frankly I think I’m due for a win pretty soon.)

One of the latest and very cool developments in my life recently is starting to work for Pinkbike again. I’m just working a light part-time, but it’s been great even to just have daily calls with my coworkers and add a bit of routine back to my life. I’ve been able to tie up a few loose ends that were left after I crashed, and Pinkbike has been seriously awesome, letting me take my sweet time testing the waters and relearning how all of this works. It’s nice to feel like part of something again.

photo
Packraft days so far have been good days.

My day-to-day life is still not exactly thrilling, but there's enough joy to keep me going. That joy might be an equal and opposite reaction to a lot of what I've been feeling lately, but I'll take what I can get. I just had hand surgery, and early next week I'm heading to Crankworx Whistler to spend a little more time once again being part of the bike world. I'll keep trying to ease back into my Pinkbike life, writing the articles that feel relevant in the moment, digging into my unfortunately new niche of helmets and brain injuries and working on a few other projects. Nothing time-sensitive since unfortunately I don't get anything done as efficiently as I used to, but I'll still be trying to find my new place here. I'll keep trying to progress back into mountain biking, at least after the period of having my hand in a cast, and same with paragliding. I'll keep leaning into what I am able to do, focusing on that and the ways that stays rewarding rather than fixating on what I've lost.

There are a few exciting developments too: I recently got a packraft, something I've wanted for years but haven't acted on. I made a new friend who had a similar brain injury to mine, and packrafting has been therapeutic enough for him that I was convinced. We've already hiked into a mountain lake together and paddled around. Also, part of what appeals to me about a packraft is that it'll fit into my paragliding setup, so I can fly upriver and paddle back to where I'd started. I've carried it before on a cross country flight, but I have yet to actually line up landing near water to complete that adventure. I keep trying to develop new ways to get outside in ways I can be excited about, and I love finding one that feels creative and rewarding but isn't especially technically complicated. There are lots of new directions for me to explore.

In slightly less exciting news, I recently got myself a Rubik's Cube and have become obsessive about solving it over and over. A friend (one who has stepped up in ways so far beyond what I could have hoped for) wrote me a page of cube solving notes, too, though now I've thankfully learned enough to not need the cheat sheet anymore.

photo
photo
Proof of solving the first side for the first time at least.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown care, shown up, stayed my friend even though I can't ride a bike fast anymore, listened to my many fears and frustrations, allowed me to take the time I need coming back, trusted me, encouraged me, and helped celebrate the small wins. I can hardly imagine doing this without you, and I'm glad I don't have to.

Things are really not my favorite right now, but I'm sincerely looking forward to the future and am curious about how all of this will feel later. That openness to what might happen next feels like exactly what is going to help me move through this, and for that I'm beyond thankful. I'll keep checking in from time to time for a while, and I hope you all can take care of yourselves and chase some dreams in the near future. Until then, take care, be kind, and have fun!

Love,

Alicia

31 Comments
  • 43 0
 These are great updates. Head injuries are scary and seems like recovery is very different for everybody, so there isn't 1 path forward like a broken bone or an ACL. Its nice to hear progress, steps and difficulties and the context around it. Good luck to you Alicia moving forward. Keep killing it and would love more updates as you continue to improve.
  • 30 0
 “be nice to your friends and say the scary vulnerable things when they’re still alive and can hear you!”

Wise words right here. Take a minute or ten to tell your friends and family that you love and appreciate them.

Keep it up Alicia!
  • 5 0
 Came to post the same. A million times that. Keep on going Alicia!
  • 10 0
 I’ve not met you before Alicia, but I’ve always appreciated your articles and work on PB - and even now, with what you’re going through, I find your content extra meaningful.

Wishing you all the best, and on those hard days, know that the world is a far better place with you in it.
  • 10 0
 This is the good news we all needed right now. Thanks for inspiring us all!!
  • 6 0
 Thanks for sharing, Alicia! Great to hear of the progress and new adventures, while being honest about the challenges. It helps others understand that the journey will be filled with ups and downs and it is okay to take time in figuring out the new approach to a full life.
  • 8 0
 Powerful. Thank you for sharing, that must have been hard to write. We’re all rooting for you Alicia.
  • 4 0
 Everything sounds really hard, but your positivity and zeal, your honestly and openness is inspiring. I am not living with a TBI, but reading your experience helps me reflect on and appreciate everything that I do have and for that I thank you. I hope the path of healing becomes easier for you, and I'm glad you've got such a strong support community. Stay well and stay positive!
  • 4 0
 That first photo says it all Alicia. You’re back on your bike. Amazing progress both physically but mentally as well. Stay the course…this is a marathon not a sprint. Positive thoughts
  • 1 0
 and speaking of the bike... huge props to the bike company for stepping up and would really like to know who it was.
  • 1 0
 @trillot: I have no actual idea but I'm betting it was Revel with a Rail29. She seemed to really enjoy it in the review and they regularly partner to fundraise for Love Your Brain
  • 3 0
 My middle-age, cubical/basement-dwelling ass is jealous of the outdoor activities you're able to do. That's really amazing to see.

> digging into my unfortunately new niche of helmets and brain injuries

I don't know if you've talked about this before, but I'm wondering about your perceptive on if you would have had a better outcome with different protective equipment.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for sharing this. You have a lot more friends than you can even imagine. You may not have ever met them, and may never meet them in person, but there are a lot of people that hope for nothing but the best for you in life. Take care.
  • 2 0
 Hi Alicia. It's great to hear from you and read up on the recovery and other hobby developments. Paragliding up river to float back sounds pretty damn fun. Your "limited" activities may be a big step back for you, but for many people it's a whole lot more than our normal outside activities. It help me appreciate my own outside time when you eloquently express your own gratitude for mini adventures (in spite of their lesser gnar than before.)

I look forward to a bike - packraft article when you're feeling ready. You're a great writer, and it's great reading about whatever is going on.

Cheers to progress!
  • 5 0
 We love you, Alicia! We're so glad that you're ok, and still with us.
  • 1 0
 I can't even solve one side of a rubik's cube and it has tormented me since childhood. With any injury its definitely an interesting time of finding hobbies you are capable of doing that you actually enjoy while wanting to go back a do everything you used to be able to do. Have fun at Crankworx!
  • 1 0
 Glad to hear you're continuing to mend. Head injuries are awful and terrifying. One of the local mountain bikers recently died to one. You're not alone in being hesitant to trust your memory and sense of time after a head injury either. Years ago I had a pretty severe concussion where I lost all sense of time and self for about half a day. For a couple months after, I was questioning just about anything I tried to remember, no matter how trivial, and that doubt lingers now even nearly 20 years later. It sucks, but the doubt becomes less pronounced as time passes as we build a new life after The Accident. Best wishes... things will get better, even if they're not what they were before.
  • 1 0
 Stoked to hear progress (esp now being nuked from a recent injury - helps me keep perspective). I think more riders are injured than we think and hearing from others about it for me def'ly helps knowing it can be overcome. I guess in a way it would be good to have more post injury articles (? maybe that's weird).

WILD about going back to paragliding. As the lifetime aftraid-of-heights kom-holder, it blew my mind even before the injury to hear about paragliding, much less going back after. So awesome. Anyway - we're all stoked for you and maybe this os TMI but - what's the new bike? It's on the top of my brain (maybe Propain Hugene?) Would love to see an Alicia bike check on it, but mayer ya dont wanna advertise that...

All the best on healing up - "it's just bikes" and when you keep it fun, you win.
  • 1 0
 I know it is not the kindest thing to say, but you should know that, for me at least, as someone who is starting to learn jumping and pushing the limits of my comfort zone with clearing gap jumps, your injury has been a cautionary tale that even the most experienced riders will have accidents and that consequences can scale with the level of danger. Because of your injury and numerous other anecdotes I have decided I am happy with never doing a big gap jump, simply because I know that even if I can clear it 90 percent of the time, the 10 percent is unacceptable if it means losing the ability to do what I love. I think it’s easy with social media to see the amazing things people are doing on bikes that was only attempted by pros 10 years ago and feel everyone is doing it. Once again I don’t write these comments to be mean as I am sorry for your injury and wish you well for your recovery and am glad you are making progress. I appreciate your updates both to hear that you are learning to love life again, but also to see how difficult coming back from such an injury can be. Best wishes.
  • 2 0
 Thank you for sharing your experience in such a generous and genuine way. I can only imagine how difficult it is, but I definitely know there are many more like me that appreciate it and are wishing you the best.
  • 2 0
 Great to hear things are going in the right direction... Hopefully the recovery continues to go well!
  • 1 0
 I'm not crying you are. But for real, this update was so real and inspiring. So stoked your back on the bike and best wishes for your continued recovery!
  • 2 0
 Stoked you’re slowly making it along the path of recovery Alicia Smile
  • 1 0
 Bravo Alicia. Don't ever forget the final picture and title you gave it in your prior update article.
  • 1 0
 I'm exited both for Alicia's continuing recovery, and the possibility of more Coffee-and-dogs-focused MTB-event coverage.
  • 1 0
 You’ll be back with a fresh perspective
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Keep on keepin' on!
  • 1 0
 Cuddles are good....cats or seals.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for checking in. Keep enjoying the ride back up the curve!!!
  • 1 0
 Viva Alicia!
  • 1 0
 You're amazing!





