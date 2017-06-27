Hello Mountain - Video

“There are lots of videos with amazing rides, tricks, jumps, and crashes,” says Wayne D. Gray, V.P. of Sales and Marketing at KHS Bicycles. “We decided we would do something a little different.”Hello Mountain was the brainchild of Brian Hemsworth, longtime bicycle marketing consultant and writer. Long before his days as a bicycle magazine editor, Brian did a stint as a television commercial director, so video has long been a part of his DNA.“There are lots of videos with amazing rides, tricks, jumps, and crashes,” says Wayne D. Gray, V.P. of Sales and Marketing at KHS Bicycles. “We decided we would do something a little different.”“We’ve worked with Travis Fant for several years, and he’s got a great feel for bringing the essence of mountain biking to life on video,” said Hemsworth. “He’s a great shooter and editor, so I came up with this storyline that basically follows KHS Pro rider Logan Binggeli as he talks to the mountain before he goes riding.” Brian wrote the narrative and script and handed it over to Travis, who went to town finding clips, sync sound, and music to fit. The result is a moody, gritty look at what it’s like to "take on the mountain".“The video had to capture the real essence of a serious rider, and Travis absolutely nailed it,” said Gray of the video. “KHS has a long heritage of supporting riders and racers of all levels, and the video had to respond to that, being something real mountain bikers could relate to,” said Hemsworth. “It had to be something kind of rough, but gorgeous, and true at the same time.”Hello Mountain is the first of three planned edits. Tribe is the next, with a narrative around a group of riders (the team). The last is tentatively titled Ahead, with the story of the next ride. “I think these are a great way of communicating what it means to ride, and honestly, what we are all about at KHS,” said Gray. “We’re very excited about reaching new riders and new enthusiasts who will see mountain biking in this light.”