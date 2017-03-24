Helmet Cam Preview With Fab Cousinié - EWS Round 1, Rotorua NZ

Mar 24, 2017 at 23:10
Mar 24, 2017
by UR Team  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


The first round of the Enduro World Series is kicking off tomorrow in Rotorua New Zealand! Follow Fabien Cousinié down the 7 stages. The rain has made the course super slippery and very technical, this is going to be a tough race for everyone.

Helmet Cam Preview With Fab Cousini

2017 Polygon UR team launch
Must Read This Week
Commencal Announces New Furious DH Bike
87995 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
81877 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
60633 views
Ellsworth Rogue Sixty - Review
54904 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
52601 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
48750 views
Brett Rheeder: Shadow of the Sun - Video
48027 views
New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee - Taipei Cycle Show
45784 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054684
Mobile Version of Website