Helmet Cam Preview With Fab Cousinié - EWS Round 1, Rotorua NZ
Mar 24, 2017 at 23:10
Mar 24, 2017
by
UR Team
The first round of the Enduro World Series is kicking off tomorrow in Rotorua New Zealand! Follow Fabien Cousinié down the 7 stages. The rain has made the course super slippery and very technical, this is going to be a tough race for everyone.
