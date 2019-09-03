Pinkbike.com
8 Custom Painted Helmets as Art - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
Sep 3, 2019
by
Richard Cunningham
Dean Lucas
Marine Cabirou
Loic Bruni
Thomas Estaque
Brook Macdonald
Heal up Brook!
Loris Vergier
Greg Minnaar
Mick and Tracey Hannah
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Helmets
100percent
Bluegrass
Fox Clothing
Brook Macdonald
Dean Lucas
Greg Minnaar
Loic Bruni
Marine Cabirou
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
World Championships 2019
Score
Time
21
0
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
Praying for Brook ! Heal up bud!
[Reply]
5
0
mentalhead
(1 hours ago)
Having Steve's face, painted on his helmet brings tears in the eyes.
[Reply]
6
4
pimpin-gimp
(15 mins ago)
No need to pray, he’s got modern surgical techniques and medicine to help him.
[Reply]
16
0
wpplayer18
(1 hours ago)
Minnaar's hardly looks like a special Worlds helmet.
[Reply]
7
0
srjacobs
(57 mins ago)
I think some lucky fan probably went home with Dean Lucas' visor after his crash in the rock garden!
[Reply]
2
0
sweetdaddycool
(30 mins ago)
Yeah some guy grabbed it cause it was lying on the track. Crashed pretty much in front of us and looked bad. Cant believe he got up and rode away.
[Reply]
1
0
awitt
(58 mins ago)
Fearons was super sick too. The Aussie green and monster logo combined nicely
[Reply]
2
0
da1994canucks
(54 mins ago)
How many of these are decals? Decals have come a long way
[Reply]
1
0
christian-peper21
(49 mins ago)
Lol Yamaha Financial Services? I guess every sponsor is a financial service to these guys...
[Reply]
2
0
gramboh
(20 mins ago)
Probably the leasing/financing arm of Yamaha?
[Reply]
1
0
mm732
(12 mins ago)
those yammy e-bikes cost money!
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(1 hours ago)
Damn they're impressive!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Muckal
(9 mins ago)
I guess Greg gets sponsored by Clif?
[Reply]
1
0
sunringlerider
(9 mins ago)
I wonder if they got the dick smell out of Deano’s lid?
[Reply]
