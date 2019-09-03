8 Custom Painted Helmets as Art - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 3, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Dean Lucas

Dean Lucas

Dean Lucas
Dean Lucas

Dean Lucas


Marine Cabirou

Marine Cabirou

Marine Cabirou
Marine Cabirou


Loic Bruni

Loic Bruni

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni

Loic Bruni


Thomas Estaque

Thomas Estaque

Thomas Estaque
Thomas Estaque



Brook Macdonald

Heal up Brook!






Loris Vergier





Greg Minnaar




Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Bluegrass helmets

Mick and Tracey Hannah

Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Bluegrass helmets


Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park

14 Comments

  • 21 0
 Praying for Brook ! Heal up bud!
  • 5 0
 Having Steve's face, painted on his helmet brings tears in the eyes.
  • 6 4
 No need to pray, he’s got modern surgical techniques and medicine to help him.
  • 16 0
 Minnaar's hardly looks like a special Worlds helmet.
  • 7 0
 I think some lucky fan probably went home with Dean Lucas' visor after his crash in the rock garden!
  • 2 0
 Yeah some guy grabbed it cause it was lying on the track. Crashed pretty much in front of us and looked bad. Cant believe he got up and rode away.
  • 1 0
 Fearons was super sick too. The Aussie green and monster logo combined nicely
  • 2 0
 How many of these are decals? Decals have come a long way
  • 1 0
 Lol Yamaha Financial Services? I guess every sponsor is a financial service to these guys...
  • 2 0
 Probably the leasing/financing arm of Yamaha?
  • 1 0
 those yammy e-bikes cost money!
  • 1 0
 Damn they're impressive!!!
  • 1 0
 I guess Greg gets sponsored by Clif?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if they got the dick smell out of Deano’s lid?

