Helmets Launched to Accommodate Sikh Children

Jan 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  




After finding it impossible to find a safe helmet to accommodate her son's turbans, Tina Singh decided to create her own solution.

From her work as an occupational therapist who has helped patients with acquired brain injuries Tina Singh knew it was important for her children to have a well-fitting helmet. Despite plenty of helmets being designed for kids, she could not find any that would work with her son's turbans.

In her attempts to find a helmet that could fit she tried sizing up and removing foam from the inside of the helmet but this would make the helmet less effective in a crash. Tina Singh told CBC: "I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids."


After two years of working and testing out different designs, she has reached a production-ready version of the helmet, featuring a domed portion at the top. The helmet has received a passing grade from SGS, an international helmet testing company, and is currently being prepared for an initial launched in Canada.

You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


33 Comments

  • 40 1
 They are looking pretty siiiiikkkhhhhhh!!
  • 18 1
 Turbans, the first MIPS technology?
  • 2 0
 Having a good thick head of hair works as MIPS.
  • 2 0
 @kingbike2: Haven't cut my hair in 5+ years in the name of safety!
  • 12 0
 That's great! Everyone deserves a good helmet. Bonus points if it makes you look like a humpback chub
  • 13 4
 Yikes, that actually seems more dangerous for neck injuries. Making a helmet taller and oblong creates more leverage on your spine in impacts.
  • 34 0
 or less dangerous than a poorly fitted helmet or no helmet at all....
  • 3 0
 Make a purple and blue one and it'll make you look like you've got a Portuguese man of war on your head haha. Great concept, and the type of inclusivity that is actually needed, here's hoping that they can keep the business going in such a small market.
  • 4 1
 Right on! It would be interesting to see modelling/testing that shows how this shape reacts to more traditional skate-style helmets as well as MTB helmets with visors or have accessories like action cameras mounted to them.
  • 5 0
 Why not? Maybe call it the Beluga. And it you aren't Sikh - it can be used for tube storage.
  • 4 0
 Iam curious about a fullface
  • 2 0
 Interesting design. I thought it was two kids riding side by side at first. This may work well for the orthodox jewish community as well with kippahs.
  • 1 0
 My wife who is not an engineer suugests making turbans out of an impact absorbing material. Big advantage of this is that it could work for adult size heads.
  • 5 0
 Those actually exist for motorcycle riders (www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuEPzf5qp-s).
  • 1 0
 Fantastic idea. Love it. I would have naturally tended to the he in the helmet method to make space for the knot. This is another take. Looks a bit odd but great idea.
  • 1 0
 Hole in helmet that should have said
  • 2 0
 Extremely rad. Small things like this can be a huge deal for getting more people riding bikes.
  • 2 0
 Cool! Never thought about that need. Next, I'd like to see a helmet that can easily accomodate my son's cochlear implant.
  • 1 0
 This time next year we’ll be millionaires
  • 1 0
 Sikh and destroy.
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 Why not…..
Below threshold threads are hidden





