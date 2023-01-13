Helmets Launched to Accommodate Sikh Children

After finding it impossible to find a safe helmet to accommodate her son's turbans, Tina Singh decided to create her own solution.
From her work as an occupational therapist who has helped patients with acquired brain injuries Tina Singh knew it was important for her children to have a well-fitting helmet. Despite plenty of helmets being designed for kids, she could not find any that would work with her son's turbans.
In her attempts to find a helmet that could fit she tried sizing up and removing foam from the inside of the helmet but this would make the helmet less effective in a crash. Tina Singh told CBC
: "I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids."
After two years of working and testing out different designs, she has reached a production-ready version of the helmet, featuring a domed portion at the top. The helmet has received a passing grade from SGS, an international helmet testing company, and is currently being prepared for an initial launched in Canada.
You can find out more here
.
My comment was meant to be questioning why there aren’t more South Asian riders. I now realize that this opens up the can of worms that is the demographics of mountain biking.