Henrique Avancini Announces Plan to Step Away from Professional Racing

Aug 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Henrique Avancini has announced his plans to step away from professional racing after an incredible career on the world stage.

Not many riders reach the heights of Henrique Avanicini and across his race career, he has made some incredible achievements with his most recent being an emotional win at the 2023 Marathon World Champions in Scotland. While it is not clear what his next steps will be Henrique does say he plans to end his career "the best way, from a race track."


bigquotesPoucas semanas atrás tomei uma decisão.
Algo que senti dentro de mim com muita certeza me fez mudar completamente meus planos.
Tudo fez outro sentido...

Meu caminho como atleta profissional chegou na reta final!

A minha jornada foi complexa e linda.
Para tentar esclarecer o que me levou a essa decisão, o meu documentário da temporada virou uma carta aberta pra expor todos meus sentimentos...
Assistam "O Meu Motivo , de Henrique Avancini" , no YouTube.
Por favor, assistam.

Toda palavra dita veio do fundo da minha alma.

Em breve falo mais desse momento que me traz paz e satisfação.

Apenas adianto:
Meus projetos continuam;
E teremos a chance de "nos despedir" da melhor forma, de dentro das pistas.

Aos familiares, amigos, fãs e parceiros...
Por hoje, apenas o meu mais sincero OBRIGADO!
.
.
.
Few weeks ago I made a decision.

Something that came from my inside and made me sure about changing my plans for the future.
All things came together in my mind.

That's the final strech of my journey as a professional athlete!

My journey was complex and beautiful.
My season doc, was turned into an open letter to expose all my feelings.
Watch "O Meu Motivo" / My Reason, on YouTube.

Please Watch.
Every word came from my soul.

Soon, I'll let you know some more about what cames next.
For the moment, all I can say is:
My projects will keep going;
We will have the chance to say "good bye" the best way, from a race track.

To my family, friends, fans and partners...
For now, all I want to say is, my most honest, OBRIGADO! Henrique Avancini

Henrique will be greatly missed amongst the action in cross-country races, but we wish him the best of luck with what comes next.

7 Comments
  • 7 0
 He's been a little invisible this season, but I've always loved his attacking style and ability to blow up a race. Very recognizable. He was a ton of fun to watch during the first two years of XCC events when he was sat at the pointy end pretty much every weekend. Gonna miss seeing him race in the World Cups, he's been doing really well lately! Kinda sounds like he'll at least be finishing up this World Cup season.
  • 1 1
 Now, or at end of season? It's not clear. Is he literally done immediately? It says something about "I'll announce when my last race and celebration will be later"...meaning he's going to finish the season, which is only 4 races, he might as well finish in my opinion, and then call it a day?
  • 1 0
 I didn’t see his name in the Andorra start list…
  • 1 0
 As of now, he is stepping away, not finishing the season.
  • 2 0
 Good to go now with the XCM rainbow stripes as we've not really seen him at the pointy end of XCO for a while now. Well done for inspiring a nation!
Below threshold threads are hidden





