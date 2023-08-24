Henrique Avancini Announces Plan to Step Away from Professional Racing

Poucas semanas atrás tomei uma decisão.

Algo que senti dentro de mim com muita certeza me fez mudar completamente meus planos.

Tudo fez outro sentido...



Meu caminho como atleta profissional chegou na reta final!



A minha jornada foi complexa e linda.

Para tentar esclarecer o que me levou a essa decisão, o meu documentário da temporada virou uma carta aberta pra expor todos meus sentimentos...

Assistam "O Meu Motivo , de Henrique Avancini" , no YouTube.

Por favor, assistam.



Toda palavra dita veio do fundo da minha alma.



Em breve falo mais desse momento que me traz paz e satisfação.



Apenas adianto:

Meus projetos continuam;

E teremos a chance de "nos despedir" da melhor forma, de dentro das pistas.



Aos familiares, amigos, fãs e parceiros...

Por hoje, apenas o meu mais sincero OBRIGADO!

.

.

.

Few weeks ago I made a decision.



Something that came from my inside and made me sure about changing my plans for the future.

All things came together in my mind.



That's the final strech of my journey as a professional athlete!



My journey was complex and beautiful.

My season doc, was turned into an open letter to expose all my feelings.

Watch "O Meu Motivo" / My Reason, on YouTube.



Please Watch.

Every word came from my soul.



Soon, I'll let you know some more about what cames next.

For the moment, all I can say is:

My projects will keep going;

We will have the chance to say "good bye" the best way, from a race track.



To my family, friends, fans and partners...

For now, all I want to say is, my most honest, OBRIGADO! — Henrique Avancini