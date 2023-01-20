Henrique Avancini Joins the Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing Team

The challenge of bringing Henrique back to the Caloi team was huge, but it was our obligation to make this happen. In 2012 we started our partnership and literally transformed MTB in Brazil. We raise the bar in every aspect of the sport, on and off the track. We brought technology from the global market to our bicycles, enabling consumer access to cutting-edge products. And Avancini helped Caloi a lot in this development. Now, for 2023, we intend to have another positive revolution in the country. We want to place Brazil as a reference, once again strengthening the domestic market and opening new horizons for the entire chain: brands, athletes, retailers, everyone who is involved in the cycling scene in some way. Our challenges are in the small details. Henrique is a perfectionist and for him and the whole team, we will be impeccable in the products and structure we are putting together. This is yet another great process for us to develop athletes for the next generation of Brazilian mountain biking. — Eduardo Rocha, Caloi’s CMO