Henrique Avancini Joins the Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing Team

Henrique Avancini has announced that he will be racing with Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing in 2023.
Originally launched back in 2015 to support promising young racers the team reaches a new stage in its life as Henrique will now be riding for the team. Alongside Henrique, the rest of the team's roster will be filled out with fellow Brazillian racers with Ulan Galinski, Sabrina Oliveira and Cainã Oliveira onboard for the 2023 season.
|My motivation was to find renewed challenges and aim for new achievements. To get the chance to invest on the new generation like never before. An operation and solid management at highest level in Brazil and also in Europe. The opportunity to develop and impact the market and bicycle culture. The responsibility to set a new reference level. A team that carries the Brazilian DNA.
That's my new team and the biggest project I was ever part of.
Caloi / Henrique Avancini Racing, the team I had in my dreams, is now real!— Henrique Avancini
|The challenge of bringing Henrique back to the Caloi team was huge, but it was our obligation to make this happen. In 2012 we started our partnership and literally transformed MTB in Brazil. We raise the bar in every aspect of the sport, on and off the track. We brought technology from the global market to our bicycles, enabling consumer access to cutting-edge products. And Avancini helped Caloi a lot in this development. Now, for 2023, we intend to have another positive revolution in the country. We want to place Brazil as a reference, once again strengthening the domestic market and opening new horizons for the entire chain: brands, athletes, retailers, everyone who is involved in the cycling scene in some way. Our challenges are in the small details. Henrique is a perfectionist and for him and the whole team, we will be impeccable in the products and structure we are putting together. This is yet another great process for us to develop athletes for the next generation of Brazilian mountain biking.— Eduardo Rocha, Caloi’s CMO
As head sponsors the team will be riding Caloi bikes, a bike producer originally founded in 1898 and is said to be one of the largest in Latin America. Caloi was bought by Dorel in 2013 before being brought into Pon Holdings after its acquisition of Dorel in 2021.
For 2023 the team will also be sponsored by Shimano, Fox, Vittoria, Oakley, Strava, Lazer, Ceramicspeed, Fizik and more.
