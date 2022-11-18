Henrique Avancini Leaves Cannondale After 8 Years

Nov 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After eight years of racing, it has been announced that Henrique Avancini will be leaving the Cannondale Factory Racing team for next year.

Since joining the team in 2014 Henrique Avancini has been at the front of World Cup XC racing and in his career has secured one World Cup win, nine World Cup podiums and is a 10 times National Champ. Following such a long and successful period with Cannondale, it will be interesting to see where the Brazilian rider ends up next.

bigquotesI'm very glad of the history me and Cannondale built together. This was a very successful journey that allowed me to put the sport I love under the spotlights in my country and also build a solid career on the highest international level. To leave CFR wasn't an easy call, but I'm leaving with a lot of lessons, friends, accomplishments and many memories that I can keep proudly in my heart. I feel I have given everything to this project and it's time to find new goals and chase new challenges. But being sure, I won't forget all that Cannondale and CFR provided to me. Henrique Avancini

bigquotesWe embraced Henrique as a rider for Cannondale from his first ride at team camp eight years ago, and now we have the honor in celebrating Henrique as one the best riders in the world, a steward for our sport, and an ambassador for Brazilian mountain biking as we pay tribute to him and the shift in his pursuits as an elite athlete. We will always cherish our time as teammates and cheer for Henrique in his quest for his goals for the future. Jonathan Geran, Cannondale Director of Sports Marketing

It is not clear what Henrique Avancini's plans are for next year, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Henrique Avancini XC Racing


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I hope this will rekindle that strong rivalry between Avancini and Nino.
  • 5 0
 It was never a rivalry. One has to be competitive with the other for it go be a rivalry. Respect to Avancini but he’s never been on the same level as Nino. Don’t take this as a slight. Nino really didn’t have any rivalry’s.
  • 1 0
 It's that time of year again
  • 1 1
 bet Tinker's pissed.
  • 4 0
 I’m pissed and I might have a Tinker.





