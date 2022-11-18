Henrique Avancini Leaves Cannondale After 8 Years

I'm very glad of the history me and Cannondale built together. This was a very successful journey that allowed me to put the sport I love under the spotlights in my country and also build a solid career on the highest international level. To leave CFR wasn't an easy call, but I'm leaving with a lot of lessons, friends, accomplishments and many memories that I can keep proudly in my heart. I feel I have given everything to this project and it's time to find new goals and chase new challenges. But being sure, I won't forget all that Cannondale and CFR provided to me. — Henrique Avancini