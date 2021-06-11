Henrique Avancini Skipping Round 3 & 4 of the XC World Cup

Jun 11, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Henrique Avancini had his best-ever World Cup opener with a 4th in Albstadt before posting his worst result in the past four years in Nove Mesto, missing the top-20 with a 23rd spot. When Red Bull interviewed Avancini for the Albstadt pre-show , it sounded like his pre-season preparation didn't go as smoothly as he would have liked and he said "I wouldn't say it was my best pre-season, but we managed to get here in a decent shape. Not in the best shape ever. Not in a really great space mentally speaking, but I feel like I'm on the right path now, just a few steps behind but it's easy to catch up. "

Now, the Brazilian says that he will be skipping both Leogang this weekend and Les Gets the first week of July in order to better prepare for the Olympic Games.

bigquotesNo World Cups 3 and 4 for me.
After considering with my team, partners and people involved on my preparation, I won’t be racing the next stages of the World Cup considering travel logistics, quarantine, vaccination and my training quality.

I’m pretty confident that is the best call, and I trust we gonna do a great working aiming a great performance at Olympic Games.
Thanks for the support of everyone involved.
Now, let’s do the work.

See you in Japan!Henrique Avancini

We wish Avancini the best of luck with his preparation.

