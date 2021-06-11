Henrique Avancini Skipping Round 3 & 4 of the XC World Cup

No World Cups 3 and 4 for me.

After considering with my team, partners and people involved on my preparation, I won’t be racing the next stages of the World Cup considering travel logistics, quarantine, vaccination and my training quality.



I’m pretty confident that is the best call, and I trust we gonna do a great working aiming a great performance at Olympic Games.

Thanks for the support of everyone involved.

Now, let’s do the work.



See you in Japan! — Henrique Avancini