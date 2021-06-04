Henry Quinney & Matt Beer Join Pinkbike's Technical Editorial Team

Henry Quinney Everesting in Queenstown. Photo by Callum Wood.

Really grateful for the opportunity to come onboard with Pinkbike, and looking forward to getting to Squamish over the summer! — Henry Quinney

Matt Beer. Photo by Dave Smith

From day one of diving down the mountain bike rabbit hole I have always enjoyed testing and thinking about ride characteristics. In joining Pinkbike's editorial team I hope to use my racing background and technical knowledge to contribute to the mountain bike community. — Matt Beer

Matt Beer. Photo by Cole Nelson.

Former World Cup mechanic and professional opinion haver Henry Quinney has joined Pinkbike as a full time technical editor. Henry has worked for some of the world's best riders at major international race teams, including Polygon UR and CRC Nukeproof. Known for his work as a presenter and YouTube personality, Henry also owns some impressive accolades on the bike: the FKT for riding the length of New Zealand's South Island, one million feet of vertical ascent in 365 days, and four (or is it five now?) off road 'Everesting' rides. He also once ate 36 Petits Filous in one sitting, which is perhaps his greatest achievement.Henry will be bringing his technical expertise to our independent testing and tech coverage, as well as contributing to our video efforts out of our new (and nearly complete) studio in Squamish, BC.We are also excited to have former World Cup DH racer Matt Beer join the team as a technical editor. The 2012 and 2015 Canadian National DH Champion brings several years of industry experience to the role. Matt's first order of business will be smashing aof new bikes at Sun Peaks for our upcoming Summer Field Test.Welcome aboard!