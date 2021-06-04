Henry Quinney & Matt Beer Join Pinkbike's Technical Editorial Team

Jun 4, 2021
by Brian Park  
Photo by Callum Wood - http www.cwoodphoto.co.nz
Henry Quinney Everesting in Queenstown. Photo by Callum Wood.

Former World Cup mechanic and professional opinion haver Henry Quinney has joined Pinkbike as a full time technical editor. Henry has worked for some of the world's best riders at major international race teams, including Polygon UR and CRC Nukeproof. Known for his work as a presenter and YouTube personality, Henry also owns some impressive accolades on the bike: the FKT for riding the length of New Zealand's South Island, one million feet of vertical ascent in 365 days, and four (or is it five now?) off road 'Everesting' rides. He also once ate 36 Petits Filous in one sitting, which is perhaps his greatest achievement.

Henry will be bringing his technical expertise to our independent testing and tech coverage, as well as contributing to our video efforts out of our new (and nearly complete) studio in Squamish, BC.

bigquotesReally grateful for the opportunity to come onboard with Pinkbike, and looking forward to getting to Squamish over the summer!Henry Quinney




Photo by Dave Smith
Matt Beer. Photo by Dave Smith

We are also excited to have former World Cup DH racer Matt Beer join the team as a technical editor. The 2012 and 2015 Canadian National DH Champion brings several years of industry experience to the role. Matt's first order of business will be smashing a lot of new bikes at Sun Peaks for our upcoming Summer Field Test.

bigquotesFrom day one of diving down the mountain bike rabbit hole I have always enjoyed testing and thinking about ride characteristics. In joining Pinkbike's editorial team I hope to use my racing background and technical knowledge to contribute to the mountain bike community.Matt Beer


Photo by Cole Nelson
Matt Beer. Photo by Cole Nelson.


Welcome aboard!

9 Comments

  • 12 1
 Loved Henry on GMBN. And holy crap... PB is really ramping up the number of quality hires. Excited for all of the content!
  • 5 0
 all that sweet, sweet trailforks money is at least going somewhere
  • 5 1
 Ayyyyy. Henry Quinny. Gmbn boi. Nice job mate
  • 1 0
 Great hires! Henrys opinion pieces are always a great read, and Matt is a great guy and an absolute weapon on a bike. It's always fun following him for one corner until he drops you!
  • 2 0
 Yeah. We were all wondering about that
  • 2 0
 Beer's opinion is worth listening to. Can't wait!
  • 1 0
 Nick Beer can't be the stig, you just told us who he is! Cool to see a racer on it tho.
  • 2 0
 Congratulations Matt!
  • 1 0
 Full review tomorrow??

