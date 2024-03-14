Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever

So, all-mountain bikes are basically great. And that's the problem.

I loved loved loved (loved) riding the Habit LT, but when it was time to go ride my favourite trails with my friends I would always reach for something bigger.

170mm-ish bikes like the Ibis HD6 are so versatile, efficient and comfortable, why would you want arbitrarily less travel just for the sake of it?

The Tempo is a fun bike, and at 130mm is a very capable trail bike that isn't trying to be something it's not.

Enduro bikes excel on the trails I want to ride, why bother denying yourself that pleasure?