Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever

Mar 14, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
photo

Welcome to Henry's Waffle House. Here, we serve only absolute waffle, each and every one doused in a hubristic sauce and washed down by an accompanying pint of inane babble. Bon appetite.


Listen, when it comes to irrelevance, I know a thing or two. In fact, I consider myself the Lucasian Professor of being one step behind, tied up in knots of unknowing, and so much out of the loop I have circled back. I'm not the only one circling, either. All-mountain bikes are here, cooler than ever, and ready to be bought and unenjoyed by many north, south, east and west. So what the hell is an all-mountain bike?

An all-mountain bike is a very adequate term for a bike you can ride anywhere, and all while being the bike you wish to ride nowhere. Just enough travel to get by when things get rough, just enough weight to feel lethargic when things are smooth. Just lifeless enough not to live, but with enough of a pulse that you can't quite call it dead. I had a border terrier like that once. Hinterlanded. Sandbagged. Beached.

photo
So, all-mountain bikes are basically great. And that's the problem.

The problem is that all-mountain bikes are actually very good. You’ll buy one, and you’ll love it. Before the big purchase, you’ll peruse the brand’s website. It’ll have images in the copy of athlete’s shredding in sunglasses / welding masks and Pantone-matched helmets. The photos will have been shot somewhere you dream of one day riding, as photogenic smiles look more like luminous stamps on the faces of the models and are wholly unlike any smile you’ve ever had pushing through shit-slop on a wet Sunday morning at your local. But alas, you could grin that hard, if only you had a bike like that.

Cannondale Habit LT review
I loved loved loved (loved) riding the Habit LT, but when it was time to go ride my favourite trails with my friends I would always reach for something bigger.

Once the 150mm bike arrives you’ll realize that there are issues. Firstly, it’s not as light as you’d hoped. In fact, for a bike that is carbon fiber, with just about the best of everything, it feels decidedly portly. No bother, for you too shall shred. Plus, weight isn’t important, remember?

So you’ll go out with your good-for-nothing friends who insist on riding pointless 170mm enduro bikes that you really don’t need, slop, slime, sunshine or otherwise.

After risking life and limb trying to keep up, either going at the same speed as you would on an enduro bike with wide-eyed terror or slower with fewer adrenal flushes, a thought will occur to you that often occurs to me when I ride this style of bike. This bike, this modern wonder is just so capable. Wouldn’t it be better with some bigger brakes? Maybe a longer dropper. Oh, and some heavier tires wouldn’t go amiss, either.

Ibis HD6 - Photos by Tom Richards
170mm-ish bikes like the Ibis HD6 are so versatile, efficient and comfortable, why would you want arbitrarily less travel just for the sake of it?

Yes, all-mountain bikes are better than ever but that’s the problem. They’re so good they completely undermine their own purpose because they excel at the things you would be much better served by an enduro bike while doing.

When I was a child, whenever my dad asked me to make him a cup of tea (one of the primary household duties of a child in England) I would always make it slightly cold, and with the cardinal sin of both an unstrained teabag and too much milk. That way he wouldn’t ask again for at least another year. When I was asked to cook I would make sure my family wouldn’t actually get food poisoning, but they’d consider it a real risk when the meal was presented. Tactics. Gamesmanship. Racecraft. The same problem exists for all-mountain bikes that did for my never-quite-fatal shepherd's pie. They’re satisfying their definition, but to truly be enjoyed need some small but required changes. And if those changes happen, suddenly it isn’t my own brand of poison anymore.

The all-mountain bike is undermined by two main things - firstly, the raft of manufacturers that spec the exact same frame, specced with most of the same parts, but with a stroke limiting spacer installed. This is absolute nonsense, and similar results could be achieved by merely pumping up the shock to a higher spring rate. Instead, you’re lugging around the same heavy frame, with maybe a fork that is around 10mm shorter. This isn’t so much bad design as it is a bad joke. And as an authority on bad jokes, I can tell you this one is an absolute doozy.

photo
The Tempo is a fun bike, and at 130mm is a very capable trail bike that isn't trying to be something it's not.

The second problem is perhaps more specific to your location but I think there are threads of relevance regardless for most riders.

Enduro bikes caught on because you could suddenly have a bike that would be well suited to not only the trails you could ride, but also the trails you hoped to ride. The bike is so capable it has a high ceiling, meaning that any rider, whoever they are, can grow into it and push themselves on trails that they work their way towards. You can then take this exact same bike, in the exact same spec you would have to ride your dream mountain bike destination and ride it around your local woods. Yes, it might not be lively, but it represents sheer value, both in terms of what you have to carry around but also money. No more expensive rentals or the need for a downhill bike. At most, you could change your tires and have something that covers off nearly every base.

With an all-mountain bike, they’re great for when you’re riding alone, riding the trails that you want to enjoy, but most of the time in groups you’ll be outgunned. You’ll take it to the bike park and loosen more bolts than a Boeing 737 Max 9 on takeoff. At the same time, you won’t go faster than anyone on the climbs and you probably won’t do so in any more comfort.

photo
Enduro bikes excel on the trails I want to ride, why bother denying yourself that pleasure?

Now, I know what you’re thinking - Henry, you doughnut, I have an all-mountain bike for long rides and not this grind-up-smash-down style of enduro riding that you enjoy. To that I would say, each to their own, but one of the main inhibitors of comfort on big days is excessively steep seat tubes putting too much weight into your hands on flatter terrain and heavy tires. Neither of these problems are negated by the modern all-mountain bike with modern geometry.

Instead, you get a bike that will leave you with three choices - spec it with parts to make it bad at the thing you brought it to do, leave lighter parts on and make it bad for the thing you most likely love doing, or ride alone, so you don’t get very intimate with a tree while going very quickly trying to keep up with your friends on their sensible 170mm bikes that weigh a mere 500 grams more because their forks are 2mm thicker.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Op Ed Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
316 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
64225 views
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
59523 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
54699 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
53703 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39699 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37742 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
36456 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
34787 views

88 Comments
  • 108 4
 This line of reasoning is why you see so many lifted Tacomas with beefy tires and traction boards driving around. "You never know, the road might wash out on my way to Starbucks and then my snorkel would sure come in handy."
  • 16 2
 So its not just a Utah thing.....?
  • 1 0
 Hahahaha!! So true!!
  • 3 0
 oh the amount of new tacomas with snorkels I see on Vancouver Island. I don't ever remember going through puddles more than a few inches deep on my way to the grocery store. I guess they take the back roads there.
  • 1 0
 I was gonna write a comment but I can't think of anything that tops this. This is so relatable
  • 3 0
 Come to the Eastside of Seattle. The amount of overlanding rigs with zero dust or scratches commuting down I-90 is astounding. Why is decorating your daily driver with overlanding flair a thing now?
  • 7 5
 I feel personally attacked but counterpoint, my snorkel looks sick
  • 2 2
 All of you are over-biked and under-trucked
  • 10 1
 Bro bro I swear bro I NEED the pickup truck so that I can put my bike on the hitch rack and use the bed and rear seats for nothing I swear bro it's worth the extra 20k plus expensive parts and tires and oil and gas. No chance hundreds of people have lived for years with sedans in winter climates and done everything with them I NEED it how will I go to the GROCERY STORE
  • 3 0
 @workingclasswhore: Maybe they're from the mainland and snorkel their way to the Vancouver Island grocery store?
  • 1 0
 @PorterupO4W9: Because it shows you have more money than sense.
  • 3 0
 @The-Wheel: The yearly costs of my hatchback are about 1/3 of what it would be for an equivalent Tacoma.

I grew up driving trucks... but they are absurdly expensive for zero real world benefit. Only way it makes sense to get one is if you live on rural roads or need it for work.
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog: snorkel envy. I could just put some gutter downpipe and fittings on my f150 though and it would look sick too!
  • 1 0
 THAT was funny haha
  • 2 0
 @totaltoads: well you know I actually do NEED IT FOR WORK BRO I drive it to work at the office its a work truck I drive it to work!
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: There are like 2 spots in BC that would be deep enough to maybe require a snorkel, and the water is slow enough not to take the truck away.
  • 2 0
 #widdlewadders
  • 1 0
 @JudyYellow: #widdlefenders
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: snorkels iz for dust too, just saying...
  • 3 0
 @THEATB: I thought air filters "iz" for dust?
  • 1 0
 @PorterupO4W9: You can thank the Gram
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: the idea for snorkels being for dust is that if you're driving in a convoy on a dusty road, the snorkel will be higher than the majority of the dust kicked up by the vehicle in front of you
  • 3 0
 @sjma: the only convoys the majority of new tacomas with snorkels drive in is rush hour traffic.
  • 1 0
 What about the over bed rack with the tent ready to deploy and winch in the front bumper?
  • 1 0
 snorkel trucks with traction boards, color coded jerry cans, winch, and handyman jack catch my eye because the showroom level cleanliness sparkles so brightly
  • 17 0
 I agree that the problem isn't with all-mountain bikes as a theory, it's with all-mountain bikes as they are being built by most manufacturers in the last 5 years. They are mostly 32-35lb sleds that only differ from Enduro race bikes by .5* HTA/STA and 10mm of suspension. What we need is a large crop of 140-150mm bikes that are 27-30lbs with 75-76* STA and 65-66* HTAs. Not much exists like that today.
  • 13 0
 agree with this. basically trail bikes with some "just in case" extra travel rather than enduro bikes with arbitrarily less travel as henry describes.

oh and btw, you're describing a pivot switchblade Smile (pivot please hire me I am an engineer)
  • 7 0
 @alienator064: Plenty of 130 bikes have those angles. most folks won't miss or need the 10-20mm extra of travel. Esp if you set up your suspension well.

or you can just get bikes from 2018.
  • 2 0
 @totaltoads: yeah basically i just got a bike with geo from 2018 lol. the 5010 was high on my list as well but between enduro racing and occasional bike park visits i think i would miss the travel, especially in the front. but maybe not.
  • 2 1
 i think its the other way around.
We need more "heavy duty" all-mountain bikes(by that i mean frames which can handle bike park and other abuse). They are practicly the better enduros for the most people. I think most riders dont need 170mm of suspension but would profit from a more efficent and respoinsive shorter travel bike.
I think people often buy enduros because they are sexy and versitily but also boring on flow and other non extreme trails. also i think you can make the case that shorter travel bikes produce better riders(especially if you ar enew to mountainbiking) because the respont harsher ad less forgiving to mistakes.


PS i got a range so im clearly part of the group which most of the time would be better of with a less travel bike
  • 1 0
 @totaltoads: I do agree you can just buy some of the older bikes but of course everything has it's lifespan and it's nice to have new things every few years IMO. But if you can keep the maintenance up and the frame lasts then an older bike will work. I have been fitting the "all-mountain" need the last few years with a 2018 Pivot Mach 5.5 that's around 28-29lbs and of course has that 160mm Fox 36 and some EXO+ tires. I've ridden at bike parks pretty successfully and also it can scoot around an XC race course about 95% of the speed of a race bike. But I'd like something new and 29" :-)
  • 1 0
 @alienator064: you perfectly described a carbon ibis ripmo. I have the af with a 38 up front and it weighs 38lbs. It's far, far from perfect. Sure, it's a 5 year old frame, but with the will to put together a light weight build and the wallet to do it, that bike absolutely exists.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Jack Moir just announced he's likely to run a YT Jeffsy for the EDR races this year. AM bikes are so close to enduro bikes at this point it's just kinda silly.
  • 13 0
 It's very simple. I ride a lot of XC style stuff, do enduro races, occasionally visit bike parks, but can only afford one bike. What do you suggest, Henry? You want me on a Forbidden dreadnought on my fun before work XC rides? Believe it or not, XC is what most people are doing, even in Utah - theres not much winch and plummet riding in NA outside of the PNW. My main takeaway from this article is that the general obsession over steep STAs is stupid and biased towards a style of riding very specific to the PNW and not found in most other places. I for one, am thoroughly happy on my switchblade with its embarassingly slack (75 deg with 27.5" rear wheel) STA.
  • 4 3
 An enduro hardtail is the bike you want. I have one, it does it all.
  • 3 1
 I'd say there is alot of 'winch & plummet' riding in basically all of British Columbia
  • 4 0
 @dgwww: Is BC not the PNW?
  • 2 1
 I completely agree with this. Growing up in Colorado, a shorter travel bike was perfect, in addition to a dh bike for parks and shuttles.

I moved to Bellingham, had an Evil Calling (130r/140f) and still rode everything, although it was a little scary. But then I bought a Nomad, put a link, shock, and Boxxer on it (190r/200f), and never looked back lol. Now that I’m super out of shape, I have my 165r/180f eebs and a dh bike.

The thing I learned along the way: 130mm bikes are totally fine, you don’t “need” anything more (although big bikes will always be my happy place).
  • 5 0
 I love PB, but it does touch on a complaint I have: it sometimes reads like the editors assume *everyone* lives and rides in the PNW.
  • 4 1
 @charliewentoutside: if you don't ride in the PNW do you really ride?
  • 3 0
 @charliewentoutside: 100%. It's getting a little tiring hearing about all the changes bike companies totally need to make (read: steeper STAs, heavier everything) when it's probably not a great idea for the vast majority of riders outside the PNW.
  • 2 0
 @charliewentoutside: I don’t mind it. Let the whole of mountain biking think the US pinnacle of the sport is in Bellingham. Wyoming/Idaho/Montana don’t have any bike parks, decent trails, or descents greater than 1000’ vert. Maybe go check out Utah because of Moab. I’ve heard CO is nice but overcrowded. There are no mountains in California because they have the ocean, obviously. The PNW is the only place. Everybody should go ride there.
  • 12 0
 I converted my wife’s XC bike and my Enduro bike into All Mountain bikes, it was super easy, I just swapped the wheels/tires from one to the other.
  • 10 1
 People's weird obsession with DD/DH Minions or similar for average trail riding baffles the hell out of me...

Plenty of lightweight tires work great if you learn to ride light and not smash into stuff and rely on the suspension.
  • 13 0
 I like the bike I ride, it's the best bike when I ride it, and that's all there is to that!
  • 8 0
 The feel of an all mountain bike can be achieved by just putting on a rear tire thats around 1000-1100 grams, firm compound, fast rolling tread rear tire. Then you have an easy to pedal enduro bike that likes to get sideways downhill. Seems like a win win if you aint racing.
  • 9 1
 I laughed out loud multiple times reading this lol

As a British rider with a 150mm travel all mountain bike who is frequently beaten both up and down the hill by friends on "stupid" 170mm Enduro bikes I feel this article was written specifically for me.
  • 3 0
 I do feel though, particularly on trails you know, sometimes 150ish is the perfect amount of travel and it is both faster and more fun than a longer travel bike. If you know the trails (and/or they're not super-gnarly anyway) sometimes lighter tires are fine and so are lighter wheels - so your 150 AM bike can be a maneuverable dream rig in the right setting.

Blind enduro or double-black bike park trails on your 150AM bike is not much fun though and the aforementioned lighter tires and wheels are probably in extreme danger, as are you and your collarbones.
  • 7 0
 this very much feels like a jaded “i have 4 bikes to pick from”
point of view. bigger bikes are more fun on bigger trails but suck on anything flatter and more mellow. why not have a bike that does everything pretty damn good?
  • 4 5
 Why even bother riding mellow stuff, just take up trail running then
  • 1 0
 I get that this is supposed to be a funny complaining article, but I love my all mountain bike. I ended up replacing my enduro bike for it and in all honesty I enjoy riding more now. It makes the green and blues trails fun, adds spice to the blacks and is always fun attempting anything harder. You don't need to be the fastest or best in your group to have the most fun.
  • 2 0
 because trail running is murder on your knees/ankles.
  • 5 0
 I found my enduro too unwieldy and boring on anything less than Darkside Shore gnar. So I got an all mountain bike instead, figuring I could ride it the same as the big bike on the steeps and have more fun on the lesser trails. Yes, I could do that but have to put a lot more work into it and yes, it is more nerve-racking. Now I have no idea what to do or which is better. I beefed up the front fork to 170mm and that helped...a bit. Still more fun on most trails but less confidence on gnarlier ones.
  • 3 1
 DH bikes and 170mm enduro bikes are slow and boring to ride on trails they’re not designed to be ridden on and just pumping up your shock isn’t really a long term solution for buying the wrong bike. Less travel is just faster, more responsive, more efficient and more fun until they’re not and you’re getting rattled around and beaten up. All depends on what you ride. Theres absolutely nowhere around here where I’d be faster on a DH bike and probably less than a handful trails which would worry a big travel enduro bike. 150mm ish is perfect for around here. Enough to take the sting out of the trails but not too much that it affects your ability to hop and pedal or the responsiveness that you get with too much travel. If I lived near a bike park it would be different.
  • 2 0
 This all makes more sense if Enduro bikes actually only weighed 500g more but they don't. My Hightower weighs 30lbs, your Enduro monster weighs 36-40lbs now. I'm also a pussy and can't ride an Enduro bike to it's potential so I'll stick with my 150mm bike. And my 120mm bike.
  • 1 0
 ..as long as that snorkel is pointing backwards
That way your engine can be fighting to gulp enough air to go down the highway.
Just don’t shut off that engine in that 7’ high water. Unless you have a snorkel for the exhaust..
  • 4 0
 This is why I ride a 135mm bike. It's an ALLTRLMTN bicycle. Actually its a Banshee Prime, and I think its amazing.
  • 1 0
 I mean what exactly is an all mountain bike these days? Is it different than a "long legged trail bike" like a ripmo or rail29? What about enduro bikes that have mild geo? Or is it exclusively the 150mm trail bike because 140 is still trail and 160 is enduro?
  • 3 0
 go back 10 years before enduro. all mountain bikes had 150mm travel. 130 was trail. 170 was freeride.

only in the past few years has 150/160 been marketed as trail. 5 years ago 160 was enduro.
  • 2 0
 Just have the right tool for the job with a stable of at least four bikes. Then to be sure you don't have the wrong bike for a group ride, never ride with other people. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 Yep. Hardtail, XC, Enduro, and Trail bike. No problems.

Also group rides suck, unless the leader is showing you cool hidden trails/features that you didn't know existed.
  • 1 0
 I just spent a weekend in Nelson, NZ riding. I needed an XC bike for all the fire road climbs (there don't seem to be any trails up, only roads) and a DH bike for the descents.
I was stuck in NoWoMan's land. Stumpy Evo did well but I didn't
  • 1 0
 This is all totally reasonable but is written with the (unstated) premise that we can all afford a quiver. Yes, if you have two or more bikes, there is no need to have an all around 150mm ish bike. But that’s not most people’s reality.
  • 1 0
 I agree that the current slate of "all mountain" bikes have changed to be a poor compromise, but I also think that many of us mountain bikers have changed as well. In the past we were used to a lot of trail sections feeling difficult or sketchy. That felt normal, and in some ways it seemed more a natural property of good mountain bike trails than a limitation of the bikes. But now modern enduro bikes can provide enough confidence and security to erase those feelings on many trails, and that is a very hard thing for many people to give up even if it means lugging around a heavy bike all the time
  • 2 1
 Big long bikes are like taking a shower with a raincoat. They'll keep you dry, but there's something missed. Get one to keep up with other people who have them, but you're losing something else That said it takes time to adapt to the riding style needed for shorter, smaller bikes, and 27.5
  • 2 0
 "You’ll take it to the bike park and loosen more bolts than a Boeing 737 Max 9 on takeoff."

Another classic. Needed that after a long day at the desk, dreaming of a dry trail in the mostly-submerged UK
  • 2 1
 All mountain bikes are the worstttttt because they cut into my ability to justify buying different bikes for different types of riding

Why would one ever wan't a N=1 life when they can have a N+1 life....HAHA
  • 1 1
 There used to be enduro bikes with 150mm of travel also trail bikes with the same amount. Back in the day 150mm of travel was a downhill bike. In a couple of years xc bikes will probably have 150mm of travel, but who cares. I used to love waffles, now I’m not so sure.
  • 2 0
 Tires are the best limiter, I think. Don't put 2.5 DD tires on your short travel bike and you won't try and ride it like a 170mm enduro bike.
  • 2 0
 I just rode a 120mm bike at Neko's new Rock Creek, Hendersonville. Didn't miss my DH bike one bit.
  • 2 0
 I have a Bronson that is super enduro'd out. 170/170, carbon wheels, bars and all kinds of brake upgrades. I recently got a Rocky Element 130/120 bike and for daily riding it is WAY more fun. The Bronson will still be my bike park and chunky DH bike. But man that Rocky does amazingly well even on some fairly spicy terrain.
  • 4 1
 Sorry, I don't want a Spire Henry.
  • 2 0
 This seems to be premised on me wanting to ride with other people. Which I do not.
  • 1 0
 I just went out to the garage and took the dangle balls off of my truck hitch and hung them from the saddle of my enduro rig.
  • 1 0
 Anyone that says someone else is over-biked is a pretentious coffee shop order from telling someone they have too many gears.
  • 1 0
 That video of Finn Iles in New Zealand sure doesn't sell the 'all mountain bike'.
  • 1 0
 Is my Stevo an All-Duro on an En-Mountain? Am I cheating the system or getting the worst of all the things?!
  • 1 0
 I'm sure "tenious" in the header graphic will be laughed off as a deliberate mis-spelling but deep down we know it wasn't
  • 1 0
 This is why you need to go broke having 3 different bikes. Enduro, All Mountain, and Down Country... and maybe a fat bike.
  • 1 0
 Like buying a cybertruck so that I can say I'm a truck man now.lol
  • 1 0
 I want Toyota's version of the Maverik. Screw the Tacoma, it's a gas guzzling beast that nobody needs.
  • 1 0
 the banner picture is as well put together as this "article"
  • 1 0
 so, exquisitely?
  • 1 0
 Just when I was thinking about downsizing to an all mountain bike...
  • 2 1
 short travel trail bike is where it's at right now, w/beefy fork and tires.

it's all mountain when you need it to be, but trail the rest of the time.

it weighs 33lbs, but it feels more like 29lbsbecause it's so responsive.
  • 1 0
 The tag line to this article is among the greatest things I've ever read.
  • 1 0
 Separated at birth: Henry and Alex Honnold
  • 1 2
 Endurobikes truck trail bikes suck







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042339
Mobile Version of Website